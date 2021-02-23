72% of Women Say the Pandemic Has Hurt Their Retirement Savings. Here's How to Recover

In fact, all told, as of January, women had lost an estimated 700,000 more jobs than men since the start of the pandemic, and there's clearly a direct connection between that and battered retirement savings. That doesn't mean all hope is lost for women, though. Here's how they can catch up.

1. Fight for higher earnings

In 2020, women earned about $0.80 for every dollar the average man earned. Advocating for a fair wage can help women catch up on the retirement savings front. There's a host of salary data out there that women shouldn't hesitate to access and put in front of their employers. Those who can prove they're statistically underpaid based on their job titles and experience level can make a case for a salary boost, which could open the door to increased retirement plan contributions.

2. Make smart investing choices