9 Best Travel Insurance Companies of 2022

Best for Comparing Quotes TravelInsurance.com Our Partner Company Highlight: Compare multiple quotes from top insurers

COVID-19 Coverage: Varies by company

Cancel for Any Reason: Varies by company

Emergency Medical Expenses: Varies by company

24/7 Assistance Available: Available on most standard or basic plans Check Price Best for Emergency Support Services Generali Global Assistance Our Partner Company Highlight: Global network of doctors available during your trip

COVID-19 Coverage: Yes

Cancel for Any Reason: Up to 60% of the penalty amount.

Emergency Medical Expenses: Up to $250,000

24/7 Assistance Available: Yes Check Price Best for Frequent Flyers Arch RoamRight Our Partner Company Highlight: Coverage for unlimited trips under the annual plan

COVID-19 Coverage: Yes, with conditions

Cancel for Any Reason: Up to 60% of the penalty amount.

Emergency Medical Expenses: Up to $500,000

24/7 Assistance Available: Yes Check Price Best for Families with Children Travelex Our Partner Company Highlight: Kids under 17 covered at no additional cost under the Travel Select and Travel America plans

COVID-19 Coverage: Yes

Cancel for Any Reason: Up to 50% of trip cost

Emergency Medical Expenses: Up to $50,000

24/7 Assistance Available: Yes Check Price Best for Adventure Sports Coverage World Nomads Our Partner Company Highlight: Covers 200+ extreme and dangerous adventure activities

COVID-19 Coverage: Yes

Cancel for Any Reason: No

Emergency Medical Expenses: Up to $100,000

24/7 Assistance Available: Yes Check Price

Travel insurance provides an important safety net that can protect your trip plans from unexpected costs, such as emergency medical expenses, non-refundable cancellations and lost baggage.

Now that the coronavirus pandemic has made travel even more unpredictable, travel insurance coverage helps protect your trip investment and your peace of mind while traveling.

Read on to find out which companies made our list as offering the best travel insurance policies of 2022.

Our Top Picks for the Best Travel Insurance

Select your state to find your Travel Insurance Policy Protect a carefully-planned trip with coverage for delays, illness, lost luggage, and even natural disasters--the best travel insurance can soften the impact of unforeseen events.

Best Travel Insurance Reviews

Best for Comparing Quotes: TravelInsurance.com

Our Partner

Why we chose it: We selected TravelInsurance.com as the best company for comparing travel insurance quotes because the site is very easy to navigate and makes it simple to obtain and compare quotes.

Pros

Fast and easy quotes from multiple insurers, including AIG, Generali, and IMG

Price guarantee

Instant confirmation email once you check out

Glossary of insurance terms

Cons

Policies differ by company, which adds work to choosing coverage

You may prefer a company that isn't on the marketplace

works with some of the largest, top-rated insurers in the country to simplify the process of shopping and purchasing travel insurance.

Since the site is a travel insurance marketplace, it provides quotes from multiple travel insurance providers when you input the cost and duration of your trip. After providing this information, you’ll receive quotes from each company arranged in a format that makes it easy to compare costs, examine pros and cons and find special coverages.

If, however, you prefer not to do such comparison work, you might prefer a vendor that sells only a single insurer’s products, to simplify the process.

Best for Emergency Support Services: Generali Global Assistance

Our Partner

Why we chose it: We selected Generali Global Assistance as best for emergency support services because its policies supplement travel insurance with a 24-hour emergency hotline and a global network of doctors via phone or video.

Pros

24-hour emergency hotline

Access to a global network of doctors via phone or video

Cons

Higher cost compared to other insurers

offers three travel insurance plan options: standard, preferred and premium. Each plan includes coverage for trip cancellation, trip interruption, baggage loss and medical and dental coverage at different benefit limits. Customers also receive access to ID theft resolution support, as well as concierge services that can help with needs such as pet relocation.

Emergency support is more extensive with the Premium plan, which includes up to $1 million in evacuation and $250,000 in medical coverage, as well as generous benefits for delays and lost baggage (up to $2,000 per person). The plan also includes benefits for lost sporting equipment, coverage for pre-existing medical conditions and protection for rental car damage.

