7 Ways to Manage Medicare Drug Costs

Some insurers also differ on where they place coverage for certain drugs — under Medicare Part B or Part D — so it’s worth noting where yours lands.

"Under Part B, most people have some form of supplemental coverage that’s helping to cover the cost sharing, so they’re not completely exposed to the cost sharing that may be under Part D, which doesn’t have a hard cap on out-of-pocket costs," says Gretchen Jacobson, vice president of Medicare for The Commonwealth Fund, a private foundation focused on promoting a high-performing health care system.

2. Compare pharmacies

Medications can cost different amounts depending on the pharmacy. Use a site like GoodRx to compare prices for a drug at local pharmacies, or call a few pharmacies to ask them what your prescription will cost.

Likewise, look up your Medicare plan’s preferred pharmacies to make sure you’re buying from one of them. Or you may be able to get a lower price by going through your insurer’s mail-order pharmacy.

"Insurers develop networks of pharmacies just like they develop networks of doctors," Jacobson says. "They get preferred pricing."

3. Appeal your plan’s coverage