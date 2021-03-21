7 Secrets to Beating the Average Investor

You may not beat the average investor if you're thinking about performance in the next month or year. The market may drop even more before it recovers. But if you're focused on being better than average over 10 to 20 years, taking the brainwork out of investing after a drop is a winning strategy.

2. Make index funds your backbone

Before you try to beat the market, make sure you've set yourself up to keep pace with it. The best way to do that is to start with low-cost index funds that invest across the stock market. Look for funds with an expense ratio of 0.1% or lower. The instant diversification gives you breathing room to focus on picking winning stocks.

3. Add individual stocks where you have expertise