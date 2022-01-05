8 Best Home Warranty Companies of January 2022

Best for Roof Coverage Select Our Partner Company Highlight: Offers a variety of discounts all year round.

Major Home Systems Covered: Air conditioners, plumbing, heating, electrical and roof leaks.

Major Home Systems Covered: Air conditioners, plumbing, heating, electrical and roof leak.

Major Home Systems Covered: Plumbing, heating and electrical.

Major Home Systems Covered: Air conditioners, plumbing, heating, and electrical.

Major Home Systems Covered: Air conditioners, plumbing, heating, electrical, sump pump.

Major Home Systems Covered: Air conditioners, plumbing, heating, electrical, sump pump.

A home warranty can pay for the repair or replacement of home systems and appliances when they break down as a result of malfunction, or normal wear and tear.

It can be a lifesaver when faced with stressful and expensive home repairs — or add to your frustrations if you find out it excludes the appliances or systems that need repair just when they break down.

Here’s our list of the best home warranty companies for January 2022 to help you find the right plan for your home.

Our Top Picks for Best Home Warranty Companies

Best Home Warranty Companies Reviews

Best for Roof Coverage: Select Home Warranty

Pros

Covers roof leaks

90-day repair guarantee

Discounts for multi-year plans

Cons

Unavailable in NY, NV, WA and WI

Low coverage caps for many home services

Homeowners must provide 3 years of maintenance records to guarantee coverage on some systems

HIGHLIGHTS

Service Fees $60 - $75

State Availability 46 states

Response Time 2 days / up to 4 days during weekends

BBB Rating B

Why we chose this company: Select Home Warranty plans include roof leak coverage and multiple discount promotions throughout the year.

Select Home Warranty offers some notable discounts, including two months of free service if you pay for a full year upfront, and special discounts when you sign up for more than one year. The company also has occasional promotions that knock off between $100 and $200 for new sign-ups.

Select has three plans: Bronze Care, Gold Care and Platinum Care, which cost between $52 and $55 per month. Bronze Care covers appliances, while Gold Care focuses on systems. The most expensive plan, Platinum Care, combines both for more comprehensive coverage. Service fees range between $60 and $75. In addition, all three plans cover roof leak repairs.

Do note that the company may cap payouts per system or appliance at $150 if you can’t provide three years’ worth of maintenance records. Other than that, HVAC systems are capped at $2,000 and appliances at $500. Extra coverage options are capped at $400 for repair or replacement.

Plans, pricing and appliances covered:

Bronze Care ($49.00/mo.) Gold Care ($49.00/mo.) Platinum Care ($55.00/mo.) Washer A/C Cooling A/C Cooling Garbage Disposal Heating System Heating System Refrigerator Plumbing System Plumbing System Stove/Oven Electrical System Electrical System Built-in Microwave Water Heater Water Heater Cooktop Ductwork Ductwork Dishwasher Roof Coverage Clothes Washer Clothes Dryer Garbage Disposal Roof Coverage Refrigerator Stove/Oven Built-in Microwave Cooktop Dishwasher Clothes Dryer Garage Door Openers Ceiling Fan Roof Coverage

Most Flexible Plan: American Home Shield

Pros

Largest home warranty service provider in the country

Highly customizable plans

Offers coverage for home electronics

Cons

Repairs are only guaranteed for 30 days

Plans unavailable in Alaska

Roof leak coverage unavailable

HIGHLIGHTS

Service Fees $75, $100, $125

State Availability Nationwide, except Alaska

Response Time 48 hours

BBB Rating B

Why we chose this company: American Home Shield has fewer restrictions in coverage than most competitors, and its three plans cover more than 23 home appliances and systems.

With American Home Shield, clients can choose from three comprehensive plans and customize them by adding coverage for other systems and appliances, including home electronics and entertainment products.

Old items, regardless of age

Repairs due to insufficient maintenance

Malfunctions due to rust, corrosion or sediment

Improper installations

Undetected pre-existing conditions

Items without maintenance records

Removal of defective items

Duplicates of the same item (or appliance)

AHS offers three comprehensive plans — ShieldSilver, ShieldGold and ShieldPlatinum — that together cover more than 23 home appliances and systems. In addition, its premium plan, ShieldPlatinum, covers roof leaks, HVAC tune-ups, code violations and AC refrigerant.

