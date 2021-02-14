7 Stocks That Cost the Same as a Dozen Roses

This pharmaceutical company was all over the news for its incredible COVID-19 vaccine but investors don't seem to be too impressed. The stock price hasn't budged much and now there's a mix of bad news that could be overshadowed by a recent deal with the government to provide more doses of the vaccine. Amid all of the uncertainty regarding the true impact of the COVID-19 vaccines, here's one thing that has always been attractive to investors: the company's dividend yield of over 4%. It's one of the best deals you'll find in healthcare at a price that many can afford.