8 Marriott Hotels Costing Fewer Than 35,000 Points Per Night—Credit Card Free Night Certificates

If you have an eligible Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card, you may be eligible for an annual Free Night Certificate at any of Marriott’s participating hotels around the world costing fewer than 35,000 points.
Three Marriott Bonvoy cards offer a free reward night each year, affording cardholders a choice of over 7,000 hotels around the world. We’ve selected some of the best options for cardholders looking to redeem certificates valid at hotels costing up to 35,000 points per night in some of the most stunning cities across the globe.
This list is meant to inspire you for future travels, as not all destinations are currently open to tourism due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. When you are ready to travel, here are some of our top picks.
Sheraton Kona Resort and Spa at Keauhou Bay, Hawaii
As far as beachfront vacation spots go, the Sheraton Kona Resort and Spa at Keauhou Bay is a stellar experience, whether for one night or more. Rooms at this property usually cost $200 to $300 per night. Redeeming a free night certificate at this hotel would easily make up for the Bonvoy Boundless or Bonvoy Business card’s annual fee. Point redemptions for additional nights start at 27,000 Bonvoy points per night on Off-Peak dates.
Guests can enjoy an evening cocktail on a private lanai with a perfect view of the Kailua-Kona manta ray coastal feeding grounds, which is one of the Big Island’s treasures, and dine at both fusion and international on-site cuisine options. The property’s many amenities include a selection of pools, golf, a Ho’ola spa and fitness center.
Marriott’s Village d’Ile de France
While this hotel is not located in the heart of Paris, it is close enough by train that guests can enjoy the romantic sights of the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre and the Seine. The hotel is also only four miles away from Paris Disneyland, so this option may be a great reward for those with families. The resort is fashioned after a traditional French village; an onsite market and bike rentals enhance the experience.
After a long day of exploring the city and/or the world renowned theme park, guests are able to retreat to a tranquil resort-like environment to decompress. With modern studio and townhouse rentals cost around $100 to $200 per night, a free night certificate would go a long way towards all the conveniences included. Additional nights start at 18,000 Bonvoy points per night on Off-Peak dates.
Aloft Gran Via Madrid, Spain
The Aloft Gran Via Madrid is a modern, urban experience that embraces the upbeat culture of the city in which it lives. The hotel itself is located in the center of the city, within walking distance from Plaza del Callao, along with some of the most exciting museums in Spain, colorful parks and shopping centers.
Thanks to its central location, this Aloft hotel is able to offer spectacular views from its rooftop splash pool and WXYZ bar, which offers entertainment, signature drinks, and food. Putting a spin on traditional onsite dining, Aloft caters to the zealous guest, eager to experience the city beyond with a convenient Grab n Go buffet style bar as well, along with a breakfast option for an additional fee of only $10.
With energizing and modernized rooms costing from $100 to $200 per night, this urban stay offers comfort, convenience, as well as a stunning skyline perspective of Spain’s capital city. Additional nights start at 18,000 Bonvoy points per night on Off-Peak dates.
Sheraton Melbourne Hotel, Australia
For anyone seeking an affordable but luxurious experience in Melbourne, the Sheraton Melbourne Hotel will not disappoint. Rooms normally costing from $200 to $300 per night include sparkling marble bathrooms and LED TVs. Additional nights start at 27,000 Bonvoy points per night on Off-Peak dates.
Much of the city can be experienced on foot or via historic tram, as the hotel is nestled in the bustling Paris End of Melbourne. Guests will find themselves conveniently located near notable spots for local entertainment, including the Princess Theatre, the Cricket Ground, and many restaurants and cafes.
Nearby are also plenty of Melbourne’s finest beaches, gardens, and other outdoor activities for the adventurous type. After a day of exploring the exciting urban surroundings, guests can return to their accommodations to relax at the beautiful Al Fresco Terrace Bar to take in the sunset, or unwind at the property’s fitness center, indoor lap pool or relax at the hotel’s spa.
Renaissance Brussels Hotel, Belgium
Guests looking to enjoy a free night in Europe’s capital city, the Renaissance Brussels Hotel combines a convenient, central location along with four star elegance. Located in the European Quarter, the hotel is a short walk from attractions like the European Parliament, The Grand Palace, the Sablon District, and the bustling shopping center in Avenue Louise.
Rooms usually cost $100 to $200 per night, with beautiful views of the city through floor to ceiling windows, spa amenities, as well as a heated indoor pool and fitness center. Additional nights start at 18,000 Bonvoy points per night on Off-Peak dates.
Although close to many restaurants in the area, the hotel also has a romantic bar and restaurant called The Poet, which compliments the sophisticated and classic atmosphere of Brussels while putting a modernized and stylish spin on its decor.
The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur is located conveniently in the Lake Gardens neighborhood, part of the city’s most significant transportation hub. Whether for one night or more, this hotel offers everything guests could possibly need at their fingertips, including a rooftop pool, an onsite florist, business planner, valet drycleaning and a shoe shine stand. Among the hotel’s amenities are a full service spa, a pool, and a fitness center.
