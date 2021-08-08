85% of Older Americans Missed Out on This Retirement Savings Opportunity

All told, making catch-up contributions in your 401(k) could, in this scenario, leave you $90,000 richer in retirement. That's not a small amount of money.

Now to be fair, the impact of catch-up contributions in an IRA is less significant, since IRA catch-ups max out at $1,000. This isn't to say that you shouldn't still try to make them, but they will have less of an effect on your total savings. But if you have a 401(k), then it really pays to push yourself to make those $6,500 catch-ups, especially if you feel you're behind on savings.

Keep in mind, too, that catch-up contribution limits can also change over time. And if they increase, you'll have even more opportunity to save.

If you're nearing the end of your career with a heaping pile of savings, then you may not need to worry about catch-up contributions. But if your savings could use a boost, then it pays to eke out that extra money. Doing so could spell the difference between grappling with financial stress in retirement or having a much easier time covering your expenses.