Best for Families with Children: Travelex

Our Partner

Why we chose it: We selected Travelex as the best company for families with children because it offers two plans (Travel Select and Travel America) that include coverage for children under 17 at no additional cost.

Pros

Savings for families traveling with kids

24 hours expedited passport service

Cons

Sparse information available on the claims process

Customer Service has limited operating hours

In addition to covering children at no cost, Travelex offers the Travel America plan which was designed specifically for domestic travel within the USA. All three plans include coverage for trip cancellation and trip interruption, as well as 24/7 travel assistance. With customizable upgrades, you can add on extra medical coverage, rental car collision coverage and cancel for any reason coverage.

Best for Frequent Flyers: Arch RoamRight Travel Insurance

Our Partner

Why we chose it: We picked Arch RoamRight as the best option for frequent flyers because of its Multi-Trip Annual plan, which provides coverage for an unlimited number of trips per year. That makes the company ideal for frequent travelers looking for coverage without the hassle of signing up for insurance before every single trip.

Pros

Unlimited trips with the multi-trip annual insurance plan

File paperless claims directly from your phone

24-hour emergency travel assistance

Mobile alerts while traveling

Regular policies allow trip cancellation due to natural disasters

Cons

Available only for U.S. citizens and permanent residents

In addition to offering annual plans, Arch RoamRight Travel Insurance offers different plans with a variety of pricing and coverage combinations. If you’re not interested in trip cancellation coverage, you can choose a plan with only medical emergency and evacuation coverage. Arch RoamRight also offers a standalone auto rental insurance plan if you do not require trip cancellation or medical coverage.

Arch RoamRight uses the latest technology, including an online claims submission option and a mobile app complete with travel alerts. The company also provides 24/7 assistance, translation of over 150 medical terms in seven languages and information on local equivalents for medications.

Best for Adventure Sports Coverage: World Nomads

Our Partner

Why we chose it: We selected World Nomads as the best insurance for adventure sports coverage because its Explorer Plan covers an unusually wide range of adventure activities, including freediving and bull riding, and offers coverage for specialty equipment.

Pros

200 + adventure activities covered

Purchase additional coverage while traveling

24/7 multilingual assistance

Insurance for photo and tech gear, as well as sports equipment

Cons

No cancel for any reason option

Coverage varies by country, state and province

For the adventure travel enthusiasts, World Nomads offers comprehensive travel insurance benefits beyond the standard options, including coverage for photography, video or sports equipment. Plans also include coverage for emergency medical and dental expenses and accidental death and dismemberment, even if the injury is sustained during an adventure activity or extreme sport.

World Nomads offers a 24-hour multilingual assistance team and their website has several travel blogs and podcasts with valuable information from customers’ experiences throughout the world.

Best for Large Groups: Seven Corners Travel Insurance

Our Partner

Why we chose it: We picked Seven Corners as the best insurance for large groups because of its policies for groups of 10 or more travelers.

Pros

Affordable multi-trip coverage, especially for couples and families

Plans available for U.S. and non-U.S. residents

Add trip cancellation or interruption for any reason to RoundTrip plans

Coverage available for groups of 10 or more

Cons

Excludes specific destinations from coverage

Residents of some US states are exempted from coverage

If you’re traveling in a crowd, it can be cheaper and simpler to all insure with the same company. Seven Corners features individual policies as well as well-priced group travel insurance plans for 10 or more travelers. All plans include benefits such as emergency medical evacuation and 24/7 multilingual travel assistance services for emergencies and other travel difficulties. And non-U.S. residents can take out the company’s policies.

The company’s travel insurance plans have a coverage length of up to 364 days and include coverage for coronavirus-related situations.

Be careful buying a Seven Corners policy if you have a pre-existing condition. While the company will cover the acute onset of pre-existing conditions up to a benefit maximum depending on your age and travel destination, there is a waiting period of 72 hours or 3 days. Moreover, congenital and chronic conditions, or those that worsen over time, will not be covered.

The Travel Plus Group plan covers travelers up to 76 years of age and includes coverage for some pre-existing conditions. In contrast, the Student Plus Group policy features medical coverage designed for traveling students and faculty members.