You can also add coverage for other systems and appliances, such as septic pumps, pools, home electronics, entertainment products and guest units.

Monthly payments vary depending on the state and the selected repair service fee, which can be adjusted from $75, $100, or $125 per service call.

Plans, pricing and appliances covered:

ShieldSilver ($34.99/mo.) ShieldGold ($44.99/mo.) ShieldPlatinum ($64.99/mo.) Air Conditioners Air Conditioners Air Conditioners Heating Units Heating Units Heating Units Ductwork Ductwork Ductwork Built-in Exhaust, Vent & Attic Fans Built-in Exhaust, Vent & Attic Fans Built-in Exhaust, Vent & Attic Fans Main Breaker & Fuse Panel Box Main Breaker & Fuse Panel Box Main Breaker & Fuse Panel Box Doorbells & Chimes Doorbells & Chimes Doorbells & Chimes Interior Electrical Lines Interior Electrical Lines Interior Electrical Lines Ceiling Fans Ceiling Fans Ceiling Fans Garage Door Openers Garage Door Openers Garage Door Openers Interior Plumbing Interior Plumbing Interior Plumbing Toilet, Faucets & Valves Toilet, Faucets & Valves Toilet, Faucets & Valves Whirlpool Tub Motor & Components Whirlpool Tub Motor & Components Whirlpool Tub Motor & Components Water Heaters Water Heaters Water Heaters Kitchen Refrigerators Kitchen Refrigerators Ranges/Cooktops/Ovens Ranges/Cooktops/Ovens Dishwashers Dishwashers Built-in Microwaves Built-in Microwaves Garbage Disposals Garbage Disposals Clothes Washers Clothes Washers Clothes Dryers Clothes Dryers Roof Leak Repairs FREE HVAC Tune-up Unlimited A/C Refrigerant Coverage for code violations and permits

Most Add-Ons: Liberty Home Guard

Pros

Over 20 items of additional coverage options

60-day workmanship guarantee on repairs

Overwhelmingly positive BBB reviews

Cons

Does not service CA, IL, WA, WI and WY

Relatively low payout limits

HIGHLIGHTS

Service Fees $60 - $125

State Availability 45 states

Response Time 48 hours

BBB Rating A+

Why we chose this company: Liberty Home Guard has the most extensive list of add-ons in the market, including rarely covered items such as gutter cleaning.

Liberty Home Guard stands out for its list of possible add-ons. Customers can choose from around 20 items to add to its coverage — the most extensive list of add-ons in the home warranty market.

The list includes items commonly found in other providers — pools, spas, well pumps, sump pumps, central vacuums — and other, more rarely covered items such as limited roof leaks, replacing locks, gutter cleaning, pest control and electronics protection.

Liberty Home Guard offers three types of plans: one for appliances, one for systems, and one that covers both. Liberty covers popular systems and appliances such as air conditioning, heating, plumbing, electrical, washers, dryers and refrigerators.

Additionally, a realtor portal allows real estate agents to partner with Liberty Home Guard so that you can purchase a home warranty before the closing date. This is particularly useful if you want your protection plan to start immediately after closing your mortgage deal.

Its service fee ranges from $65 to $125, with a payout limit of $1,600 per covered item.

Plans, pricing and appliances covered:

Appliance Guard ($49.99/mo.) Systems Guard ($54.99/mo.) Total Home Guard ($59.99/mo.) Clothes Washer Air Conditioning Clothes Washer Clothes Dryer Heating Clothes Dryer Kitchen Refrigerator Ductwork Kitchen Refrigerator Built-in Microwave Ovens Plumbing Built-in Microwave Ovens Dishwashers Electrical Dishwashers Garbage Disposals Water Heaters Garbage Disposals Ranges/Ovens/Cooktops Ranges/Ovens/Cooktops Ceiling and Exhaust Fans Ceiling and Exhaust Fans Garage Door Openers Garage Door Openers Air Conditioning Heating Ductwork Plumbing Electrical Water Heaters

Best Appliance Plan: First American Home Warranty

Pros

Covers improperly installed or maintained systems and appliances

Affordable basic plan options with competitive coverage

Unlimited service calls

Cons

Only two plans available, no systems-only plan

Limited list of add-ons

Not available in AK, CT, DE, HI, IL, LA, ME, MI, MN, NH, NY, ND, RI, VI, WI

HIGHLIGHTS

Service Fees $50 - $100

State Availability 35 states

Response Time 48 hours

BBB Rating B

Why we chose this company: First American Home Warranty offers a comprehensive basic plan that covers more appliances than most.

