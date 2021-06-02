8 Ways to Rescue Your Retirement

Here we are, the last one. Step No. 8 in rescuing your retirement, work just a little bit longer, even part time. So I know it's a consistent refrain on our show. But if you are behind in your retirement savings, one of the most powerful moves you can make is work a little longer. Many studies prove this, including one from the Stanford Center on Longevity and The Society of Actuaries, a fun group I'm sure. So here's the scenario; let's say you're a married couple with a pre-retirement income of $100,000 and you save 10% a year. You reach age 62 with a nest take of $350,000. Here's how much annual retirement income you could receive based on five scenarios. You just work to age 62 and then you retire full-time. Your income would just be $38,000. But what if instead, in our second scenario, you begin working part time at 62% and you retire fully at 66.5, which is the full retirement age for Social Security purposes for these folks. The income jumps from $38,000 to $51,500. Scenario 3 is if you work full-time to age 66.5, then your income jumps to $53,000. Scenario 4, you begin working part time at age 62 and you work part time until you reach age 70, your income jumps to $68,000. Or last scenario, you work full-time all the way to age 70, your income is $71,000. Basically your income jumps from $38,000-$71,000 at various points along the way just by working, even part time, a few years more. That's what I think is the real value of this illustration. Because I know a lot of people, once they reach their 60s, they're tired of full-time work. But what this shows is you could even work part time and boost your retirement. Essentially if you're working part time, you're retired part-time. So you get the benefits of both. Those are eight tips for rescuing your retirement. Brian, do you have any concluding thoughts?