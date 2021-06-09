7 Roth IRA Benefits You Don't Want to Miss

3. Tap into contributions when needed

If you contribute $6,000 and your money grows to $8,000, you can withdraw your $6,000 contribution without being penalized or taxed. Proceed with caution when it comes to withdrawing earnings. If you touch your earnings before you're eligible, you could be subject to taxes and penalties.

This makes the Roth IRA a great backup emergency fund if you're ever in a pinch, although it's easier to maximize the Roth IRA's growth potential if you keep your money invested.

4. Skip required minimum distributions

Some retirement accounts come with a mandate to start withdrawing contributions at a certain age. They're called required minimum distributions (RMDs) and they can be a pain during tax time if the money you receive pushes you into another tax bracket and you haven't prepared for it.