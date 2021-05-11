8 Business Credit Cards To Apply for Instead Of A Personal One

Other Benefits: Cardholders and a companion on the same reservation paid for with their card each receives a free checked bag on United flights as well as priority boarding. Every account year, they also get up to $100 in United travel credits after qualifying flight purchases, plus 25% back on United in-flight purchases, and a 5,000-mile anniversary bonus if they also carry a personal Chase United card.

Why Get It Instead Of The Consumer Card

First things first; the United Explorer Card rarely offers as many introductory bonus miles as the business card, and the spending requirements are usually more difficult to meet—they can be both higher dollar amounts, and tiered so that you have to meet one threshold at three months and another at six.

As for earning, the United Explorer accumulates 2 miles per dollar on United purchases, at restaurants, and on direct hotel purchases, and 1 mile per dollar on everything else. So if you don’t plan to use it for hotel stays, the United Business card is a better bet.