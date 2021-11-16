8 Best RV Insurance Companies of 2021

Best for RV Full-Timers Good Sam Our Partner Covered RV Types: Class A, Class B, Class C, Conventional and Fifth-wheel trailer, Pop-up trailer, Truck camper, Horse trailer, Utility or Travel trailer, Toy haulers, Bus Conversions

If you plan to live in your RV full-time or even temporarily, you’ll need to purchase an RV insurance policy.

Similar to auto insurance and homeowners insurance, an RV insurance policy provides financial protection in the event of accidents, injuries and other unfortunate scenarios. This includes, but is not limited to repairs, hospital bills and roadside assistance.

Read our list of the best RV insurance companies and learn how you can choose the best coverage for your needs.

Our Top Picks of the Best RV Insurance Companies

Good Sam – Best RV Insurance for Full-Timers

Nationwide – Best for Multiple Discounts

National General – Best for Policy Customization

Progressive – Best for Variety of Vehicles

Safeco – Best for Optional Coverage

Geico – Best for Affordable Rates

Auto-Owners Insurance – Best for Personalized Customer Service

Foremost: Best for RV Roadside Assistance

Best RV Insurance Reviews

Good Sam

Best Full-Time RV Insurance

Our Partner

Pros

Offers insurance policies for full-time RVers

Covers personal belongings up to $3,000

Insurance available for travel in Mexico

Optional full-replacement cost coverage

Cons

Website experience and quoting could be better

Roadside assistance not included with standard coverage

Good Sam Insurance Agency is one of the few insurance companies that offer policies for full-time RVers. Full-time coverage allows drivers to customize their motorhome insurance to include the replacement of personal belongings at their full cost, rather than a depreciated value.

Standard coverage includes comprehensive, collision, liability, property damage, and personal injury protection. Standard coverage also includes a $3,000 personal effects coverage, an emergency expense allowance for food and lodging for up to $500, and a $500 theft reward for information leading to a conviction if the vehicle is stolen.

You can add personal liability and medical payments coverage to your RV insurance policy, as well as a storage option that allows you to suspend collision and liability coverage when your motorhome is stored for more than 30 consecutive days. Good Sam policies can be managed online, allowing policyholders to change their coverage, pay their bill, print documentation, update contact information, or change drivers without having to call an agent.

Why we chose this company

Good Sam Insurance is the best option for the best RV insurance for full-timers because it offers the most thorough coverage for those who call an RV their home, covers personal belongings and provides protection for those crossing towards Mexico.

Nationwide

Best for Multiple Discounts

Our Partner

Pros

Multi-policy, multi-vehicle, and bundle discounts

Good driver discount if accident-free for 36 months

Customizable policies for specific types of vehicles and trailers

Optional towing & labor also covers lodging, transportation, and meals

Cons

Quotes not available online

offers the standard multi-policy and multi-vehicle discounts. It also lets you save money by taking an RV driving course, being part of an RV organization (such as the National RV Association), purchasing the company’s Full Timer’s package, or paying the annual policy upfront.

Note that not all discounts are listed on Nationwide’s website, and some only come up during the quoting process. According to a customer service representative, they also offer other discounts for installing a tire-pressure monitoring system or having an RV with a fiberglass body.

You can also customize your policy to include roadside assistance, towing and labor, vacation liability, safety glass replacement, and replacement costs.

Why we chose this company

Nationwide Insurance is our selection for best for multiple discounts because of its multi-policy and multi-vehicle discounts. This insurer also offers other policy discount options for taking an RV driving course or paying the annual policy in full.

National General

Best for Policy Customization

Our Partner

Pros

Insures almost every type of RV, including pop-up trailers

Coverage for specialized equipment

Suspend your coverage for an RV in storage

Search assistance if your RV is stolen

Cons

Eligibility, benefits, coverage and discounts vary per state

allows drivers to fully customize their motorhome insurance according to their needs, offering coverage for personal belongings, permanent attachments, and complete general liability, as well as replacement of damaged goods at their full original cost.

Standard features include protection for any item attached to your RV, including satellite dishes and TV antennas. You may also add specialized equipment coverage to cover custom alterations such as retractable awnings or solar panels.

