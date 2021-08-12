75% of Workers Lack Key Social Security Knowledge. Here Are 5 Things About the Program You Need to Know

You don't have to sign up for Social Security at full retirement age, but it's important to know when that age is.

3. You can sign up for Social Security as early as 62

You're allowed to access your Social Security benefits before reaching FRA. But for each month you file early, your monthly benefit will be reduced on a permanent basis.

Age 62 is the earliest age you can take benefits. If you go that route and your FRA is 67, your monthly benefit will shrink by 30%.

4. You can delay your filing for a higher benefit

Just as you're allowed to sign up for Social Security before FRA, you can also delay your filing. Doing so could make you wealthier in retirement.