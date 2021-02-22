8 Ways to Take Your Credit Card Rewards to the Next Level in 2021

One drawback to a product change, however, is that you generally aren't eligible for the sign-up bonus on the product you switch to. (You're not opening up a brand-new account, after all.) So if you're eyeing a juicy pile of bonus points, it might be worth a separate application. Even still, you may want to retain your old card and its account history, especially if it's not charging you an annual fee. Just make sure to use it at least a few times here and there, perhaps to pay a recurring monthly subscription. That way you’ll avoid having it closed due to inactivity.

2. Ask for a retention offer

After taking inventory, you might have a card that you’re on the fence about. Rather than ditching it outright, consider seeking a retention offer — an incentive that an issuer may grant you to keep you as a customer.

Call your issuer and say that you’re thinking about canceling your card, but before doing so you'd like to know if there are any retention offers available. You may be offered a statement credit, bonus points or an annual fee reduction or waiver. Any of the above could make it worth your while to stick around.