For rooms that usually cost around $100 to $200 or 27,000 Bonvoy points per night on Off-Peak dates, guests using their free night certificate can really lean into the luxury experience as they enjoy the surrounding destination sights such as the nearby Dataran Merdeka, as well as a plethora of onsite dining options spanning French, Japanese, and fusion cuisine menus. The hotel especially shines at this price point because you can achieve five star luxury in Southeast Asia at a fraction of the cost anywhere else.
JW Marriott Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, Vietnam
Everything Phu Quoc has to offer remains easily accessible outside the JW Marriott Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, but some might question the importance of leaving the beachfront historically-themed-resort at all. Leaning into Vietnam’s French Colonial past, the hotel looks just as you would imagine a Parisian boutique hotel dropped into Southeast Asia might.
With five restaurants, numerous pools and private balcony views, the resort has so much ground to cover that guests report not actually being able to explore every corner of the place even after a weeklong stay. Expansive views of the ocean or of the coast of Vietnam’s largest island plus a fitness center and full-service spa ensure a stay at the massive Emerald Bay Resort is sure to include plenty of relaxation.
Like the St. Regis Kuala Lumpur, the JW Marriott Emerald Bay is a resort that benefits from its location not only in views but also in price. Usually costing between $200 and $300 per night, a stay at the resort will feel like a five star experience at a four star price.
Additional nights start at 26,500 Bonvoy points per night on Off-Peak dates.
Tambo del Inka, Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Valle Sagrado, Peru
For those hoping to reach one of the greatest wonders of the world, Machu Picchu, the Tambo del Inka, Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Valle Sagrado offers a perfect starting point, as it is located at a much lower altitude in the Sacred Valley below Cusco. One of the hotel’s most notable perks is that it is the only hotel in the area to provide a private railway to Machu Picchu, offering guests convenience, safety and adventure all at once.
Aside from the surrounding wonders, the property itself is fully equipped with gorgeous amenities such as a full fitness center, spa, and pool, as well as private balconies that show off breathtaking views of the surrounding Andes and Vilcanota River. Onsite dining is also offered at the hotel’s Hawa Restaurant, which services organic ingredients from local farms and the hotel’s very own garden in the Sacred Valley.
The hotel frequently makes “Best of” lists for a reason. Costing $300 to $400 per night, a stay at Tambo del Inka is a great redemption for the annual free night certificate. As a Category 6 property, rooms can be booked with points starting at 35,000 Bonvoy points per night when Off-Peak rates are available. During Standard dates, this hotel costs 50,000 points per night and would be available for use of the free night certificate offered by the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card.
Credit Cards Offering Annual Free Nights for Marriott Hotels
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card*
Bonvoy Boundless Cardholders have the ability to earn 6 Bonvoy points per dollar spent at any of the 7,000+ participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels and 2 Bonvoy points per dollar spent on all other purchases. Cardholders are guaranteed complimentary premium wi-fi access during a stay as a loyalty member and this card also offers 15 Elite Night Credits annually, which qualifies account holders for Silver Elite status.
The annual fee for this card is $95 and with it comes your annual free one night award certificate valid at hotels costing up to 35,000 Bonvoy points, as well as non-expiring points as long as the card is used at least once every 24 months.
Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express® Card
The Marriott Bonvoy Business card works in tandem with a personal Bonvoy card if your goal is to earn status quickly. The 15 annual Elite Night Credits it confers can be combined with the nights given with a personal card meaning that a cardholder that has both automatically earns Gold status and is well on the way to Platinum.
With an annual fee of $125 (rates & fees), cardholders are able to earn 6 Bonvoy points per dollar spent on eligible purchases at participating hotels but also 4 points for purchases at U.S. restaurants, U.S. gas stations, from U.S. wireless telephone providers and on U.S. purchases for shipping and 2 points per dollar spent on other purchases.
In addition to the annual free night certificate, cardholders also have the ability to earn a second free night certificate within the same calendar year after spending $60,000 in purchases on the card. This card also has no foreign transaction fees for those traveling outside of the U.S. and offers complimentary Silver Elite status to its cardholders.
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express® Card
For holders of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant card, an annual free night certificate is awarded for hotels costing up to 50,000 Bonvoy points, providing more options and potentially even higher-valued stays.
For an annual fee of $450(rates and fees), this card also offers opportunities to accelerate points by earning 6 Bonvoy points per dollar spent at a participating Marriott hotel, 3 points per dollar spent at U.S. restaurants or flights booked directly through airlines and 2 points per dollar spent on all other purchases.
Cardholders also can receive up to $300 of statement credits for use at Marriott properties each year of card membership, eligible for use at participating hotels. If you know you have a multi night stay at a Bonvoy property coming up, the Brilliant’s value may outshine the Boundless’ as the upcharge in annual fee can be justified by the statement credit.
In addition, the Bonvoy Brilliant card provides complimentary Gold Elite status, along with 15 annual Elite Night Credits that can help users accelerate to Platinum Elite status or higher.
Bottom Line
There are many hotels to choose from when traveling to new and unfamiliar places but with the Marriott Bonvoy program it’s easy to find trustworthy, beautiful hotels around the world that are dedicated to making travel experiences carefree and exceptional. What better way to treat yourself than to redeem hard-earned points and free night certificates on a getaway to some beautiful, faraway location.