Best Cruise Travel Insurance: Nationwide

Why we chose it: We selected Nationwide as the best company for cruise travel insurance because of its custom-tailored plans for cruises.

Pros

Three different plans specifically designed for cruise ships

Coverage for common cruise issues like missed connections and itinerary changes

Cancel for any reason coverage available for select cruise and travel plans

Cons

Low coverage levels for some incidents on basic plans

Low benefit limits for trip interruption for any reason coverage

Cruise insurance from Nationwide covers, among other perils, interruptions caused by mechanical and other ship issues, along with itinerary changes that can lead to missed excursions and flights. Emergency medical expenses are covered up to $75,000, with medical evacuation benefits up to $250,000. The luxury cruise plan also covers disruptions should your trip be affected by warnings from the Centers for Disease Control at any of your destinations.

Additionally, all plans include coverage for interruptions due to weather, the extension of school calendars, work emergencies and acts of terrorism.

Best Cancel for Any Reason Insurance: AIG Travel Guard

Why we chose it: We selected AIG Travel Guard as the best choice for cancel for any reason insurance because it offers several such options with better-than-average benefits.

Pros

Choice of 50% or 75% cancel for any reason reimbursement

High maximum benefit level of $112,500

Above-average baggage loss and delay benefits

24-hour emergency travel assistance hotline

Cons

Information about policy coverage inclusions is not readily available

Relatively expensive compared to other travel insurance companies

AIG features the greatest flexibility and highest limits among all the travel insurance companies that offer “cancel for any reason” coverage. Many travel insurers have a flat 75% reimbursement and maximum dollar reimbursement of $75,000, whereas AIG allows for either 50% or 75% and has a very generous benefit level maximum of $112,500.

AIG offers four consumer plans based on their needs and itineraries — one of which, the company’s basic plan, is not available directly through AIG Travel but must be purchased through marketplaces. Its plans include travel medical assistance, worldwide travel assistance, LiveTravel® Emergency Assistance and personal security assistance.

Best International Travel Insurance: HTH Worldwide Travel Insurance

Why we chose it: We selected HTH Worldwide as the best international travel insurance because of its ample features and relatively modest prices.

Pros

Wide variety of travel medical insurance plans

Pre-existing conditions may be covered (if policy is bought within 21 days of the first trip deposit)

Cancel for any reason insurance up to 75% (Preferred plan only)

The website is easy to use and navigate

Cons

Baggage delay coverage kicks in only after 12 hours

HTH Travel Insurance (also known as Worldwide Insurance Services) is an insurance agency that sells trip protection plans, travel medical insurance and long-term international health insurance for expatriates, students, missionaries and ship crew members. These plans are underwritten by BCS, Nationwide, 4Ever and GeoBlue (a Blue Cross Blue Shield licensee).

If you need to be protected while away on a trip, Travel Insurance has you covered.

Travel is full of unexpected events. Stay safe with a Travel Insurance policy. Click below to find out more today.

Other travel insurance companies we considered

The following companies all offer solid travel insurance plan options for medical care and comprehensive coverage. Their policies are a good alternative to the ones listed above, but they didn’t excel enough in one particular area to make it into our main list.

Allianz Travel

Pros

Multi-trip/annual plans available

Standalone rental car damage protection coverage

TravelSmart app providestravel alerts and allows you to file claims

24-hour multilingual hotline

Cons

Benefits and coverage availability may vary by state

No cancel for any reason option

Allianz Travel offers ten different insurance plans with several coverage combinations and benefits that any world traveler will find useful. The Alltrips Executive plan features higher limits and added business rental benefits, and OneTrip Cancellation Plus is designed for domestic travelers who don’t need many post-departure services.

The TravelSmart app allows travelers to access their plan information, file and track claims, locate hospitals and access local emergency numbers. The Allianz 24-hour hotline features multilingual specialists to help travelers replace lost passports, obtain local legal assistance or secure cash from home.

John Hancock Travel

Pros

Pre-existing conditions covered (60-day look-back, 14-day waiver)

Cancel for any reason available on all plans (up to 75% reimbursement)

Cons

More expensive than some other insurers

John Hancock Travel offers three trip protection plans: Bronze, Silver and Gold. These plans are underwritten by Starr Indemnity & Liability, which has an A.M. Best rating of A. All plans cover trip cancellation and trip interruption, as well as baggage loss or delay. Medical coverage starts at $50,000 in the Bronze plan and all plans include 24/7 Emergency Travel Assistance.