National General’s personal belongings coverage reimburses the total price you paid for the items instead of depreciated current values. Full replacement cost coverage guarantees you’ll get a new RV of equal or similar value if the vehicle is stolen or totaled. Additional coverage includes an hour of mechanical work if the RV breaks down, towing to the nearest RV repair shop, or emergency fuel delivery.

Why we chose this company

National General is our top option as the best for policy customization because its RV insurance covers body alterations, solar panels and custom wheels. Policies can be suspended when the recreational vehicle is in storage, and can protect RV full-timers with complete general liability protection.

Progressive

Best for Variety of Vehicles

Pros

Annual policies for basic liability cover all classes of RVs, including utility trailers

Horse trailer coverage up to $50k

Original owner discount regardless of RV age

Roof Protection Plus(R) for damages caused by roof malfunction

Cons

Standard plan doesn't include replacing personal belongings and emergency expense coverage

Insurance rates can vary if you buy online or through an agent

Progressive covers a diverse range of RVs, including classes A, B, and C vehicles along with conventional motorhomes, 5th wheel, pop-up, truck-campers, cargo/utility & horse-travel trailers.

Standard RV coverage includes comprehensive and collision, liability, uninsured/underinsured motorist, and medical payments coverage. Policies are customizable and can include other insurance products as needed.

Add-on coverage includes roadside assistance, total loss replacement, replacement cost for personal effects, vacation liability coverage, full timer’s liability, loss assessment, emergency expense coverage and pet injury coverage.

Why we chose this company

Progressive is on our main list as the best for a variety of vehicles because its RV insurance covers various types of recreational vehicles, including cargo and conventional motorhomes. A horse-travel trailer can be insured for up to $50,000.

Safeco

Best for Optional Coverage

Pros

Save by choosing cash value reimbursements

Audio-visual and custom equipment coverage

Deductible reduced by $100 annually (up to $500) if you remain claim-free

Cons

Only covers vehicles used 250 days or less per year

Coverage and maximum insurance value vary per state

’s RV insurance coverage stands out for offering optional coverage options, including 24-hour roadside assistance, emergency assistance coverage, loan or lease protection coverage, and personal effects coverage. Their standard coverage includes personal property coverage as well as audio-visual and custom equipment coverage.

Safeco also touts its diminishing deductible. Claims-free policyholders could shave off $500 from their deductible while still paying the same premium. You can also save money by choosing actual cash value reimbursements rather than replacement cost reimbursements.

Why we chose this company

Safeco is our choice for the best optional coverage because of its variety of add-on coverage options including 24-hour roadside assistance, coverage for personal property and temporary living expenses.

Geico

Best for Affordable Rates

Pros

Accident forgiveness on first at-fault accident

Discount if you hold a commercial driver's license

Special windshield deductible covers all repair costs and $50 for replacements

Prime Time contract offers a guaranteed renewal program for policyholders over 50

Cons

Discount amounts, plans, and features vary per state

Enhanced RV coverage available in all states except HI, MA, MI, and NC

Prime Time only available in 28 states

offers affordable RV insurance policies for both recreational and full-time RVers. The company offers various discounts, including defensive driving, five-year good driving, retired government and military, multi-car, and membership and employee discounts.

For seniors and drivers over 50, Geico offers a Prime Time contract which offers guaranteed renewal. To qualify for the program, drivers must be at least 50 years old, have no operators under 25, no traffic violations or accidents in the past three years, and not use vehicles for business purposes. Prime Time contracts are only available in select states, including Alabama, Colorado, Louisiana, among others.

Geico offers a user-friendly app and a mobile enhanced website experience from which you can check your policy, pay bills or submit claims. RV insurance quotes can be initiated both online or by phone.

Why we chose this company

Geico is our choice as best affordable rates because of its customizable policies that allow RV owners to save money on their premiums. Geico also offers discounts for multi-policy bundling, safe driving, and for storing the RV during winter.

Auto-Owners Insurance

Best for Personalized Customer Service

Our Partner

Pros

Premium reduction if RV is equipped with certain safety features

Save by paying for the annual premium upfront or by choosing paperless billing

Lower policy cost for mature drivers not covering for drivers under 25

Towing and roadside assistance in all 50 states and Canada

Mobile app for Apple and Android

Online customer center

Cons

No online estimates. Buyers need to contact an agent for quotes

Auto-Owners has an impressive customer service record, with fewer complaints on record than their competitors. Unlike other insurance companies, Auto-Owners requires you to work through one of their many independent agents, instead of contacting the company directly.

