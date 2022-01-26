8 Best Renters Insurance of 2022

Most Customized Coverage Lemonade Our Partner Company Highlight: Certified B-Corporation

Premiums Starting at: $5/mo

Replacement Cost Coverage Offered: No

Other Optional Coverages: Equipment Breakdown Coverage, and scheduled property

Discounts: Bundled policy Check Price Best Comprehensive Coverage Erie Our Partner Company Highlight: More than 90 years in business

Premiums Starting at: Unavailable

Replacement Cost Coverage Offered: Yes

Other Optional Coverages: Sewer and drain backup coverage, home sharing, earthquake, flood, scheduled personal property, identity recovery coverage

Discounts: Bundled policy, multiple policies, safety equipment, advanced quote, age-based Check Price Best Optional Add-Ons Nationwide Our Partner Company Highlight: 24/7 account access and claims service

Premiums Starting at: Unavailable

Replacement Cost Coverage Offered: Yes

Other Optional Coverages: Identity theft, valuables plus, replacement cost plus, water backup, earthquake, flood insurance, better roof replacement, brand new belongings

Discounts: Bundled policy Check Price Best for Multiple Discounts Amica Our Partner Company Highlight: Mobile app for Apple and Android

Premiums Starting at: $4/week

Replacement Cost Coverage Offered: Yes

Other Optional Coverages: Personal property replacement, scheduled personal property, smart devices and computers, identity fraud

Discounts: Bundled policy, loyalty (after two years), claim-free for three years, auto-pay discount, e-discount Check Price Best for Retirees Allstate Our Partner Company Highlight: 50% of its facilities will run on renewable energy by 2023

Premiums Starting at: $4/week

Replacement Cost Coverage Offered: No

Other Optional Coverages: Personal umbrella policy, identity theft restoration, flood insurance, and scheduled personal property coverage

Discounts: Age-based, bundled policy, autopay Check Price

Renters insurance — also known as an HO-4 policy — is a homeowner’s insurance policy that protects a renter’s personal belongings against theft, fire, certain natural disasters and other perils.

Renters insurance also provides liability protection, covers medical payments to others and pays additional living expenses when a covered loss prevents the tenant from living in the home. This type of policy does not cover the dwelling itself.

The best renters insurance companies provide standard coverage and plenty of add-ons to help you customize your policy, all for an affordable premium. In fact, according to the NAIC, the average premium cost of a renters insurance policy is only $15 a month. The insurers listed here offer coverage options on or below that price range.

Read on to find out more about our top picks for the best renters insurance providers of the year.

Our Top Picks for Best Renters Insurance

Best Renters Insurance Reviews

Best for Customized Coverage: Lemonade

Our Partner

Pros

Holds a B-Corp certification for environmental and social responsibility

Offers lower rates than other insurers

Claims can be filed through the mobile app with a video recording

Claims are filed and processed in as little as 3 minutes

Cons

No replacement cost options

Loss of use coverage has a dollar limit instead of a time limit

Unavailable in 22 states

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Claims Satisfaction Study N/A

NAIC Complaint Ratio 1.85

A.M. Best Rating N/A

Lemonade is an online insurance company with a unique business model. It takes a fixed percentage of all renter’s insurance premiums to cover its operational costs and then uses the remaining money to pay out covered claims. Whatever funds are leftover at the end of the year are donated to a charity chosen by policyholders.

Lemonade is an excellent choice if you are looking for basic renters insurance coverage for less. Its standard policy includes personal property, personal liability and loss of use.

You can customize your limits and deductibles to maximize savings and add scheduled personal property coverage for high-value items. Renters can also get a policy discount by installing protective devices such as fire and burglar alarms.

Best Comprehensive Coverage: Erie Insurance

Pros

Discount for bundling auto and renters

Customizable policy bundles

Replacement cost coverage and extended personal liability coverage

Basic policy includes identity theft protection

24/7 claims phone line

Cons

Services and product offerings vary per state

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Claims Satisfaction Study 869/1,000

NAIC Complaint Ratio 1.11

A.M. Best Rating A+

ERIE Insurance offers a comprehensive base renters insurance policy and several different ways to save through bundled policy, multiple policies, safety equipment, advanced quote and age-based discounts.

