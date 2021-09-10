8 Other Things Your Digital Wallet Can Do for You

5. Split the bill easily

When sharing an expense as a group, you can pick up the tab, rake in a pile of credit card rewards and get your friends to reimburse you. Some digital wallets like Venmo and Google Pay, offer a way to easily split the bill.

With Venmo, you can request a payment from one or several contacts in the app. You can also change the amount requested for each user. Google Pay allows users to track the status of payments made by contacts in the app. Use these options cautiously because if you're not reimbursed, the bill is your responsibility.

6. Track expenses

Some digital wallets, like Google Pay, facilitate managing your finances. The app offers insights on spending patterns, access to a total balance across all linked accounts and a view of the balance available. Google Photos may also be linked to search transactions.

7. Get better fraud protections

Digital wallets may require verification of identity with a PIN, pattern, fingerprint or other option before being able to make a payment. It’s an added layer of security that’s not present on a physical wallet. If someone took your debit or credit cards, they could potentially use the information on them to go on a shopping spree.