7 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Social Security and Divorce

2. Myth: Your divorce decree can ban you from getting their benefits.

Some divorce decrees do state that one spouse is prohibited from getting the other's benefits. But as long as the marriage lasted at least 10 years, those clauses are "worthless and never enforced," according to the Social Security Administration.

3. Myth: You need your ex's blessing.

You don't need to track down your ex so that they can sign off. Social Security won't contact them if you're using their record to qualify. However, you'll need to provide some information about them so Social Security can locate their record. If you don't have their Social Security number, they may be able to find them if you can provide your ex-spouse's name, parents' names, and their date and place of birth.

4. Myth: You have to wait for them to take benefits before you can claim on their record.

To get your ex's Social Security, they need to be eligible for benefits. That means they must be at least 62 with a minimum of 40 work credits, which is the equivalent of 10 years of full-time work. But it doesn't matter whether he or she has actually claimed yet. As long as you're at least 62, you can start drawing benefits.