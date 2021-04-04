83% of Americans Don't Know This Crucial Retirement Number

It's for this reason that it's so important to know your FRA before you sign up for benefits. Furthermore, knowing your FRA can help you better plan for retirement in general.

In the aforementioned survey, 44% of Gen Xers underestimated their FRA of 67. But doing so could throw off your retirement plans, because if you think you're entitled to your full monthly Social Security benefit at age 65 only to discover that's not the case, you might need to scramble to readjust.

Incidentally, you're also allowed to delay your Social Security claim beyond your FRA. For each year you do, your benefits will grow 8%, up until you reach the age of 70. So if your FRA is 67, for example, you have an opportunity to boost those benefits by up to 24%.

Whether you're planning to file for Social Security in your early 60s, mid-60s, late 60s, or age 70, be sure to learn your FRA and use it to inform your decision.