Its base policy, the theErieSecure Tenant, includes worldwide personal property coverage and extended liability protection against slander, discrimination and cyberbullying. This is in addition to the standard medical payments and living expenses coverages.

ERIE’s base policy can be customized through several different bundles, including:

Advantage: increases coverage limits above base levels and includes identity theft coverage.

increases coverage limits above base levels and includes identity theft coverage. Plus: waives the deductible if your loss exceeds $50,000 and increases coverage limits, adding coverage for trailers, watercraft, pets and business personal property.

waives the deductible if your loss exceeds $50,000 and increases coverage limits, adding coverage for trailers, watercraft, pets and business personal property. Select: includes everything mentioned above but offers higher limits, coverage for a larger watercraft and reimbursement of criminal defense costs up to $25,000 if you successfully fight a criminal indictment against you or your family.

Besides these, ERIE also sells optional extras like sewer and drain backup coverage, home-sharing coverage for those who rent out their apartments, earthquake coverage and flood insurance.

While you can get a renters insurance quote on ERIE’s website, you will have to go through a local insurance agent to purchase a policy.

Best Optional Add-Ons: Nationwide

Our Partner

Pros

Rate discount for bundling auto, home and life insurance

File claims online, on the phone or with an agent

Up to 24 months of Additional Living Expenses (ALE) coverage

Cons

Unavailable in Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts or Oklahoma

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Claims Satisfaction Study 892/1,000

NAIC Complaint Ratio 1.48

A.M. Best Rating A+

Nationwide stands out for its comprehensive basic renters insurance policy, which covers building additions, improvements or installations in your home and credit card protection against unauthorized transactions for up to the selected coverage amount. This policy also offers standard protection such as additional living expenses and medical payments to others.

You can customize Nationwide’s basic policy with optional add-ons such as:

Brand New Belongings: replace damaged or stolen items.

replace damaged or stolen items. Better Roof Replacement: covers roof replacement with better quality materials.

Valuables Plus: additional coverage for high-value items like jewelry and fine art.

additional coverage for high-value items like jewelry and fine art. Water Backup: protects your property against damage caused by backed-up sewers or drains.

protects your property against damage caused by backed-up sewers or drains. Theft Extension: extended coverage for belongings stolen from any motor vehicle, trailer or watercraft.

extended coverage for belongings stolen from any motor vehicle, trailer or watercraft. Earthquake coverage: covers losses caused by earthquakes and volcanoes up to the selected limit.

Besides these, Nationwide offers related policies you can bundle with renters insurance for additional savings and protection, including auto and flood.

Best for Multiple Discounts: Amica Mutual

Pros

Policies start at $4 a week

Up to 15% when you bundle additional lines

Loyalty policy discount after two years

Premium reduction if you've been claim-free for three years

Cons

Discounts are not available in every state

Service is not available in AK and HI

High NAIC complaint ratio

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Claims Satisfaction Study 894/1,000

NAIC Complaint Ratio 1.96

A.M. Best Rating A+

Amica Mutual earns top marks for having one of the most affordable renters insurance policies and multiple discount offerings.It has the lowest complaint ratio out of all the insurers on our list and offers live 24/7 claims processing.

Apart from these benefits, Amica’s basic renters policy is relatively standard. Its Basic coverage includes personal property, liability and loss of use. This policy can be coupled with add-ons such as extended protection for smart devices and computers, identity fraud coverage and personal property replacement-cost coverage.

Amica’s renters insurance features Renters Essentials®, a package designed for first-time renters. This package includes identity theft, liability, and coverage for your furniture, TV, computer, smartphone, jewelry, and clothes. Renters Essentials® allows you to earn credits — $100 a year for up to five years — to apply towards an Amica’s homeowners insurance policy if you buy a house in the future.