Auto-Owners offers various discounts for life insurance or multi-policy holders, a discount for paying your premium on time for the past 36 months, and a paid-in-full discount when you pay the annual premium in full. Other rebates include a green discount for enrolling in paperless billing, a driver safety program, and mature drivers discounts for those over 50, as well as lower premiums for those with a favorable loss history.

Why we chose this company

Auto-Owners is our selection for the best personalized customer service because of its online Customer Center and mobile app. Customers can access claims, billing, and other important policy documents on their phone, tablet, or computer.

Foremost

Best for RV Roadside Assistance

Pros

Towing and Roadside Assistance is part of the Travel Trailer policy, and covers the RV regardless of who is driving

Coverage for emergency expenses if camper is damaged or destroyed

Pays for transporting damaged RV to storage, repair shop, or home

Special policies for USAA members

Cons

Not available in DC or Hawaii

Doesn't include discount information on website

Coverage varies by state

Foremost’s Travel Trailer policy includes extensive towing and roadside assistance coverage. Its service offerings include jumpstarts, flat tires, roadside assistance, fuel delivery, towing, and locksmith service. This policy also provides comprehensive, total loss replacement, emergency expenses, and replacement cost coverage.

Foremost offers USAA members special policies for motorhomes and travel trailers. This insurer also offers coverage for full-time RVers and a special program for stationary fifth-wheels. The program provides extensive comprehensive and content coverage for fifth-wheel vehicles used by either seasonal or permanent residents.

Why we chose this company

Foremost is our top choice for the best roadside assistance for its ample towing and roadside assistance coverage included in its Travel Trailer policy.

Other Companies We Considered

While we were doing our research into the best recreational vehicle insurance, we narrowed down our initial list to 11 companies. The following four didn’t make our final cut, not because they were lacking, but rather because they didn’t stand out.

AAA

Pros

Covers motorhomes, travel trailers, and campers

Add personal effects coverage to your policy

Drivers can include RV protection as an endorsement to an existing auto policy

Licensed professionals assist you with coverage selection

Extra coverage for lodging and transportation if your RV is damaged

Cons

Coverage options are not standard across regions (southwest, northeast, etc.)

RV policy not available nationwide

Allstate

Pros

Multi-policy discount

Dedicated Allstate agent to guide you through your options

Discount if you transfer your policy from another insurance company

Drivers 55 years or older, not seeking full-time employment, qualify for additional discounts

Gas price locator to help you find the cheapest gas

Cons

Safe driver discounts not available for RV insurance

Policy limitations are not clearly explained upfront

Farmers

Pros

Recreational and full-time insurance available

Part-time users can opt for storage-only insurance during the off-season

Policy extends to travel anywhere in Canada

Coverage extends to travels within 25 miles of the Mexican border

Insures equipment permanently attached to your RV

Cons

RV storage insurance for the off-season does not cover collisions

USAA

Pros

Comprehensive and collision coverage available

Offers liability coverage against injuries or property damage

Discounts for safe driving, original ownership, and multiple policies

Coverage for all RV classes, including travel trailer insurance

If hit by an uninsured driver, the policy can cover injuries, RV damage, and lost wages

Cons

5% members-only discount not available in all states

Responsible driver discount and "disappearing deductible" not available in all states

Country Financial

Pros

Liability and medical coverage available

Multi-policy discount

Uninsured and underinsured motorist protection

Mobile app for Apple and Android devices

Cons

Only available through agents

RV insurance can fall under home or auto insurance based on the type of vehicle and use

Only offers car insurance in 19 states

National Interstate

Pros

Options for RV full-timers

25% off deductibles for each consecutive claim-free year

Windshield replacement coverage

Cons

Only available through agents

Website lacks information about terms and discounts

The Hartford

Pros

Policy includes coverage for collision damage, medical payments, and property damage

24/7 claims submission

RV replacement if it's totaled in the first 15 months

Cons

Only available for AARP members

Not available in U.S. territories

RV Insurance Guide

Types of RVs

Drivable motorhomes belong to one of four classes. These go from A to C, though they’re not necessarily ordered from largest to smallest. Towable RVs include various types of non-motorized vehicles in a variety of shapes and sizes. Here’s the rundown:

Class A motorhomes are the most luxurious and spacious, measuring 24-40 feet in length and fitting as many as 12 passengers.

