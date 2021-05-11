8 Business Credit Cards To Apply for Instead Of A Personal One

When it comes to racking up travel rewards, it’s important to consider business credit cards in addition to personal ones. Business credit cards extend many of the same benefits as personal credit cards, such as lucrative welcome bonuses, day-of-travel perks like free checked bags or lounge access, and the opportunity to earn bonus points or miles on everyday purchases.
Oftentimes, though, business credit cards offer even better introductory terms, more varied spending categories, and additional advantages all for annual fees that are around the same as their personal counterparts. That’s why you might want to consider getting one of these business credit cards instead of a personal one.
Who Can Get a Business Credit Card
Business credit cards might not have been on your radar before because you may have thought you were ineligible to open one. Contrary to popular belief, though, many common activities may qualify you to apply for a business credit card.
Small businesses can include self-employed folks, freelancers and even those who have a side hustle. You can apply using your own social security number. Then, as long as you can demonstrate that you have an income stream from your business and are likely to be a responsible cardholder who pays your statements on time, issuers should at least take your application under serious consideration.
Reasons Business Credit Cards Can Be More Useful Than Personal Ones
There are many reasons that getting and using a business credit card might be a better idea than opening a personal one.
First, business credit cards often extend better welcome bonuses with more points for the equivalent, or sometimes less, spending than personal credit cards within the same family of products.
Business credit cards also typically earn bonus points or miles at more categories of merchants, such as restaurants or gas stations, than many personal credit cards do.
Perhaps most important of all, using a business credit card can help you separate your work purchases from personal ones so that you can keep better track of your finances. By putting expenses on your business card, you also keep that activity off of your personal credit report, which can even help raise your personal credit score over time.
Business Cards To Apply for Instead Of Personal Ones
There are several phenomenal business credit card offers available at the moment that should have you thinking about applying for one of them instead of just getting another personal credit card. While the type of card that’s right for you will depend on the kind of rewards you want to earn, we’re going to focus on those that accrue points or miles toward travel, rather than cash back.
1. Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Instead Of Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Although the Chase Sapphire Preferred has long been one of the most popular travel rewards credit cards around and typically offers a solid welcome bonus, the Ink Business Preferred might still be a better option.
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Details
Welcome Offer: Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 cash back or $1,250 toward travel when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
Annual Fee: $95
Earning: Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases - with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Other Benefits: Among the Ink Business Preferred’s other standout features are the fact that it offers cell phone protection when you use it to pay the monthly bill (up to $600 per claim up to three times per 12-month period, with a $100 deductible per occurrence) and primary insurance on business car rentals. Foreign transaction fees are also waived.
Why Get It Instead Of The Consumer Card
There are several reasons you might want to get the Ink Business Preferred instead of the Chase Sapphire Preferred. First, if you already have the Chase Sapphire Preferred or the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, or had either of them recently, you might not be eligible for the Chase Sapphire Preferred’s current welcome offer.
Speaking of the welcome offer, right now the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card comes with a welcome offer: Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn a $50 statement credit towards grocery store purchases within your first year of account opening. While the spending requirement is lower than with the Ink Business Preferred, the latter offers more points than the Sapphire Preferred.
The Ink Business Preferred also offers more bonus points in more categories than the Chase Sapphire Preferred, which offers 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases worldwide . Finally, the Ink Business Preferred stands out due to its cell phone coverage, which the Sapphire Preferred does not have.
2. The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Instead Of The Platinum Card® from American Express
The perks-rich Amex Business Platinum packs even more value into the same fancy package as its personal peer.
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Details
Welcome Offer: Earn 100,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases with the Business Platinum Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
Annual Fee: $595
Earning: Earn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels on American Express Travel; Earn 1.5X points on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more (Up to 1 million additional points per calendar year); Earn 1X points on all other eligible purchases
Other Benefits: This card’s benefits are practically identical to those of the personal Amex Platinum, with a couple of important exceptions.
First, when you use Membership Rewards Pay with Points for all or part of an eligible airfare, you get 35% of those points back, up to 500,000 points back per calendar year, which can amount to tremendous savings depending on how often you redeem this way.
Second, Business Platinum cardholders can enroll to receive up to $200 in Dell Technologies statement credits – up to $100 between January and June, and another $100 between July and December.
Why Get It Instead Of The Consumer Card
Here’s why you might want to get the Amex Business Platinum instead of (or in addition to) the personal Amex Platinum. First, if you already have, or had in the past, the personal card, you might not be eligible for its welcome offer, whereas you can still earn the business card’s points haul.
Second, the business card regularly posts tens of thousands of more potential bonus points than personal card offers, though its spending requirements do tend to be higher.
