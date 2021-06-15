8 Reasons to Consider A Business Credit Card Instead Of A Personal Card

That’s not to say that your dog-walking business is going to qualify you for a top-shelf card like The The Business Platinum Card® from American Express right off the bat. But if you can demonstrate that the business for which you want to open a card generates income and that you are likely to use your card for purchases (and pay it off responsibly), banks are willing to give your application a second look.

After all, by the Small Business Administration’s last estimate (which is likely to have changed somewhat due to the pandemic, but still paints a clear picture), there were 31.7 million small businesses in the U.S. as of April 2020, accounting for 99.9% of enterprises in the country. So issuers take applications from sole proprietors and self-employed individuals seriously, and you can use your personal social security number to apply for a business credit card anyway. For that reason, it might also help to file an application for a card from a bank that you already do business so that they have a full perspective of your finances and credit history.