Best for Retirees: Allstate

Our Partner

Pros

Policy discount for those over 55 years old

Policies start at $4 a week when bundled with auto insurance

Add-on for identity theft restoration

Cons

Requires employment information

Few policy details online

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Claims Satisfaction Study 882/1,000

NAIC Complaint Ratio 2.70

A.M. Best Rating A+

Allstate currently handles the US’s fourth-largest policy market share, and it’s one of the leading auto insurance providers in the US. As a reputable insurance company, Allstate offers reliable renters insurance coverage for personal property, liability, medical bills & expenses, and loss of use.

For policyholders over 55, the company offers discounts of up to 25% off the regular premiums. However, to be eligible, policyholders must not be actively seeking full-time employment.

Users can get quotes online and customize their plans based on coverage level, insurer payout limit, and deductible amount. You can customize your coverage and see how your cost would change with the different options. Additionally, Allstate offers a Home Inventory Guide and Digital Locker feature to help speed up any claims through the Allstate mobile app.

Best Worldwide Coverage: Auto-Owners

Pros

Worldwide personal property and liability coverage

Multiple discount options

Discount for paperless billing

Discounts for paying on time or having a favorable loss history

Discount for choosing an annual premium

Cons

No online quotes

Few policy details available online

Not available in 24 states

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Claims Satisfaction Study 900/1,000

NAIC Complaint Ratio 0.86

A.M. Best Rating A++

Auto-Owners’ basic coverage is best for those living or who plan to live abroad, as it provides property and liability coverage anywhere in the world. Medical payments to others are also included, covering anyone injured in your house, as well as additional living expenses.

With Auto-Owners, policy owners can lower their premium by:

Bundling renters insurance with auto insurance or life insurance

Enrolling in paperless billing

Paying the annual premium upfront in full.

Installing safety devices, like smoke detectors and fire extinguishers

Paying on time for 36 consecutive months or having a favorable loss history

Auto-Owners also sells optional supplements to its standard renters insurance policy, including Personal Property Replacement Cost and Renters Plus, which covers the loss of refrigerated products or damages due to water back-up.

Best for Reliable Coverage: State Farm

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Claims Satisfaction Study 880/1,000

NAIC Complaint Ratio 1.93

A.M. Best Rating A+

Pros

Premium discount if you bundle auto and renters insurance

Discount for installing qualified home security devices

Pet medical insurance can be added to the policy

Provides inflation coverage

Add-on coverage includes protection for watercraft equipment, and coin and comic book collections

Cons

Discounts and additional policy offerings are not available in every state

As the nation’s largest auto and homeowners insurer by market share, State Farm offers policyholders the peace of mind that comes from knowing they are doing business with a financially stable and reliable company. This is especially true for anyone who has experienced the inconvenience of having their policy sold to another insurer after their company went bankrupt.

State Farm offers standard renters insurance policies that cover personal liability, property damage and medical payments to others. Those concerned about the ever-increasing costs of living may also add inflation protection to their policy for an added cost.

To receive a quote, prospective customers can use State Farm’s renters insurance quote checklist and contents calculator to properly assess their living arrangements and personal belongings. With this information, the company can offer you a premium based on your insurance needs.

Renters insurance add-ons include:

Additional liability protection coverage

Additional business property coverage

Identity theft restoration

Earthquake damage

Incidental business liability

Best Online Insurance Agency: Young Alfred

Pros

Quotes from over 40 top insurance carriers

Doesn't sell your information to third parties

24/7 online availability

A large part of their profit goes to a charity selected by insurers

Cons

Prices may vary once the insuring company completes the underwriting process

Policyholders only have access to specific policies from insurance providers

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. POWER CLAIMS SATISFACTION STUDY N/A

NAIC COMPLAINT RATIO N/A

A.M. BEST RATING N/A

Young Alfred isn’t an insurance company, but an insurance agency and comparison site. After a few short questions, Young Alfred checks your risk level against a billion or more data points to give you customized online quotes from several top-rated renters insurance companies.

