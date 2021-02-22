7 Ways To Get Out Of Your Mortgage

As with the deed in lieu technique, the lender doesn’t have to agree to a short sale. And in some states the lender can sue you for the shortfall. Another drawback is that you’ll have to go through the process of preparing, listing and selling the home, as well as moving out when the deal is done.

5. Rent Out Your Home

Sometimes a homeowner can rent the home for enough to cover the mortgage payment. This isn’t technically getting rid of your mortgage, but it is getting rid of your mortgage payment.

This can be viable in a strong rental market or when you took the loan out so long ago that rental rates have had time to rise beyond the mortgage payment. A rental also can be accomplished fairly quickly, may not require expensive repairs to your home, needs no lender approval and, importantly, lets you remain a homeowner.

On the downside, renting requires finding another place to live. It can be a good choice if you have enough income to pay rent on a cheaper place or can move in with relatives. If you’re looking to get out of your mortgage because you’re unemployed, you may be able to find a new job and, when the current lease runs out, re-occupy the home and resume making mortgage payments without the need for a tenant.

6. Ask for a Loan Modification