With First American Home Warranty’s Basic Plan, you get comprehensive coverage for 10 costly-to-repair appliances for about $33 a month.

Bear in mind that this basic plan offers coverage for appliances only, which includes washers, dryers, refrigerators, garbage disposals and trash compactors. Clients who need coverage for both appliances and systems will have to opt for the company’s Premier Plan.

Both plans cover damages caused by lack of maintenance, rust, corrosion and chemical or sedimentary build-up, which is vital if you’re buying an older home.

For $9 per month, you can upgrade any of its two plans to “First Class”, an optional service that includes coverage for malfunctions due to improper installations, modifications and previous repairs. It also covers expenses associated with building permits, hauling and the use of cranes or lifting equipment.

Service fees range from $50 up to $100, depending on your plan and region. Additionally, appliances have a payout limit of up to $3,500 for diagnosis, repairs and replacements.

Plans, pricing and appliances covered:

Basic ($33.00/mo.) Premier ($45.00/mo.) Attic and Exhaust Fans Attic and Exhaust Fans Ceiling Fans Ceiling Fans Clothes Washer and Dryer Clothes Washer and Dryer Dishwasher Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Garbage Disposal Instant Hot Water Dispenser Instant Hot Water Dispenser Kitchen Refrigerator Kitchen Refrigerator Built-in Microwave Oven Built-in Microwave Oven Oven/Range/Cooktop Oven/Range/Cooktop Trash Compactor Trash Compactor Central Vacuum System Ductwork Electrical Garage Door Dispenser Heating Plumbing Plumbing Stoppages Water Heater

Best Premiums: AFC Home Club

Pros

A variety of additional benefits, from discounts to credit monitoring

Clients can choose their own technicians

Platinum Plan covers microwave ovens, ice makers and plumbing stoppages

Cons

One-day period for reporting issues with a system or appliance

$75 plan cancellation fee

HIGHLIGHTS

Service Fees $75, $100, $125

State Availability Nationwide, except HI

Response Time 48 hours

BBB Rating B

Why we chose this company: AFC Home Club lets you choose your own service contractors and offers affordable premiums, including two hybrid plans (that cover both systems and appliances).

AFC Home Club (America’s First Choice) caught our attention for its affordable premiums. AFC’s plans include a systems plan, an appliances plan and two hybrid plans covering both systems and appliances.

As with other providers, AFC pricing depends on the chosen service fee ($75, $100, $125). Monthly premiums for one year contracts range from $40 for the Silver Plan up to $80 for the most comprehensive Platinum Plan (depending on your location).

However, customers can choose between a one-year contract or a three-year contract term, saving up to 10% per month if they choose the three-year option.

In addition, AFC Home Club has one of the strongest service guarantees in the industry: both parts and labor are guaranteed for the life of the contract. This means that you don’t have to pay if you experience the same problem after a repair.

Plans, pricing and appliances covered:

Silver Plan ($43.48/mo.) Gold Plan ($60.42/mo.) Platinum Plan ($66.08/mo.) Systems ($52.00/mo.) Clothes Dryer Clothes Dryer Clothes Dryer Air Conditioning/Cooler Clothes Washer Clothes Washer Clothes Washer Heating Systems Kitchen Refrigerator Kitchen Refrigerator Kitchen Refrigerator Water Heater Oven Oven Oven Electrical System Range Range Range Plumbing System Dishwasher Dishwasher Dishwasher Ductwork Garbage Disposal Garbage Disposal Garbage Disposal Garage Door Opener Garage Door Opener Garage Door Opener Air Conditioning/Cooler Air Conditioning/Cooler Heating System Heating System Water Heater Water Heater Electrical System Electrical System Plumbing System Plumbing System Ductwork Ductwork Plumbing Stoppages Built-in Microwave Ice Maker

Best Systems Plan: Cinch Home Services

Pros

Available in all contiguous U.S.

180-day workmanship guarantee

Plans include rust and corrosion coverage

Covers unknown pre-existing conditions

Cons

Higher deductibles than some competitors, from $100 to $150

Additional coverage options only available while getting a quote

HIGHLIGHTS

Service Fees $100, $125, $150

State Availability 48 states, not available in AK, HI

Response Time 48 hours

BBB Rating B+

Why we chose this company: Cinch Home Services’ system plan includes coverage for items that other companies offer as an add-on, such as sump pumps, water dispensers and smoke detectors.

