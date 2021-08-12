75% of Workers Lack Key Social Security Knowledge. Here Are 5 Things About the Program You Need to Know

Millions of seniors today rely on Social Security to cover their retirement expenses, and the more you know about the program, the better prepared you'll be for retirement. But only 25% of workers across all generations say they know a great deal about how the program works, according to the 21st Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey. If you're in the dark about Social Security, here are a few key things you need to know.
1. Your monthly benefit will be based on your earnings
Social Security doesn't pay all seniors the same benefit. Rather, your benefit will be calculated based on your average monthly wage over your 35 highest-paid years in the workforce, adjusted for inflation. The more you earn, the higher a benefit you'll receive.
2. You're eligible for your full benefit at a specific age
You're entitled to your full monthly benefit based on your earnings history once you reach full retirement age, or FRA. Here's what that age looks like for you:
If You Were Born in:
Your FRA Is:
1943-1954
66
1955
66 and 2 months
1956
66 and 4 months
1957
66 and 6 months
1958
66 and 8 months
1959
66 and 10 months
1960 or later
67
You don't have to sign up for Social Security at full retirement age, but it's important to know when that age is.
3. You can sign up for Social Security as early as 62
You're allowed to access your Social Security benefits before reaching FRA. But for each month you file early, your monthly benefit will be reduced on a permanent basis.
Age 62 is the earliest age you can take benefits. If you go that route and your FRA is 67, your monthly benefit will shrink by 30%.
4. You can delay your filing for a higher benefit
Just as you're allowed to sign up for Social Security before FRA, you can also delay your filing. Doing so could make you wealthier in retirement.
For each month you hold off on claiming benefits, they'll increase by 2/3 of 1%. All told, waiting to file for a full year past FRA will boost your benefits by 8%.
Once you turn 70, you can't grow your monthly benefit any longer, so it pays to sign up for Social Security at that point. But if your FRA is 67 and you wait until 70 to file, you'll snag a 24% boost that will remain in effect for the rest of your life.
5. Your spouse may be entitled to benefits based on yours
If you have a spouse who never worked, they may be entitled to a spousal benefit equal to 50% of your benefit. In this situation, your spouse can only start collecting Social Security once you begin doing the same, so if you're married, you should collaborate with your spouse on a filing strategy that works for both of you.
Meanwhile, if you pass away before your spouse, he or she will be entitled to a survivors benefit equal to the monthly benefit you collect in your lifetime. Keep this in mind if you're much older than your spouse. Delaying your filing could leave your spouse with a much higher monthly income in your absence.
There's lots to learn about Social Security, so take the time to read up on the program's ins and outs. The more you educate yourself, the better-positioned you'll be to make smart decisions when the time comes to think about filing for benefits.
The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $16,728 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.
The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.