While this service is nothing new — there are dozens, if not hundreds, of insurance comparison sites on the internet — Young Alfred stands out in three important ways:

It only partners with companies rated A- or higher by financial rating firms A.M. Best and Demotech.

It doesn’t sell your personal information to other companies.

It offers a free risk assessment that details the risk of common perils in the location you want to insure, so you can decide what optional policies are right for you.

Other renters insurance companies we considered

When selecting the best renter’s insurance, our methodology included customer satisfaction ratings, availability, and financial stability. The following companies fell short of fulfilling some of these requirements but they still offer discounts and a policy that might fit your specific needs.

Pros

Discount for smoke-free households and approved security and safety systems

Identity theft protection

Replacement cost-coverage

Cons

Not available in every state

High NAIC complaint ratio of 1.92

Farmers Insurance is not part of our main selection because of its high NAIC complaint ratio.

Pros

890/1,000 points in J.D Power's Property Claims Satisfaction Study

Loss of use protection

Discount for paperless billing, autopay, and bundling

Cons

Limited availability nationwide

High NAIC complaint ratio

American Family is not part of our main list because of its high NAIC complaint and limited availability

Pros

A++ A.M Best Rating

Includes flood and earthquake coverage

Overseas coverage in case of deployment or moving abroad

Cons

Product is limited to military members, veterans, or family

High NAIC complaint ratio

Like American Family Insurance, USAA is not part of our top selection because of its limited availability and high NAIC complaint ratio.

Pros

Discounts for having home security systems and fire alarms

Jewelry insurance policy available

Mobile app and online 24/7 customer service

Cons

Only available through agents

Renters policies are underwritten through other insurance companies

Coverage depends on the company you're matched with

Geico didn’t make it into our main list because it doesn’t underwrite its renter’s policy and is only available through agents.

Pros

Available in all 50 states and Washington, DC.

Starts at $5 a month

Offers a variety of discounts

Cons

High NAIC complaint score

Below average in J.D. Power's 2021 US Claim Satisfaction Study

Discounts are not available in all states

Liberty Mutual didn’t make it into our main list because of its high NAIC complaint score and because its discounts and low rates have limited availability.

Pros

Bundle with auto insurance for a discount

Above-average customer satisfaction ratings

Offers renters insurance policies through its AARP direct program and independent agents

Cons

Some discounts are only available to AARP members

The Hartford's AARP Renter's Insurance Program is available in all states except Florida

Only available to AARP members in AK, AL, DE, FL, LA, MA, MI, MN, and RI

Even though The Hartford has a low NAIC complaint rate and ranks above average in J.D. Power’s 2021 US Claim Satisfaction study, it didn’t make it into our main list because most of its discounts are available for AARP members only and has limited availability.

Renters Insurance Guide

What does renters insurance cover

Renters insurance typically includes three types of coverage:

Personal property coverage

Personal property coverage protects items you own, whether they are stored inside your home, in a storage unit or even in a hotel room or car while you’re traveling. This coverage may even extend to other people’s belongings while they’re in your home.

Generally, personal property coverage applies if you suffer a loss or damage caused by any of these perils:

Fire or lightning

Windstorm or hail explosion

Riot or civil commotion

Aircraft vehicles

Smoke

Vandalism or malicious mischief and theft

Falling objects

Weight of ice, snow, or sleet

Overflow of water or steam from a heating system or appliance

Cracking or burning of a heating system or appliance

Power surge

Freezing of plumbing

Volcanic eruption

Coverage limits apply with a basic personal property policy. If the item you want to insure exceeds the covered value, like highly valuable jewelry, you will need to purchase scheduled personal property coverage, often sold as either a supplemental policy or optional insurance rider.

There are several reimbursement options for personal property claims, including:

Cash value: your personal belongings depreciate or lose value over time from the moment you purchase them. Actual cash value policies will reimburse you for the current value of the item, minus depreciation.

your personal belongings depreciate or lose value over time from the moment you purchase them. Actual cash value policies will reimburse you for the current value of the item, minus depreciation. Replacement value: the policy covers the full cost of the item’s replacement, without accounting for depreciation.