Class B motorhomes, known as “camper vans,” are the smallest and least expensive, with a length of 17 to 19 feet.

Class B+ motorhomes are the big siblings of Class B camper vans. These larger vehicles measure between 17 and 30 feet.

Class C motorhomes have an over-cab space and serve as the middle ground in size between A and B RVs, measuring between 21 and 41 feet.

Towable RVs include fifth wheels, toy haulers, hybrids, pop-ups, and various non-motorized trailers. These range from under 10 feet for pop-ups to 30 feet for fifth-wheel trailers.

Types of RV Insurance

Because RVs can be at the same time a vehicle and a primary residence, here are some of the insurance options available for part- and full-time RVers

Best insurance features for part-timers.

The following are some of the elements included in an insurance policy for an RV part-timer:

Property-damage liability coverage : Pays for any damage that you cause to another person’s property or vehicle.

: Pays for any damage that you cause to another person’s property or vehicle. Bodily-injury liability coverage : Pays for medical expenses and lost income to those you injure in an at-fault accident.

: Pays for medical expenses and lost income to those you injure in an at-fault accident. Collision coverage : Unlike liability coverage which protects other drivers, collision coverage protects your RV investment after an at-fault wreck.

: Unlike liability coverage which protects other drivers, collision coverage protects your RV investment after an at-fault wreck. Uninsured/Underinsured motorist coverage : Covers the cost of repairs to your car and medical expenses should you suffer an accident where you’re not at fault and where the other driver doesn’t have car insurance.

: Covers the cost of repairs to your car and medical expenses should you suffer an accident where you’re not at fault and where the other driver doesn’t have car insurance. Personal Injury Protection (PIP) : Covers medical expenses for both you and your passenger in the event of an accident, no matter who was at fault. It also covers loss of wages.

: Covers medical expenses for both you and your passenger in the event of an accident, no matter who was at fault. It also covers loss of wages. Campsite/vacation coverage : helps pay for any expenses incurred if a non-family member suffers an accident while in your campsite area or inside your RV.

: helps pay for any expenses incurred if a non-family member suffers an accident while in your campsite area or inside your RV. Roadside Assistance: Offers repair, towing, and emergency assistance should your RV experience a flat tire, battery discharge, or other malfunction.

Best insurance features for full-time RVers

A policy for a full-timer should also include all of the elements of a policy for a part-timer and the following coverages:

Personal property coverage : Covers the cost of replacing any damaged or stolen personal effects resulting from vandalism. This includes clothing, furniture, jewelry, and computers.

: Covers the cost of replacing any damaged or stolen personal effects resulting from vandalism. This includes clothing, furniture, jewelry, and computers. Total loss replacement : Replaces your RV with an equal or similar model if your RV is ever stolen or totaled. If your RV is financed, this coverage may be required by the lender.

: Replaces your RV with an equal or similar model if your RV is ever stolen or totaled. If your RV is financed, this coverage may be required by the lender. Full-time RV coverage : Adds extra liability, secure storage, and medical coverage if you reside in your RV for six months or more each year.

: Adds extra liability, secure storage, and medical coverage if you reside in your RV for six months or more each year. Emergency expense allowance : covers living and travel expenses like car rentals, lodging, and food, for up to a specified amount if you’re involved in an accident more than 100 miles away from home.

: covers living and travel expenses like car rentals, lodging, and food, for up to a specified amount if you’re involved in an accident more than 100 miles away from home. Specialized coverage: Can replace appliances like awnings, satellite dishes, and solar panels and can even provide coverage for any pet injuries that occur in the vehicle.

How to Buy RV Insurance

Take the time to shop for quotes

If you’ve already browsed RV insurance companies, you might have noticed that policy prices are rarely advertised.

The truth is that the cost of RV insurance varies significantly depending on your driving record, the state where you live, RV type, intended use for the motorhome, and any additional coverage you might want to buy.

Shopping for multiple quotes will always work out to your advantage. The best rates often go to those willing to shop around and get various estimates before choosing.

If you don’t have the time to shop around, you can consult with an independent insurance agent. They’ll usually provide inside information and guide you toward companies with attractive rates.

Bundle Multiple Policies

The most affordable path to insuring your motorhome may be to bundle your RV insurance with a pre-existing auto, life, or homeowners insurance policy.