American Express Travel Insurance

Pros

Build your own plan

Coverage for trip cancellation due to foreign and domestic terrorism

No age limit on coverage

Cons

Children aren't covered for free when traveling with an adult

60 days emergency medical vs. 365 days for other coverage

American Express offers travel insurance that is quite flexible, with four tiers of protection, from a bare-bones policy to comprehensive coverage. Its greatest advantage is allowing travelers to create their own policy, where they can choose their preferred areas of coverage. The company’s website also provides a sample policy contract to read before you buy.

TravelSafe

Pros

Affordable and flexible plans with a variety of add-ons

$100,000 per person for emergency medical

Offers coverage for pre-existing conditions that develop 60 days or less before the trip

Cons

No coverage for changes to flight tickets

Low accidental death and dismemberment maximums

has been in the travel insurance business for almost fifty years, offering a selection of affordable plans suited for nearly every need. It was also one of the first companies to offer cancellation for any reason. Travel Safe allows their customers to choose the portion of their travel costs that they wish to cover, up to 100%.

Trawick International

Pros

Emergency medical evacuation coverage of up to $1 million

Trip cancellation maximum of $100,000 and travel delay reimbursement of $2,000

Six different plans for groups coming in and out of the U.S.

Cons

Low missed connection reimbursement of $1,000

Medical and comprehensive coverage must be purchased separately

Trawick International is a decent alternative for travelers looking for cancel for any reason (CFAR) coverage. Consumers have 21 days to add the CFAR option to their plan after the initial trip deposit and the plan features a generous $2,000 trip delay reimbursement. Trawick also has competitive coverage for large groups, but only for official groups (associations, multinational corporations, volunteer groups, missionary groups, churches, schools and others).

Squaremouth

Pros

Get quotes from multiple top insurers like IMG, HTH Worldwide, and John Hancock

Compare policies to find the right one for you

Cons

Not an insurance company, but a marketplace

Squaremouth is a travel insurance marketplace with an easy-to-navigate site that lets you find quotes from multiple insurers and compare them to find the best coverage for your trip. The search engine features a range of filters so you can narrow down your search based on the coverage you need.

Pros

Compare quotes from 20+ top insurers

Insurance representatives available to answer questions

Rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau

Cons

Trip protection and medical plans only available to U.S. and Canadian residents

InsureMyTrip.com is another travel insurance marketplace that lets consumers find and compare quotes from multiple insurers. What makes this company stand out is its search interface, which allows users to find the best plan for their situation.

For example, if you’re looking for the plan with the highest level of baggage protection, you can choose to display each plan’s coverage limit for baggage loss for comparison. The search also makes it easier to find plans that offer pre-existing condition waivers, cancel for any reason coverage and other features.

IMG Travel Insurance

Pros

Three plans for individuals and families and one plan for groups of 10+ travelers

Medical-only travel insurance available

Global health insurance policies for many kinds of travelers, including missionaries and students

Cons

Cancel for any reason only available for the most expensive plan

IMG offers a wide variety of travel insurance and health insurance products for international trips. Not only do they offer traditional trip protection plans with trip cancellation and delay coverage, but they also offer plans that only include travel medical insurance.

These medical-only plans are ideal for students and other travelers who are more concerned about having a medical emergency than about getting reimbursed for a missed flight. IMG also offers international medical insurance for students, missionaries, expatriates, marine crews and immigrants living in and outside of the U.S.

Travel Insurance and the COVID-19 Pandemic

Though it was unclear in early 2020 how the travel-insurance industry would cover COVID-19, insurance companies (and travelers) now have a fairly consistent way to handle coronavirus-related travel insurance claims.

While there are variations in policy by company, this is how most travel insurance companies are managing the pandemic:

Trip cancellation is covered if you or a close family member gets sick with COVID-19, but not if you cancel or abort a trip for fear of contracting the virus while traveling.