Personal liability or medical payments to others

Personal liability coverage protects your assets if someone sues you for property damage or injuries sustained in your home.

It also covers:

Medical payments to guests and other third parties.

Lawsuits if your pet injures a guest or destroys their personal property while they are visiting your home.

Some, but not all, policies may also cover funeral expenses if the injuries sustained by your guests result in death.

Loss of use or additional living expenses (ALE)

ALE coverage sponsors the cost of staying somewhere else while damage to your residence is repaired or until you find a permanent place to live

Coverage may include:

The cost of a hotel room or rent for a temporary apartment

The cost of meals if you can’t cook at home and must eat out

Pet boarding expenses

The cost of personal property storage

The costs of commuting from your temporary accommodation to your place of work

You must maintain receipts of all relevant expenses in order to submit a claim for reimbursement.

Be aware that ALE offers a limited coverage amount and has a time limit. After the time is up, the policy will not pay your living expenses, even if your situation has not returned to normal.

Identity theft protection

According to the Insurance Information Institute, some renters insurance policies may afford limited protection for lost credit cards and cash. Some insurers may offer supplemental identity theft protection policies that you can pair with renters insurance.

ID theft coverage may include:

The services of a fraud specialist.

The costs of replacing government-issued IDs.

Reimbursement of legal costs and attorney fees.

Reimbursement of administrative fees and related expenses.

If you’re interested in identity theft protection but your renters insurance company doesn’t cover it, check out our guide to the best identity theft protection services to read about the best providers of the year.

Alternatively, if you’ve been the victim of identity theft and are looking to repair your credit without having to do the legwork, consider any of the best credit repair companies on our list.

What renters insurance doesn’t cover

Pet injury or death

Renters insurance may include a pet liability clause that protects you against lawsuits and medical expenses if your dog injures someone visiting your home. However, if your dog is injured or dies, you cannot file a claim with renters insurance because dogs are not considered personal property. To insure your loyal companion, look into a pet insurance policy.

Uninsured roommates

If you have roommates, your policy will not cover their personal property unless it has been explicitly added to the policy. Encourage them to take out policies for themselves so you can all be fully covered.

Although insurance companies allow joint renters insurance policies, this is not recommended because:

If your roommate files a claim, you could be considered higher risk and your insurance rates may go up as a result.

Splitting the premium could be complicated if one of you has items of higher value than the other.

Flooding or earthquakes

Renters insurance covers damage caused by fire, lightning, wind and hail, but not every natural disaster is covered. If an earthquake damages your rental house or the apartment floods renters insurance will not cover the losses.

In case of water damage due to a storm or a hurricane, it’s important to note that:

Water damage may be covered if it’s due to a window breaking or the roof blowing off, causing water to enter the residence.

Water damage is excluded from coverage if the water is in contact with the ground before reaching your home, as is the case with floods or storm surges.

If the flooding triggers a fire or explosion or your home is looted after you evacuate, you may be covered for your losses, but the damage caused by floodwater is not included as a covered peril.

If you rent in flood-prone areas, you may want to look into flood insurance policies for additional protection.

Home-based businesses

Home-based business owners must be well-informed on the landlord’s homeowners insurance policy and their own renters insurance policy coverage. In most cases, personal items that are used for business purposes (appliances, raw materials, work computers) are not considered personal property and are excluded from renters insurance coverage.

Additionally, customers are not considered guests, which means that liability coverage does not protect you if they are injured on the premises.

To be fully protected, it’s best to look into additional small business insurance policies. This type of policy offers property protection for work-related items and income loss, along with general legal liability coverage.

What is the difference between renters insurance and homeowners insurance?

Homeowners insurance protects your home and personal property from damage or theft and extends personal liability coverage. Premiums vary by state but average around $100 per month nationally.