Like other contenders in our list, Cinch Home Services offers three warranty plans: one for appliances, another for systems and a complete home plan, which covers both.

What stands out about Cinch plans is that they include coverage for items that other companies consider add-ons. For instance, Cinch’s appliance plan covers freestanding ice makers and built-in food centers.

The systems plan covers sump pumps, doorbells, smoke detectors and tankless water heaters.

The complete home plan, on the other hand, offers up to $500 in reimbursement to cover homeowners insurance deductibles.

In addition, all plans come with a water sensor to detect leaks (which Cinch delivers after the first payment), and include a $25 credit for an air conditioner or water filter.

Cinch services are backed with a 180-day workmanship guarantee on work performed. This is considerably longer than the 30- and 90-day guarantee most companies offer (except for AFC Home Club, which offers a service guarantee for the life of the contract).

Other benefits include coverage for unknown pre-existing conditions and for malfunctions caused by rust and corrosion.

It does have one drawback: Cinch has higher service fees than other contenders in our list, with fees starting at $100 to $150.

Plans, pricing and appliances covered:

Appliances ($27.99/mo.) Built-in Systems ($32.99/mo.) Complete Home ($39.99/mo.) Refrigerators Air conditioning Refrigerators Ranges Ductwork Ranges Cooktops Attic Fans Cooktops Range exhaust hoods Central vacuums Range exhaust hoods Clothes Dryer Doorbells Clothes dryers Clothes washers Electrical system Clothes washers Dishwashers Garage door opener Dishwashers Built-in food centers Built-in exhaust Built-in food centers Freestanding ice makers Lighting fixtures Freestanding ice makers Built-in microwaves Garbage disposal Built-in microwaves Wall ovens Heating system Wall ovens Trash compactors Instant hot/cold water dispensers Trash compactors Water sensor Plumbing system Water sensor Smoke detectors Air conditioning Sump pump Ductwork Toilets, faucets and valves Attic Fans Water heater (including tankless water heaters) Central vacuums Whirlpool / jetted tub Doorbells Water sensor Electrical System Garage door opener Built-in exhaust Lighting fixtures Garbage disposal Heating system Instant hot/cold water dispensers Plumbing system Smoke detectors Sump pump Toilets, faucets and valves Water heater (including tankless water heaters) Whirlpool / jetted tub

Best Enhanced Coverage: 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty

Pros

Offers up to 65% off in Whirlpool and GE brand appliances

Color match for replaced appliances

$5 monthly discount with auto-renewal

Cons

No coverage for garage doors, washers, dryers or roof leaks (available as add-on)

HIGHLIGHTS

Service Fees $65, $85, $100

State Availability Nationwide, except AK and HI

Response Time 48 hours

BBB Rating B

Why we chose this company: 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty’s premium plan covers a wide range of items that most competitors don’t, such as turntable platforms, rotisseries, ceramic cooktops and concrete-encased plumbing.

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty has nearly 40 years of experience and offers services to all 48 states in the contiguous United States.

2-10 HBW offers three home warranty plans. Its most basic plan, Simply Kitchen, includes coverage for main kitchen appliances only — such as refrigerators, cooktops, microwaves, oven, dishwasher and ranges. The mid-tier plan, Complete Home, covers the same kitchen appliances along with major home systems, including air conditioning, heating systems, plumbing and electrical.

The Pinnacle Home plan, on the other hand, includes coverage for appliances and systems plus

a wide range of components, such as:

Handles, hinges, clocks, racks, latch assemblies, rotisseries, turntable platforms, glass and ceramic cooktops, self-cleaning mechanisms

Filters

Haul away and disposal fees

Crane cost

Attic and bathroom exhausts fans

Burglar and fire alarms

Concrete encased and concealed wiring or plumbing

Refrigerant recovery and recharge

Interior and exterior hose bibbs

Unlike other home warranty companies, 2-10 HBW doesn’t include coverage for garage door openers, washers or dryers. However, customers can add these to their plan for an additional cost, alongside coverage for roof leaks, pools, septic systems, well pumps, water softeners, HVAC tune-ups and additional refrigerators.