Cancellation may be covered if the U.S. State Department issues a travel warning for your destination.

Cancel for any reason insurance may not necessarily cover cancellation for reasons related to COVID-19. Compare policies for their terms.

Travel Insurance Guide

This guide provides a brief overview of what travel insurance is, how it works and how to choose the best travel insurance policy for you and your trip.

What is travel insurance for?

Travel insurance, also known as trip insurance or trip protection, is a type of insurance that will reimburse you if you need to cancel your trip or interrupt it early. It can also cover you if you get sick or have an accident during the trip.

Most travel insurance is sold for single-trip plans, meaning policies only cover whatever happens during the dates of the trip. However, multi-trip plans or annual plans will cover you whenever you may travel over an extended period making them ideal for frequent travelers.

What does travel insurance cover?

If you are looking to buy travel insurance you may have noticed many different types of coverage options and benefits. Ahead, we list some of the standard coverage found in travel insurance plans and common add-ons.

Trip cancellation insurance

Travel insurance will refund up to 100% of the prepaid, non-refundable travel costs as long as the reason for cancellation is covered under the policy, and the trip has not yet begun.

Trip Interruption

If the trip has already started, you are typically reimbursed for the unused portion of the trip, as well as expenses you may incur to get back home, such as last-minute flights. Such interruption insurance may have a coverage limit, such as 150% of the cost of the interrupted trip.

Travel Delays

Some insurance providers will also reimburse you for expenses that arise from travel delays, such as providing a daily amount for meals or lodging during the wait. Other companies cover you for airport delays arising from missed connections between flights. They will provide reimbursement for any flight change fees or additional expenses incurred while trying to catch up on your travel plans.

Emergency medical expenses

Travel insurance is also useful if you have a medical emergency during your trip. Benefits for medical expenses can range from $15,000 to $50,000; in some cases, additional coverage can be purchased as needed during the trip.

For serious conditions that require you to seek medical assistance outside of your travel area, you can also get coverage for emergency medical evacuation. This benefit will pay if you need to be evacuated to the nearest medical facility or even repatriated to a facility back in your home country. The maximum benefits usually range between $100,000 to $500,000 but can be as high as $1,000,000.

Baggage and personal effects

This coverage is intended to assist you if your luggage gets lost or is delayed during your trip. With baggage delay coverage, you must typically wait between two to six hours for the baggage to arrive before you can file a claim. The coverage includes reimbursement for replacement items you purchased during the delay, up to the policy limit.

If your bag is lost, travel insurance can reimburse you up to the policy limit, which is usually anywhere between $500 to $1,000. Claims typically require receipts on purchases or a list of items in the luggage and may be subject to a deductible. We recommend insured travelers make a list of items held in luggage and keep it on their person while traveling, in case they need them to make a claim.

Worldwide assistance

Insurers should have24/7 customer service available in most or all of the countries to which you’re traveling. Before leaving home, take note of the local contact information you need, including phone numbers and addresses and keep the information handy with your other travel documents.

Some insurers supplement customer service for their insurance with other emergency coverage. These may include 24/7 hotlines that allow you to reach multilingual medical services, sometimes via video, to provide medical advice and to refer you to local medical staff if in-person care is required.

Popular travel insurance add-ons

If your coverage needs go beyond what a basic travel insurance policy provides, a variety of add-ons or riders allow you to increase benefit limits and cover activities that may be excluded from standard policies.

Common add-ons include:

Cancel for any reason coverage: Such coverage allows you to cancel your travel plans for almost any reason, and get reimbursed for your pre-paid travel costs.

Such coverage allows you to cancel your travel plans for almost any reason, and get reimbursed for your pre-paid travel costs. Pre-existing medical condition waiver: Most travel insurance companies won’t cover pre-existing conditions under the basic emergency medical expenses coverage. You can purchase a separate rider to cover your pre-existing conditions, subject to some limitations.

Most travel insurance companies won’t cover pre-existing conditions under the basic emergency medical expenses coverage. You can purchase a separate rider to cover your pre-existing conditions, subject to some limitations. Rental car insurance: This additional coverage will pay for damages to the rental car and injuries to yourself or others should an accident occur while traveling.