Renters insurance covers the tenant’s belongings and protects them from legal and medical liabilities in case a guest is injured in the home. It does not cover the dwelling or primary structure, which means it is far less expensive than homeowner’s insurance, often costing less than $20 a month.

As a separate type of policy, the landlord’s insurance will cover the actual dwelling or primary structure and other structures like tool sheds and garages. The policy also protects personal property stored on the premises if it is used to service the rental, like any maintenance equipment (lawnmowers, leaf blowers, etc.).

What is the average cost of renters insurance?

Owning a home requires ensuring the dwelling itself, and since this isn’t the renters’ responsibility, renters insurance is far less expensive than homeowners’.

According to the NAIC, the national average cost of renters insurance is $180 annually, which comes down to $15 a month.

Renters insurance rates will vary depending on:

The value of the items you’re looking to insure

The level of coverage you want and the deductible amount

Where you live

The crime rate in your area

The frequency of inclement weather like windstorms and fires

The five states where renters insurance is most expensive are Mississippi, Oklahoma, Alabama, Louisiana and Texas. With that said, the highest average renters insurance premium is only $21.50 per month.

Average Renters Insurance Annual Premium Costs by State

Alabama

$222 Alaska

$175 Arizona

$175 Arkansas

$211 California-

$178 Colorado

$164 Connecticut

$188 Delaware

$157 D.C.

$157 Florida

$185 Georgia

$214 Hawaii

$181 Idaho

$152 Illinois

$166 Indiana

$172 Iowa

$144 Kansas

$172 Kentucky

$166 Louisiana

$234 Maine

$149 Maryland

$161 Massachusetts

$191 Michigan

$185 Minnesota

$140 Mississippi

$252 Missouri

$179 Montana

$147 Nebraska

$149 Nevada

$182 New Hampshire

$148 New Jersey

$160 New Mexico

$186 New York

$189 North Carolina

$158 North Dakota

$126 Ohio

$169 Oklahoma

$236 Oregon

$161 Pennsylvania

$157 Rhode Island

$185 South Carolina

$184 South Dakota

$127 Tennessee

$195 Texas

$225 Utah

$155 Vermont

$153 Virginia

$152 Washington

$160 West Virginia

$189 Wisconsin

$143 Wyoming

$146

How to save on renters insurance

Shop around and request online quotes

Premiums can vary considerably by company. Look into renters insurance policies with companies with which you already hold insurance policies of other types, such as car insurance. This could save you time and money through bundling or multiple policy discounts.

Bundle your policies

Most companies offer a discount when you purchase or “bundle” two or more types of policies, such as renters insurance with auto insurance. Bundling your insurance also allows you to pay both bills at once and consolidate your claims under one account.

Ask about discounts

Many insurance companies offer discounts if you meet the requirements. Examples of these are:

Premium discount if you install safety devices around your home

Reduced premium when you don’t file a claim for a specified timeframe

Rate reductions for signing up for automatic payments or paying your policy annually instead of monthly

Choose a higher deductible

You can save by choosing a higher deductible. Some companies offer personal property deductibles as low as $250, but a lower deductible amount will increase your premium. If you opt for a higher deductible of $500 or $1,000, you can substantially decrease your monthly premium.

Negotiate a rent discount with your landlord

See if you can negotiate with your landlord for a reduction on your rent payments in exchange for having a renters insurance policy. Renters insurance is beneficial to your landlord, as it reduces their liability if one of your guests is injured on the property.

How to find the best renters insurance company

Check the company’s financial strength rating

While this won’t ensure your claims are paid out on time, it could indicate that the company is less likely to go bankrupt and sell your policy to another insurer, creating a delay in payouts for ongoing claims.

Check customer satisfaction scores

Look into customer satisfaction rankings and complaint information as reported by organizations such as J.D. Power and the NAIC.

Negative feedback against an insurer doesn’t necessarily mean they are disreputable but could shed light into their practices and treatment of customers.

Consult a broker

Speak with an independent insurance agent or broker that sells policies from multiple companies. Independent agents sell insurance products from several different companies, which could help you compare policies if you don’t know where to start.

