87% of Workers Are Banking on Social Security to Fund Their Retirement -- but Should They Be?

Those trust funds won't last forever, and once they run dry, benefit cuts may be on the table. And those cuts could be substantial. Recent projections point to a 21% reduction.

The average senior on Social Security today collects $1,543 a month. Cutting that sum by 21% brings the average monthly benefit down to just $1,219, which amounts to $14,628 a year. Given that the current poverty line is $12,880 for a single-person household, that cuts it dangerously close -- and explains why today's workers can't bank on Social Security too heavily for the future.

Don't get caught in a trap

Though benefit cuts may be in Social Security's future, the program isn't in danger of completely going away. Still, if you're working today, you should make every effort to save well for retirement so you're less reliant on Social Security once your time in the labor force comes to an end. That means taking advantage of any employer-sponsored retirement plan you're offered, or opening up an IRA if you don't have access to a savings plan through work.