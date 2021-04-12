82% of Americans Say the Pandemic Hurt Their Retirement Plans. Here's How to Get Back on Track.

Similarly, it's tax-filing season, and you may have a refund coming your way. If so, you can use it to fund an IRA or otherwise increase your 401(k) contributions for the year.

2. Spend a little more mindfully

A lot of people had to change their spending habits during the pandemic, but hopefully, your routine will start to get back to normal this year as more people get vaccinated. Once that happens, you may need to rework your budget and make an effort to cut back on discretionary spending to free up more money for your retirement plan. Think about how to do that now, before your expenses start to change.

3. Boost your income with a side job

A lot of people's income took a hit during the pandemic, and if you're still earning a lower wage, your options for funding a retirement plan may be limited. But if you pick up a side gig, you can boost your earnings and put your proceeds into your IRA or 401(k).