Don’t discount word of mouth

Ask friends and relatives who they’re insured with and about their satisfaction with the company, including any claims experiences they might have had.

How to file a claim

File a police or fire department report in case of fire, flood or theft. Keep a copy of the report for your records. Phone your insurance company, explain the situation and inform them that you will be filing a claim. The company can also provide situation-specific information on any necessary documentation, reports, photographs and statements. Inform your landlord of the situation and any damages or losses. Make any necessary repairs to avoid further damage (in case of flood, for example). The insurance should cover these costs. Further damage arising from your delayed response will not be covered. Document the damage and keep receipts for repairs and any added living expenses. Consult your policy agreement to make sure what is covered by your insurer and what responsibilities are. Initiate a claim with the insurance company. You can do this by contacting your insurer via email, phone or mobile app.

Best Renters Insurance FAQ

What is renters insurance?

Renters insurance is a type of homeowners insurance policy also known as HO-4. Unlike traditional homeowners insurance, renters insurance does not cover the structure of the home, only the renter's belongings (whether stored in the home or elsewhere).

It also offers protection against lawsuits and will cover some living expenses if the renter is unable to live in the home due to a covered claim.

How much is renters insurance?

According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), a renters insurance policy typically costs from $15 to $30 a month, depending on such factors as your location and the value of your belongings.

What does renters insurance cover?

Renters insurance covers your personal property in case of damage or theft. Coverage applies to accidents, weather damage, theft or vandalism and loss of use if your home is inhabitable for a certain period. It also protects you from liabilities and medical costs if a guest is injured in your home or by one of your pets.

How to get renters insurance

Before getting renters insurance, calculate the value of your belongings, including furniture, electronics, and jewelry. Next, find out what is NOT covered by your landlord's insurance policy. Once you have this information, compare policies from several different insurance companies.

If you have high-value items, consider purchasing additional coverage through riders or floaters. Opt for a deductible you're comfortable with, keeping in mind that higher deductibles mean lower premiums and vice versa.

Lastly, don't forget to account for customer experience ratings for the company you're considering doing business with, especially concerning claims processing.

Is renters insurance required?

According to the Insurance Information Institute (III), many landlords require tenants to purchase renters insurance before signing a lease to avoid disputes if the renter's belongings are damaged. However, renters insurance is not mandatory otherwise.

Is renters insurance worth it?

Renter's insurance can be a great investment if you own valuable items like cameras, computers or collector's items. Your property would be covered against losses due to fires, power surges, vandalism and theft - even if you store them outside the apartment or in your car.

Consumers are often surprised to find out just how cheap renters insurance can be. Renters policies are much more affordable than other types of insurance, and many companies let you set your own deductible. The policy could be worth it if replacing your personal property out-of-pocket would be significantly more expensive than what you'd spend on the insurance premium and the deductible.

For example, if you have more than $1,000 worth of stuff, insuring it for a $150 yearly premium and a $500 deductible will be more affordable than replacing it all yourself in the event of a loss.

What does renters insurance not cover?

Renters insurance does not cover the structure of the home, any uninsured roommates, water damage or earthquake damage or any pets you may have. Read more about renters insurance exclusions in our

section.

How We Found the Best Renters Insurance Companies

When looking for the best renters insurance companies in the country, we took into account the following:

Customer satisfaction scores according to J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study This study looks at customer-reported data on each company’s estimate, claims and repairs processes.

Financial strength ratings as reported by insurance rating agency A.M. Best. A high financial stability rating means the company is less likely to declare bankruptcy in the near future, delaying claims payouts in the process.

Complaint index data for property insurance policies, as compiled by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). A low number of complaints, rated with an index below 1, may indicate higher customer satisfaction.

In the case of marketplaces and fintech insurers, which are not registered with the NAIC or have financial strength or customer service ratings, we considered the overall value offered.

That means we reviewed companies offering innovative quotes or claims processes or features that help customers compare policies with ease and speed.

Summary of the Best Renters Insurance Companies of 2022