This additional coverage will pay for damages to the rental car and injuries to yourself or others should an accident occur while traveling. Adventure sports coverage: This rider will cover injuries or losses caused by participating in adventure sports such as skydiving or bungee jumping. Claims that arise from these activities are typically excluded from basic policies.

This rider will cover injuries or losses caused by participating in adventure sports such as skydiving or bungee jumping. Claims that arise from these activities are typically excluded from basic policies. Identity theft protection: This optional coverage can help if you lose your passport and other identification, credit card or other important documents. (To learn more about identity theft, visit our guide on the best identity theft protection).

What is not covered by travel insurance?

Among the most common travel insurance exclusions are pre-existing medical conditions, injuries caused by extreme sports and theft/loss of some personal items such as electronic devices and jewelry.

With most travel insurance policies, you may only be covered if you cancel your trip for approved reasons like a serious illness or a death in the family. If you want the flexibility to cancel for any reason, you’ll have to purchase additional CFAR coverage.

If you need to purchase travel insurance while pregnant, you should be aware that the policy may not cover all pregnancy-related conditions. If you give birth during your trip, the medical emergency coverage may not cover the expenses of childbirth. On the other hand, you may be covered if an unexpected complication in your pregnancy arises during the trip.

Additionally, most travel insurance policies won’t pay for injuries that happen while you’re intoxicated with drugs or alcohol, even if the intoxicating substance is legal to use at the destination.

Finally, keep in mind that insurance companies may change their coverage at any time. As happened when the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, many companies temporarily excluded COVID-19 infections from coverage and might do so again in the future. The insurer always has the final say on what is covered and what isn’t so review your policy documents thoroughly before the start of the trip.

Does travel insurance cover mandatory COVID testing?

In general, travel insurance does not cover the cost of COVID-19 testing, as required by the Centers for Disease Control for passengers entering the United States, unless the test is requested by a physician.

According to the CDC, passengers will be required to present a COVID test before departure from a foreign destination to the U.S. The agency also recommends getting tested 3 to 5 days after arrival, and quarantine for 7 days after the trip.

Some medical insurance plans cover COVID-19 testing, though, so check with your insurer to see if these are covered. Low or no-cost COVID testing may also be available at a health center near you.

How much is travel insurance?

The cost of travel insurance varies, but the average premium is about 5% of the cost of your trip, with the average American spending $95 on travel insurance for a one-week trip overseas, according to travel insurance data from a study by AdvisorSmith.

Factors that affect the cost of insurance include the value of the trip, the age and number of travelers, the duration of your itinerary and the coverage options you select.

Many insurers offer group travel plans which can provide better value when traveling with a large party.

If you’re a frequent traveler, purchasing annual travel insurance plans so you don’t need to buy a separate policy every time you travel could definitely be worth it.

What is “cancel for any reason” travel insurance?

Cancel-for-any-reason (CFAR) coverage is offered as an upgrade to certain policies and provides a partial refund when canceling your trip, regardless of what caused your change of plans. Among the covered reasons is “fear of travel,” which is excluded under a basic travel insurance policy.

Not every travel insurance company offers a CFAR upgrade. This policy must be purchased within 14 to 21 days of the first trip booking and adding it to your policy may increase your total travel insurance bill by about 50%.

Companies that offer CFAR travel insurance include:

AIG Travel Guard

C&F Travel Insured

Generali Global Assistance

Arch RoamRight

Seven Corners

TravelSafe

Trawick International

USI Travel Affinity Insurance Services

John Hancock

HTH Worldwide

Does my credit card have travel protection?

Credit cards may include some travel protection that duplicates that of an insurance policy, usually covering the costs of tickets and reservations when the card is used to purchase them. But for most credit cards, coverage may be partial and benefits may be capped. Review the terms and conditions of your credit card travel protection plan before relying solely on it for travel insurance. Visit our guide on the best travel credit card for more information on how your credit card can help you travel smarter.