The Amex Business Platinum card really excels due to that Pay with Points rebate, though, and its large-purchase bonus which can really add up if you have big-ticket items to buy for your work.
3. American Express® Business Gold Card Instead Of American Express® Gold Card
The Amex Business Gold card offers outsized earning potential.
American Express® Business Gold Card Details
Welcome Offer: Earn 70,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 on eligible purchases with the Business Gold Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
Annual Fee: $295
Earning: Earn 4X points in the 2 select categories where you spend the most each month (4X points applies to the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these 2 categories each calendar year, then earn 1 point per dollar); Earn 1X points on all other purchases
Other Benefits: The card waives foreign transaction fees, and cardholders receive 25% of their points back on Pay with Points flight redemptions, up to 250,000 points back per calendar year.
Why Get It Instead Of The Consumer Card
As with many other cards on this list, you might want to consider the business version if you already have or had the personal one.
The Amex Business Gold typically comes with a lot more bonus points as part of its introductory offer than the personal Amex Gold Card. More than that, though, if you can maximize the Amex Business Gold’s bonus spending categories, this card is a stratospheric earner.
On the other hand, you won’t earn increased rewards in popular categories like U.S. supermarkets like with the Amex Gold Card. But you could carry both and diversify the places at which you’re pulling in more points.
4. Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card Instead Of Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card
Both these Delta cards are currently fielding some of their best introductory terms ever.
Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card Details
Welcome Offer: Earn 60,000 bonus miles, 5,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs), and a $100 statement credit after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
Annual Fee: $250
Earning:
Other Benefits: Cardholders enjoy Main Cabin 1 priority boarding plus a first checked bag for free for themselves and up to eight companions traveling with them on the same reservation on Delta. They also receive an annual companion certificate good for one domestic, round-trip companion ticket in Main Cabin (plus taxes and fees), and 20% savings in the form of a statement credit on in-flight purchases of food, beverages and audio headsets on Delta.
They can also expect either a $100 statement credit for a Global Entry application once every four years or $85 for a TSA PreCheck application once every 4.5 years, and pay no foreign transaction fees.
Finally, big spenders can earn a boost toward Delta’s Medallion elite status, with 10,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after spending $25,000 in purchases on the card in a calendar year, up to two times per year. In 2021, they earn an additional 2,500 MQMs at each of these thresholds for a total potential boost of 25,000 MQMs instead of the normal 20,000.
Why Get It Instead Of The Consumer Card
These cards are nearly identical in terms of annual fees, travel-related perks, and spending-based Medallion qualification boosts.
However, the first difference between these two cards comes down to their welcome offer—the personal Delta SkyMiles Amex usually does not include any statement credits, whereas the business version sometimes does.
The personal card offers a slightly different rewards structure:
Which card is better for you will depend on whether these are major spending categories for you, or if you can take advantage of the Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business card’s large-transaction bonus earning instead.
5. United℠ Business Card Instead Of United℠ Explorer Card
The recently revamped United Business Card edges out the airline’s other mainstay, the United Explorer.
United℠ Business Card Details
Welcome Offer: 75,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Plus, $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
Annual Fee: $0 Intro for First Year, then $99
Earning: Earn 2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases, at restaurants, gas stations, office supply stores and on local transit and commuting. Earn 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases.
Other Benefits: Cardholders and a companion on the same reservation paid for with their card each receives a free checked bag on United flights as well as priority boarding. Every account year, they also get up to $100 in United travel credits after qualifying flight purchases, plus 25% back on United in-flight purchases, and a 5,000-mile anniversary bonus if they also carry a personal Chase United card.
Why Get It Instead Of The Consumer Card
First things first; the United Explorer Card rarely offers as many introductory bonus miles as the business card, and the spending requirements are usually more difficult to meet—they can be both higher dollar amounts, and tiered so that you have to meet one threshold at three months and another at six.
As for earning, the United Explorer accumulates 2 miles per dollar on United purchases, at restaurants, and on direct hotel purchases, and 1 mile per dollar on everything else. So if you don’t plan to use it for hotel stays, the United Business card is a better bet.
One factor in the United Explorer’s favor is that it offers up to $100 as a statement credit for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck once every four years, but you’re probably better off with the business version’s $100 annual United flight credits—that’s $400 in value every four years instead of just $100.
Feeling a little strategic? Consider carrying both cards so you can earn the 5,000 anniversary bonus miles with the United Business card.
6. Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card Instead Of Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card
Two words: more points.
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card Details
Welcome Offer: Earn 80,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months.
Annual Fee: $199
Earning: 3 points per $1 spent on Southwest® purchases. 2 points per $1 spent on social media and search engine advertising, Internet, cable and phone services. 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.
