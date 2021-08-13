73% of Workers Think Social Security Won't Be There for Them in Retirement. Are They Right?

What does that mean? In short, it means that benefit cuts could be on the table in the not-so-distant future.

To be clear, Social Security does have trust funds it can tap in the near term to make up for a revenue shortfall. Think of those trust funds as a savings account of sorts that can be raided in a pinch. But once those trust funds run out of money -- which could easily happen within the next 15 years -- the program could start paying seniors less money.

That would, of course, be a bad situation for current retirees who are already heavily reliant on their existing benefits. And it could also hurt future retirees who need Social Security to stay afloat. But if you fall into the latter category and are still a member of the workforce, the silver lining is that you still have a chance to ramp up your savings and compensate for what could be a lower monthly Social Security benefit down the line.

Save while you can