Customers can also choose to increase appliance and systems coverage limits to $5,000 (as opposed to the standard $2,000) by adding the Luxury package for an additional $6 per month.

All three plans come with 2-10 HBW’s Appliance Discounts Program which gives you discounts of up to 65% off on Whirlpool and GE brands. 2-10 HBW also offers to match your appliance color during replacements and a $100 reimbursement if you decide to replace a broken appliance instead of requesting service.

In addition, 2-10 HBW offers a Service Fee Guarantee. This means that if a request is not eligible for service, 2-10 HBW will refund your service fee. It also means that you don’t have to pay another service fee if the same component fails after a service.

Plans, pricing and appliances covered:

Simply Kitchen

($22/mo.) Complete Home

($51/mo.) Pinnacle Home

($65/mo.) Built-in microwave Built-in microwave Built-in microwave Dishwasher Dishwasher Dishwasher Range Range Range Oven Oven Oven Cooktop Cooktop Cooktop Refrigerator with ice maker Refrigerator with ice maker Refrigerator with ice maker Heating system Heating system Air conditioning Built-in food centers Heat pump Heat pump Thermostats Thermostats Plumbing Plumbing Pipe leaks or breaks Pipe leaks or breaks Sump pump Sump pump Water heater Water heater Line stoppages Line stoppages Toilet tank, bowl, tank assemble parts Toilet tank, bowl, tank assemble parts Valves Valves Pressure regulators Pressure regulators Electrical Electrical Switches Switches Outlets Outlets Panels Panels Doorbell Doorbell Clothes washers Dryers Haul away / Disposal fees Filters Attic and bathroom exhaust fans Burglar & fire alarms

Best Prices: American Residential Warranty

Pros

Lower service fees than most competitors

Offers an electronics-only plan

Customers can pick their own technicians

Cons

Lower coverage caps for appliances

HIGHLIGHTS

Service Fees $55

State Availability Nationwide

Response Time 48 hours

BBB Rating A+

Why we chose this company: American Residential Warranty offers competitive prices on its plans and low service fees.

American Residential Warranty is available nationwide. It offers four plans at a relatively low cost and one of the lowest service fees ($55) in the industry.

ARW has two plans that cover essential components. The Kitchen Plus plan covers kitchen appliances only whereas the Heating & Cooling Plan covers systems such as air conditioning, heating systems and humidifiers.

The two top-tier plans cover a combination of systems and appliances. Platinum combines everything on the Kitchen Plus and Heating & Cooling plans. Platinum Premier, on the other hand, covers everything on the Platinum plan plus garage door openers, plumbing systems, plumbing stoppages, ceiling fans and ductwork.

ARW also offers an electronics plan which covers anything from laptops, gaming consoles and tablets to routers, printers and home theater systems for about $25 a month. It also offers two bundle plans that combine the Platinum Premier plan with extended coverage for electronics, sewer and water lines, and ARW Deluxe Advantage add-on — which, among others, covers improper installations, permits and code violations.

ARW is one of the few home warranty companies that allows you to choose your own service technicians. However, you do need to get the company’s approval before hiring them.

ARW coverage limits are on the lower end compared to other competitors — up to $1,000 and $500 for most systems and appliances, respectively. Additionally, according to the sample contract, there is a $5,000 maximum per each 12-month period.

Plans, pricing and appliances covered:

Kitchen Plus ($34.99/mo.) Heating & Cooling ($39.99/mo.) Platinum ($49.99/mo.) Platinum Premier ($59.99/mo.) Refrigerator Central air conditioning Refrigerator Refrigerator including ice maker Range Central home heating Range Heating Systems Oven Humidifier Oven Oven Cooktop Interior electrical system Cooktop Electrical System Dishwasher Dishwasher Dishwasher Built-in microwave Built-in microwave Built-in microwave Garbage Disposal Garbage Disposal Garbage Disposal Kitchen exhaust fan Kitchen exhaust fan Kitchen exhaust fan Water heater Water heater Water heater Interior electrical system Interior electrical system Interior electrical system Central home heating Central home heating Humidifier Humidifier Garage door opener Ceiling fans Ductwork Plumbing stoppages Plumbing system Range hood

Other home warranty companies we considered

We researched a wide array of companies in order to find the best home warranty. The following are companies that didn’t make the final cut.

Pros

Affordable plans

Standard service call fee of $85.

Cons

Lacks flexibility in its coverage options.