Other Benefits: Get ready to be wowed. Cardholders receive up to 365 $8 statement credits per year for Southwest in-flight Wi-Fi purchases (that’s enough for an all-day pass every day of the year). They also receive 9,000 anniversary bonus points automatically upon renewal, and 1,500 Tier-Qualifying Points (TQPs) toward elite status for each $10,000 in purchases, up to $100,000 annually.
The card confers four space-available upgraded boardings in the A1-A15 positions (nearly the first people on the plane) per year, plus up to $100 in statement credits toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck once every four years.
Why Get It Instead Of The Consumer Card
The airline’s highest-end personal card, the Southwest Priority, has a lower annual fee, but its earning and other perks don’t compare to the Southwest Performance card.
The Southwest Priority has a different earning structure: Earn 2 points per $1 spent on Southwest® purchases and Rapid Rewards® hotel and car rental partner purchases. Earn 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases. It does come with four space-available upgraded boardings per year, up to $75 in Southwest travel credits each year, and 20% back on in-flight Southwest purchases, but only 7,500 anniversary bonus points and no Global Entry or TSA PreCheck perk.
What’s more, the Southwest Priority’s welcome offer is often tens of thousands of Rapid Rewards points lower than the Performance card’s—though this will depend upon when you apply.
7. The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card Instead Of Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
All the benefits, plus extra earning power.
The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card Details
Welcome Offer: Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card in the first 3 months of Card Membership
Annual Fee: $95
Earning: Earn 12 points per dollar at hotels and resorts in the Hilton portfolio, 6 points per dollar on Select Business & Travel Purchases and 3 points per dollar on all other eligible purchases.
Other Benefits: Cardholders receive automatic Hilton Honors Gold elite status with benefits like earning bonus points on stays, and enjoying complimentary breakfast for two at many eligible full-service properties. By spending $40,000 in a calendar year, cardmembers can jump up to top-tier Diamond.
Cardholders also earn a free weekend night reward after spending $15,000 on purchases in an account year and receive a second for spending $60,000 in the same time. They also get 10 complimentary one-time Priority Pass lounge visits after enrolling in Priority Pass Select Membership.
Why Get It Instead Of The Consumer Card
The Hilton Business Amex often extends the same introductory terms and bonus points, annual fee and other Hilton-related perks as the Hilton Surpass. The major difference is the earning structure: Earn 12 points per dollar on eligible purchases made directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio, 6 points per dollar on eligible purchases made at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations and 3 points per dollar for all other eligible purchases on your card..
Take a look at your expenditures, and if you typically spend more on flights, car rentals and work-related things like wireless services and shipping, the Hilton Business Amex is by far the better choice.
8. Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card Instead Of Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card*
More bonus points and better perks for a slightly higher annual fee with the Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex.
Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card Details
Welcome Offer: Limited Time Offer: Earn 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in eligible purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Plus, earn up to $150 back in statement credits on eligible purchases made on your new Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Offer ends 5/12/21.
Annual Fee: $125
Earning:
Other Benefits: Cardmembers receive an anniversary free night award each year worth up to 35,000 points, and a second one after spending $60,000 or more on purchases with their card in a calendar year. They also receive 15 elite night credits per year, enough for automatic Silver status, but get a bump up to Gold after spending $35,000 on purchases in a calendar year. The card waives foreign transaction fees, and card members can expect premium on-property internet access during stays.
Why Get It Instead Of The Consumer Card
Although the business card is from American Express and the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless is from Chase, there are so many exclusions among Marriott Bonvoy co-branded cards that if you have had one or the other and received its welcome bonus within the past 24 months, you’re likely precluded from getting another Marriott card anytime soon. So you might have to choose.
In that case, you might want to get the Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex. Its welcome offer is typically much higher than the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless. In addition, it also earns bonus points in so many distinct categories whereas the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless has a different earning structure: -.
Both cards offer the same elite status benefits and credits, as well as an anniversary free night worth up to 35,000 points, but the business card lets you earn a second free night by spending $60,000 in a calendar year. So if your work expenses add up, that could be worth it.
Business Is Booming
At the moment, you can’t really go wrong with many travel rewards credit cards. Whether you are interested in earning miles with a particular airline, hotel loyalty points or rewards with a specific issuer like Amex or Chase, there are some incredible limited-time welcome offers around at the moment.
Thinking beyond initial bonus potential, though, consider which business credit cards you might be eligible for and whose earning structure and other benefits you can maximize based on your financial habits.
By expanding your search beyond personal credit cards to include business ones as well, you can multiply your opportunities, increase your ability to earn rewards on your spending, and enjoy some additional travel and work-related benefits to boot.
