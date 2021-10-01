9 Best VA Loan Lenders of October 2021

Best for Loan Variety Veterans United Our Partner Minimum Credit Score: 640

Mobile App: No

Types of VA Loans: Purchase loans, IRRRL, Cash-out refinance, Jumbo Check Price Best Online Loan Lender Quicken Loans Our Partner Minimum Credit Score: 620

Mobile App: Yes

Types of VA Loans: 30-year fixed rate, 25-year fixed rate, 15-year fixed rate Check Price Best for Low Fees USAA Bank Our Partner Minimum Credit Score: 620

Mobile App: Yes

Types of VA Loans: Purchase loans, Jumbo, IRRRL Check Price Best for First-Time Homebuyers Navy Federal Credit Union Our Partner Minimum Credit Score: N/A

Mobile App: Yes

Types of VA Loans: Purchase loans, IRRRL, Military Choice loan Check Price Best for Competitive Rates PenFed Our Partner Minimum Credit Score: 620

Mobile App: Yes

Types of VA Loans: 30-year fixed rate, 15-year fixed rate Check Price

A VA mortgage loan is a military benefit that doesn’t require a down payment or mortgage insurance. However, your credit score and credit history may still affect whether a lender is willing to offer you a loan with zero down payment.

Our guide to the best VA loan lenders covers the type of loans available, a step-by-step guide to the application process, and the Veterans Affairs (VA)’s service requirements.

Our Top Picks for Best VA Loan Lenders

Looking for the latest VA Loan Rates? If you're planning to buy or refinance a home, find your current rate at Veterans United. Just click on your state and get started today.

Best VA Loan Lenders Reviews

Veterans United

Best for Loan Variety

Our Partner

Pros

24/7 customer service

Borrow money to pay for energy-efficient improvements

No-obligation credit counseling service

Access to over 6,000 real estate agents

Cons

High fees and rates

In-person service in 18 states

Minimum Credit Score

640

Minimum Down Payment

$0 for qualifying borrowers

Veterans United offers every mortgage loan product available under the VA loan program — fixed and adjustable loans, IRRRL loans, cash-out refinance loans, and jumbo loans — except home equity loans and HELOCs. The lender also offers VA energy efficient mortgages, allowing veterans to borrow additional money to pay for qualified improvements like solar heating, cooling systems and storm or thermal windows.

Lender fees and rates are slightly higher than other lenders’. To get a rate quote, you can fill out an online form or call Veterans United to speak to a loan specialist. You can also check your eligibility for $0 down payment on the lender’s Complete Guide to VA Home Loan section — one of the many educational features available on the website.

Why we chose it: We chose Veterans United for its wide array of loan products, online approvals and 24/7 help over the phone.

Quicken Loans

Best Online Loan Lender

Our Partner

Pros

Fully online application process

Loan approval for DTI ratios as high as 60%

Instant employment and income verification

Custom fixed-rate loan terms

Cons

Higher fees and average mortgage rates

No branch offices

Minimum Credit Score

620

Minimum Down Payment

0% on VA loans

Quicken Loans by Rocket Mortgage has over 3,000 mortgage brokers available to help. Applying for a mortgage can start with either a phone call or by filling out a fully online loan application. It’s worth noting that if you choose to talk to a loan officer, you will speak to the same person throughout the loan process. Quicken’s website also lists common interest rates and loans

Quicken doesn’t offer home equity loans or home equity lines of credit because they’re a non-depository lender. However, it does offer a full selection of custom fixed-rate VA home loans through its YOURgage loan program, where you can pick any term from 8 to 29 years. For eleven years running, Quicken has also been the highest-ranked lender in the J.D. Power U.S. Primary Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study.

Why we chose it: We chose Quicken Loans by Rocket Mortgage for its online convenience, high customer satisfaction and custom fixed-rate loan terms.

USAA

Best for Low Fees

Pros

Access to the USAA Real Estate network

No underwriting or documentation fees

USAA Home Learning Center

High customer satisfaction ratings

Cons

Must be a military or military spouse

Lacks a fully online application process

No cash-out refinances

Minimum Credit Score

620

Minimum Down Payment

$0 for qualifying borrowers

USAAcharges no fees, except for the VA-mandated 1% origination fee on home loans.

USAA also pays for the appraisal, title, and VA funding fee for its streamlined mortgage refinance loans (IRRRL), meaning no additional out-of-pocket expenses for its customers. The bank also offers VA jumbo loans up to $3 million.

USAA’s online platform allows customers to determine loan eligibility, upload documents, estimate how much they qualify for and get pre-approved. However, the application cannot be finalized online. This lender favors phone service and employs dedicated loan officers to guide customers through every step of the borrowing process.

Why we chose it: We chose USAA Bank for its low origination fees, quick online prequalification process and strong suit of banking products.