The Arizona Attorney General sued CHW for allegedly making false promises to customers.

Unavailable in California and Washington.

Choice Home Warranty features two plans that cover most common appliances and systems and charges an $85 service fee, which is fairly standard across the industry. However, the company’s coverage caps are somewhat lower than the competition, and it lacks some flexibility on its coverage conditions. In addition, the company was sued in 2019 for allegedly making false promises to customers.

Pros

Monthly cost ranges from $35 up to $62 with service calls of $70 and $100

Plans include coverage for pest control and subterranean termite treatments

Roof leak repair available as an add-on

Cons

Only available in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah

Not accredited by the BBB

Landmark Home Warranty offers two plans: a systems only plan and a comprehensive plan that covers both systems and appliances. Unlike most home warranty companies, Landmark offers coverage for pest control treatments (including subterranean termites). However services are only available in six states — Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah.

Pros

Plans cover a mix of both appliances and systems

Platinum plan covers two AC units and two heating systems

Standard service call fee of $75

Cons

Doesn't offer appliance or system only plans

Not accredited by the BBB

Must purchase ServicePlus premium plan (Platinum) to get coverage for AC and heating systems

Founded in 2016, ServicePlus Home Warranty is a fairly new home warranty company that offers two different plans. The basic one covers a mix of systems and appliances such as plumbing, electrical and most kitchen appliances; the premium one covers all that plus A/C and heating systems, washers, dryers and refrigerators. Customers can also choose over a dozen add-on options to round out their coverage. An important drawback, however: ServicePlus doesn’t offer an appliance or a systems-only plan, which other competitors in our list do.

Pros

Low service fees, ranging from $45 to $60

90-day parts guarantee

Covers rental properties

Cons

Low coverage limits

$50 cancellation fee

Complete Care Home Warranty offers three different plans that cover up to 20 systems and appliances and features fairly inexpensive service fees, ranging from $45 to $60. It offers a 30-days labor and 90-days parts guarantee; however, it does set lower coverage limits than many competitors.

Pros

Standard service call fee of $75 for all plans.

Add-on coverage for stand-alone freezers and wine refrigerators available

Cons

Plans cover fewer items compared to competitors.

Does not service CA, HI, IA, NM, OK or WA

The Arizona Attorney General sued AHW for allegedly misrepresenting the quality of its services and making false claims.

Like most major home warranty companies, AHW offers three different plan packages: a systems plan, an appliance plan and combo plan. All plans have a $75 standard service fee. However, the company covers fewer items than many of its competitors.

Pros

In business for more than 45 years

Offers electronics and smart home equipment coverage plan

Standard service call fee of $75

Cons

Only available in 32 states

Covered systems and appliances varies by state

Kitchen refrigerator and washer/dryer coverage available for home buyers only

Does not offer quotes online

With over 45 years of experience, Old Republic Home Protection services 32 states, including Hawaii. It offers coverage for a wide range of systems and appliances, although covered components vary by state. Some perks include electronics and smart home equipment plans and coverage for pest control treatments in some locations. Do note, however, that Old Republic Home Protection doesn’t allow customers to request quotes or apply for a home warranty online.

Home Warranty Guide

This guide covers the basics on what a home warranty is, the different types of coverage plans they offer and how to determine whether that monthly premium is actually worth it. It also includes important factors to keep in mind as you’re choosing a plan.

In this guide:

What is a home warranty?

A home warranty is a service contract that helps you pay for repairs if and when major household systems or appliances break down.

A home warranty could save you money if your appliances and systems are reaching the end of their usable life. In fact, even if you’re selling your home, real estate agents often recommend buying a home warranty for two reasons:

It can cover a system or appliance in case it breaks during or after the listing process, and

It adds value and attracts homebuyers who worry about unforeseen home repair costs if they buy your house.

Do note that if your home needs a major makeover, and you need to upgrade appliances that aren’t in need of repair yet, a home improvement loan is a better option. (Make sure to check out our How to Get a Home Improvement Loan guide to get you started.)

Difference between home warranty and home insurance

The main difference between a home warranty and homeowners insurance is what each one covers and under what circumstances.

A home insurance policy will cover expenses if your house or personal property are damaged by perils like fires and theft; a home warranty, on the other hand, covers the cost of repairing or replacing systems and appliances after breakdowns, malfunctions and normal wear and tear.

