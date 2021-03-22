8 Marriott Hotels Costing Fewer Than 35,000 Points Per Night—Credit Card Free Night Certificates

For holders of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant card, an annual free night certificate is awarded for hotels costing up to 50,000 Bonvoy points, providing more options and potentially even higher-valued stays.

For an annual fee of $450(rates and fees), this card also offers opportunities to accelerate points by earning 6 Bonvoy points per dollar spent at a participating Marriott hotel, 3 points per dollar spent at U.S. restaurants or flights booked directly through airlines and 2 points per dollar spent on all other purchases.

Cardholders also can receive up to $300 of statement credits for use at Marriott properties each year of card membership, eligible for use at participating hotels. If you know you have a multi night stay at a Bonvoy property coming up, the Brilliant’s value may outshine the Boundless’ as the upcharge in annual fee can be justified by the statement credit.

In addition, the Bonvoy Brilliant card provides complimentary Gold Elite status, along with 15 annual Elite Night Credits that can help users accelerate to Platinum Elite status or higher.

Bottom Line