7 Tips to Conquer Your Stock Market Fears

You might assuage your fear of market drops by preparing for them: Try to keep some cash on hand so that you're ready to pounce on the great opportunities that downturns present. Having a watch list of the stocks you'd most like to own can also help, as that can make you more ready to buy.

3. Afraid of losing money?

Are you afraid of losing money on your stock picks? Well, that's natural -- because it's a near certainty that on some of them, you will. Even the best investors have done so, and will again. None of us is perfect in our judgment or timing.

First, remember that many losses are just "paper losses" or "unrealized losses" -- if you haven't actually sold a stock that has fallen in price below where you bought it, you technically haven't lost any money yet.

Second, understand that what really matters is your long-term portfolio performance. If you're underwater with one of your stocks, as long as it's still a great and promising business, and the reasons you bought it still apply, hang on and be patient. Likewise, even after a big gain, if the company's future remains bright, you might be wise to hang on for many more years.