How to choose the right travel insurance policy

To find and pick the best travel insurance policy for your needs, follow these simple steps:

Identify your travel requirements to ensure that you’re not paying for something you don’t need. Verify whether the policy covers travel to your chosen destination. If you have a pre-existing medical condition, check whether it’s covered under the medical coverage of the policy you’re contemplating. If it’s not, you may need to purchase additional coverage. Find out what kind of assistance you can expect from the travel insurance policy should your belongings be stolen. Check the policy’s fine print before buying to ensure that it covers the activities you have planned for your trip. Choose a policy that provides emergency assistance services. Compare multiple quotes before making your final purchase.

Travel Insurance FAQ

What is travel insurance?

Travel insurance is a type of policy that reimburses you for certain expenses and losses you experience while traveling. You must purchase the coverage before the trip, and commonly covered perils include having to cancel your trip due to an illness or suffering a medical emergency during the trip.

What does travel insurance cover?

Travel insurance policies cover unforeseen losses and expenses while traveling.

coverage for trip cancellation and trip interruption, emergency health care and car rental insurance, as well as reimbursement for lost baggage and costs related to trip delays. Some companies include coverage for trip specifics, such as extreme sports coverage or professional photo and video equipment.

How much is travel insurance?

The

depends primarily on the cost of your trip. Typically, the premium is around 5% of your total trip cost. The cost may also vary depending on your age, the number of travelers, your destination and the additional coverages you select.

What is trip interruption insurance?

Trip interruption coverage is a component of travel insurance. This coverage will pay out if you need to interrupt your trip and go home early for a covered reason. The insurance company will reimburse you for the unused portion of the trip and help you with additional expenses you incur to get home. These expenses will only be covered, however, if you cancel for one of the reasons covered by the policy. Examples of covered reasons are the serious illness or death of the policyholder or of another traveler on the policy or a close relative. A natural disaster at your destination is also a covered reason.

How much travel insurance do I need?

Most travel insurance companies offer multiple plans suited for a variety of needs. The most basic plans include only trip cancellation coverage but no post-departure benefits. Premium plans include benefits before and during your trip. To calculate your insurance need, take stock of what losses -- if any -- you would incur in the event you need to cancel the trip in advance of departure. (Check, for example, whether your airline has reinstated cancellation fees; these have been widely suspended for trips booked during the pandemic.) Then, consider the risk of incurring injury during the trip. That likelihood may well depend on where you're going and what you will be doing. If you plan on taking part in high-risk sports, for example, you'll want to purchase additional coverage for these activities, since they're usually excluded from base coverage.

How do I get travel insurance?

Most travel insurance companies sell their policies online. If you make your travel arrangements online through a fare aggregator such as Expedia, you may be offered a travel insurance policy when you check out. (It may or may not be the best value for you, of course.) You can also purchase a policy through an online marketplace that shows you quotes from many companies. This is a good option if you want to see what different companies are offering and compare their prices.

How We Chose the Best Travel Insurance Companies

To rank the best travel insurance options, we used the following factors to evaluate and compare each company:

Plans and coverage: We looked for insurers with a variety of plans and the capability to customize the policy with upgrades. Special consideration was given to companies offering unique add-ons, such as extreme sports coverage and coverage for lost gear or equipment.

Ease of use: We considered how easily you could request a quote and understand policy information. Most of these companies either offer just a few plans to keep things simple or provide a comparison page where you can quickly spot the differences in each plan.

Customer service and support: Factors like a 24/7 hotline and an established network of global resources to help with emergencies are some of the elements that indicate a company is well-prepared to respond to customer needs. Companies with mobile apps and multiple ways of accessing customer support also earned points, as did those with added perks like concierge and translation services.

Reputation: To rate each company’s reputation, we evaluated factors like customer feedback and ratings, years in business, and financial stability as shown by their ratings on all major credit rating agencies, including Moody’s and AM Best.

Latest News on Travel Insurance

If you’re ready to plan your next trip, we have an article on important travel insurance tips for a post-pandemic world.

Read our article on how to nab the best post-pandemic cheap travel deals, which includes advice on how to avoid scams and other great travel cheats. (Here’s a preview: many airlines are now waiving change and cancellation fees.)

And for the frequent travelers out there, our list of the best travel credit cards gives you an overview of six of the best travel rewards on the market, along with advice on how to maximize your rewards.

Summary of Money’s Best Travel Insurance of 2022

© Copyright 2021 Ad Practitioners, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0