Most insurance providers offer multi-policy discounts on your insurance premium when you combine RV insurance with other qualified policies. Not only is this a good opportunity for savings, but in case of an accident, it can reduce the hassle of dealing with multiple companies and claims.

Check for Available Discounts

Companies often offer discounts not only for bundling policies but also for paying the annual cost in full or paying premiums on time for a specific time.

Reduced insurance premiums are available for mature drivers 50 and up, for not insuring drivers under 25 on the policy, participating in driver safety programs, and having a safe driving history. Buyers can also save by choosing to go paperless instead of receiving a paper bill.

Some companies offer discounts for being the sole proprietor of the vehicle, having a favorable loss history, as well as for having certain safety features installed in your RV.

Renter’s Insurance

If you plan on renting an RV for a vacation, you need an insurance policy for the rented vehicle. RV insurance for renters is broadly similar to car rental insurance. Policies can be purchased either through the rental company (if using one) or through your own insurance provider, if they offer such coverage.

Some insurance companies offer specialized Mexico travel insurance, which covers you while traveling south of the border. While this type of policy can be useful for renters, it is more commonly recommended for RV owners who frequently cross the border.

On the other hand, renting your RV to others is considered commercial use, and insurance companies typically will not cover the renter. They must obtain their own policy for the unit.

If you’re merely lending your RV to a friend or family member, your existing coverage may extend to them, depending on the details of your policy. However, it’s important to note that some states, including Arkansas and Wisconsin, require drivers to get special licenses to drive RVs.

If you live in one of these states and you lend your RV to someone, that person must have the required license if you want your insurance policy to cover them.

RV Insurance FAQ

How much is RV insurance?

RV insurance costs depend significantly on various factors, including the type of policy you choose, add-ons and your driving record.

According to The Wandering RV, the lowest insurance rates are found in North Carolina and Massachusetts, where the average cost of RV insurance ranges from $860 to $1,128 per year. Michigan is the most expensive state, with an average of $4,490 per year. According to the website, the vast majority of states "fall between the two extremes."

What does RV insurance cover?

Some companies offer standard coverage that includes collision, comprehensive, and liability protection. Some may even cover personal effects, up to a maximum amount, usually around $3,000. But insurers, for the most part, custom build your policy to fit your individual needs.

The most common coverages are property-damage liability, bodily injury liability, uninsured/underinsured motorist, personal injury protection (PIP), and towing and roadside assistance.

Other optional coverages may include personal property coverage, total loss replacement, full-time RV coverage, emergency expense allowance, campsite/vacation coverage, as well as specialized coverage for more expensive equipment.

Who has the best RV insurance?

The best RV insurance policy for you will depend on a number of factors, such as your driving habits, age, and class of RV. You also want to consider how often you'll be using your RV throughout the year.

Check out our RV Insurance Guide's How to Buy RV Insurance section for more essential factors to consider before making your choice.

The more quotes you get from different insurance companies, the better your chances of obtaining the best rates.

What kind of insurance do I need to rent out my RV?

You'll need at least liability coverage for all motorized RV vehicles, which pays for damages or injury you may cause to other people and their property in an at-fault accident.

With the exception of New Hampshire, all states, and the District of Columbia, require that vehicles, including RVs, have some form of liability coverage.

Insurance for towable RVs is another matter. When you're towing your RV behind another vehicle instead of driving it, you only have to worry about having enough coverage to protect your belongings, without worrying about additional liability insurance.

What is the best RV roadside assistance program?

The best roadside assistance is offered by

and includes towing and roadside assistance coverage. Its service offerings include jumpstarts, flat tires, roadside assistance, fuel delivery, towing, and locksmith services.

How We Chose The Best RV Insurance

We chose companies that:

Offer the standard auto coverage as well as RV-specific insurance

Cover as many RV types as possible, both motorized and towable

Offer discounts and savings

Have high ratings and positive reviews

Summary of Money’s Best RV Insurance of 2021

Good Sam – Best Full-Time RV Insurance

Nationwide – Best for Multiple Discounts

National General – Best for Policy Customization

Progressive – Best for Variety of Vehicles

Safeco – Best for Optional Coverage

Geico – Best for Affordable Rates

Auto-Owners Insurance – Best for Personalized Customer Service

Foremost: Best for RV Roadside Assistance