A home warranty service can also find a qualified service contractor in your area to perform repairs and installations.

Another key difference is that a home warranty is optional, whereas homeowners insurance is required by lenders as part of the mortgage process.

What does a home warranty cover?

Generally, home warranty companies offer coverage for the same array of home systems and appliances. Some companies also offer optional coverage options — also called add-ons or riders — that you can include for an extra fee.

Companies use a wide range of names for their different plans — Gold, Platinum, Bronze, Basic, Premier, etc. — but most plans fall into three basic categories: a systems plan, an appliances plan and a hybrid or combo plan, which covers both.

Most Common Home Systems Covered: Most Common Home Appliances Covered Most Frequently Covered Add-Ons Heating and air conditioning (HVAC system) Refrigerators Pools and in-ground spas Plumbing systems Laundry machines (clothes washer, dryers) Septic system / Septic tank pumping system Electrical systems Ranges, stoves, ovens & cooktops Well pumps Water heaters Built-in microwave ovens Sump pumps Ductwork Garbage disposals Ceiling fans Doorbells Garage door opener Smoke detectors Central vacuums Dishwashers Standalone freezer or second refrigerator Ceiling fans and exhausts Trash compactors Lawn sprinkler system

Are home warranties worth it?

Yes, a Home Warranty is worth it if: A Home Warranty might not be worth it if: You’re purchasing a previously built home, since systems may be approaching the end of their lifespan (usually 5-10 years) You’re purchasing a newly built home, since new construction usually comes with a warranty from the builder for systems for up to 10 years The appliances in your house are currently working, but weren’t purchased recently New appliances usually come with a manufacturer’s warranty, and some credit cards also offer extended warranties You don’t know mechanics or contractors in your area, or good DIY skills You have established relationships with contractors or maintenance people, or are good at DIY-ing repairs

You’re more likely to be happy with your home warranty plan if you:

Evaluate your home’s appliances and determine they’re currently working properly (warranties do not pay to fix items that are already broken)

Read sample contracts paying special attention to the appliances you already have, and read about how the policies may treat claims on these in particular

Find and choose a reputable company

Brand-new systems and appliances

If you’ve just installed new appliances or bought a brand new home, your appliances will probably already be protected by a manufacturer’s warranty. Since a home warranty won’t cover anything that’s already covered under another type of warranty, you might want to consult with a professional as to whether you need one.

Most homeowners prefer that the manufacturer — Whirlpool, Samsung, GE, etc. — repair their own products if the appliances remain under a manufacturer’s warranty.

What voids a home warranty?

Each home warranty provider has its own set of rules regarding what voids your home warranty for a specific system or appliance. In some cases, this can include:

Unauthorized repairs, whether by using an unapproved contractor (licensed or not) or attempting to do the repairs yourself

Home improvement projects

Failing to keep your home up to building codes

Misplacing ownership documentation

The “proper maintenance” gray area

Sometimes home warranty coverage is contingent on the “proper maintenance” of systems and appliances. This means repairs won’t be covered if the malfunction was caused by a failure to follow the manufacturer’s maintenance specifications. However, companies often don’t provide clear guidelines as to what constitutes proper routine maintenance.

Some contracts give concrete examples such as:

Changing filters

Flushing the water heater

Sanitizing your water filter

Keeping proper refrigerant levels

Cleaning coils

However, coverage will ultimately depend on whether the home warranty’s service technicians decide there was proper maintenance.

TIP: If you buy a home warranty, take pictures and document that maintenance of the appliances is being routinely performed.

How do I cancel my home warranty?

First, call the home warranty company and make sure to get the name of the sales representative you talk to.

In some cases, you may need to send a written notice of termination, which you should send via registered post or courier if possible, to make tracking easier. If your payments are automated from a credit card or bank account, make sure to cancel with the corresponding institution. Finally, it may be a good idea to request a written confirmation of the cancellation directly from the company.

Please note that most companies charge a cancellation fee that can range from $25 to $75, or 10% penalty of the outstanding fee. This means you may receive a prorated refund. However, companies typically provide a full refund if you cancel within the first 30 days of purchase.

How to choose the best home warranty for you

As you browse home warranty companies and plans, keep the following things in mind before signing on that dotted line.

1. Get different quotes and compare

Get at least three free quotes. If you have questions about pricing and coverage, clear them with a representative.

2. Read sample contracts

Identify the limitations and exclusions in the contract and check payout limits.

When in doubt about budgeting maintenance and replacement costs, remember the 1% rule and the square foot rule — although bear in mind that both are very rough estimates:

1% rule: When you purchase a home, set aside one percent of its total cost for repairs and maintenance.

When you purchase a home, set aside one percent of its total cost for repairs and maintenance. Square foot rule: Budget about $1 a year for every square foot of livable space for the eventual replacement of a roof or major systems.

3. Check differences in state licensing

Research and review home warranty regulations to ensure the company is licensed and legally allowed to do business in your state.

The insurance commissioner or Department of Consumer Protection oversees home warranty companies in many states. Check out this State Licensing Guide to find your local regulator.

4. Analyze liability limitations

Remember, appliances with active manufacturer warranties, malfunction resulting from rust, corrosion, toxic materials, improper installation, or pre-existing conditions (known or unknown) are typically not covered by a home warranty.

Companies are also not liable for repairs of cosmetic defects, routine maintenance, or malfunctions caused by acts of nature such as fire, flood, earthquakes or storms. (The latter are covered by homeowners insurance or flood insurance policies.)

5. Gauge a company’s reputation

The best home warranty companies are known for providing great customer service and are more flexible in paying claims. They’re also open to feedback, and encourage their customers to review or rate their technicians.

When evaluating a home warranty company’s reputation, it’s important to do a comprehensive search for their name online. Make sure to read reviews their clients have posted and, especially, be on the lookout for any record of recent legal action taken against the company.

Latest News on Home Warranty Companies

5 Myths That Cost New Homeowners Time and Money: As a new homeowner, you’ve probably gotten your share of well-meaning — and sometimes unsolicited — advice. Read about the five common home-owning myths you shouldn’t buy into, despite what many people say.

8 Reasons Your Home Warranty Claim May Be Denied, And How To Avoid That: A home warranty can give you some peace of mind, but there are a few things that could compromise your coverage. Read on to learn eight common reasons why your home warranty company may deny your claim and how to avoid it.

Home Warranties FAQ

Are home warranties worth it?

A home warranty can offer peace of mind by covering unexpected expenses related to systems and appliances malfunctions and normal tear or wear. However, if your major appliances and home systems are brand new and/or covered by manufacturers' warranties you probably don't need to purchase a home warranty plan yet.

How much is a home warranty?

A home warranty can cost roughly between $300 and $600 a year. This does not include the service fee, which is established in your contract. Companies typically charge between $75 to $125 for every repair call.

What is the best home warranty company?

According to our research the best home warranty companies are American Home Shield, First American Home Warranty, Liberty Home Guard, AFC Home Club, Select Home Warranty and Cinch Home Services. Top home warranty companies should cover a wide range of systems and appliances, have higher payout limits, show flexibility in paying their claims and have good customer service.

Who pays for the home warranty, the buyer or the seller?

Sellers may pay for a home warranty plan to make their offer more attractive and protect their budget while the house is on the market. Homebuyers can also purchase one from their real estate agent or a home warranty provider before closing a deal. Ultimately, it depends on how the local real estate market usually handles it.

Does a home warranty cover plumbing?

Yes, most home warranty companies include coverage for plumbing systems and stoppages. This may cover line leaks and breaks, toilet flushing mechanisms, water softener pipes, and stoppages in drains, vents and/or sewer lines.

How soon can you use a home warranty after purchase?

In most cases, your contract won't be effective until 31 days after the date of purchase. If a system or appliance in your home were to break down during the 30-day waiting period, it's possible that you won't be able to request service or that only part of the repair would be covered. If you buy your home warranty as part of a real estate transaction, your coverage should start on the day of closing.

How We Chose the Best Home Warranty Companies

Our methodology focused on four key factors: transparency in services offered, claims processing, cost and quality of customer service.

We considered criteria such as contract terms, the types of malfunctions or failures covered, payout limits, cost-efficiency and service fees.

We also checked every company’s standing with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), including their accreditation (or lack thereof), rating and reviews. In our list, we only included companies who, if they were registered with the BBB, had a rating of B or higher.

Note that BBB ratings take into account factors such as number of complaints, time in business, transparent business practices, licensing and any government actions against a business to determine how a particular business is “likely to interact with its customers.” A business can receive a rating from A+ to F.

Summary of Money’s Best Home Warranty Companies of January 2022