Navy Federal Credit Union

Best for First-Time Home Buyers

Pros

Low rates compared to other lenders

Lock in your rate with Freedom Lock

Real Match Guarantee

No-down payment home loans

Cons

Membership is limited to current and former military, their spouses, and certain federal employees, contractors, and retirees

No customized rates before you apply

Minimum Credit Score

Not disclosed

Minimum Down Payment

$0 for qualifying borrowers

Navy Federal Credit Union offers two types of mortgage products — the HomeBuyers Choice Mortgage and the Military Choice Mortgage — designed for members of the military or military families who don’t meet the minimum requirement for a VA loan or are first-time homebuyers.

The HomeBuyers Choice program is a fixed-rate 30-year loan with no mortgage insurance premiums and 100% financing. The Military Choice Mortgage has the same advantages as the Homebuyers Choice, but with special interest rates and origination fees for active-duty and veteran borrowers. In both cases, the funding fee can be waived for a higher interest rate, reducing the cash needed for the closing costs.

Why we chose it: We chose Navy Federal Credit Union for its mortgage products designed for first-time homebuyers. We also liked the lender’s consideration of alternative credit data and rate match guarantee.

PenFed Credit Union

Best for Low Rates

Pros

No lender fees

Up to $2,500 in lender credits (only applies to purchase loans)

Member discounts on asset protection programs, home security systems, tax preparation services, and car, life or home insurance

Serves members in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, Germany, Spain, Italy, Okinawa, and the UK

Cons

Additional fees apply to VA loans -- except the lender fee

Alternative data is not considered

Minimum Credit Score

620

Minimum Down Payment

$0 on VA loans

As a credit union, PenFed has the autonomy to offer lower, more competitive rates for its VA loans. However, though PenFed has low rates and no lender fees, some additional charges apply, including the VA funding fee, title, appraisal, and tax services fees.

Anyone that opens a savings account can apply for a VA loan, since PenFed has an open national membership charter.

PenFed also has several conventional financing options for customers who aren’t eligible for VA loans or military members looking to purchase a second home. We especially liked the educational efforts of the PenFed Foundation, a non-profit focused on financial literacy, short-term financial assistance, credit-building, and homeownership. Its assistance and resources are accessible to active-duty service members, veterans, and Wounded Warriors.

Why we chose it: We chose PenFed Credit Union for its competitive mortgage rates, no lender fees and member discounts of up to $2,500.

Veterans First

Best for Online Loan Accessibility

Pros

Dedicated VA loan specialists

Specialized in VA loans and military borrowers

Licensed in 50 states and Washington, DC

Cons

High credit score requirements

Rates are not disclosed online

No home equity loans and HELOCs

Minimum Credit Score

660

Minimum Down Payment

0%

Veterans First Mortgage stands out for its online loan accessibility. Military customers who might be deployed overseas can take advantage of their online loan application, track and upload documents, and e-sign essential papers. The lender offers both VA new purchase loans and refinance loans (IRRRLs and cash-out).

Though Veterans First rates are slightly higher than others on our list, they’re still competitive, and total loan costs tend toward the lower end of the spectrum.

General information about fees — including the VA loan funding fees — can be found on its website. Still, borrowers looking for more in-depth information regarding any of its loans must call or fill out a form so that a loan officer can get in touch with them.

Why we chose it: We chose Veterans First Mortgage for its fully online application process, which is particularly important for military members who are deployed overseas, as well as the lenders’ decades of experience in VA loan originations.

LendingTree

Best for Comparing VA Loan Rates

Pros

Access to many other financial products, even debt relief programs

Easy-to-use mobile app

Partners with 1,500 potential lenders

Receive competing quotes from multiple lenders with a single form

Cons

Not a loan servicer

Minimum Credit Score

N/A

Minimum Down Payment

N/A

LendingTree is a lending marketplace that offers borrowers the chance to shop for at least three lenders and compare VA loan rates and closing costs all in one place. This comes in handy with rarer loans, such as ARMs (adjustable-rate mortgages), since using a marketplace can help you consolidate offers.

Not only is LendingTree free to use, accessing competing offers won’t affect your credit score, while still allowing you to comparison shop. With LendingTree, borrowers can get a quick idea of the mortgage rates available by choosing the type of loan, home value, down payment and inputting their credit score.

Why we chose it: We chose LendingTree for its personalized VA loan rates and easy-to-use user interface.

New American Funding

Best for Low Credit

Pros

Low minimum credit score

English/Spanish bilingual agents

Lends to people with "nontraditional credit"

Branches in 31 states

Cons

Not available in New York State or Hawaii

Loan fees and rates are not disclosed online

Minimum Credit Score

580

Minimum Down Payment

3%

New American Fundinguses manual underwriting to comprehensively look at each borrower’s financial situation, lending to borrowers with credit scores as low as 580. NAF also evaluates creditworthiness by looking at “nontraditional credit,” such as on-time utility bills and rent payments.

NAF features a wide selection of loan products, including cash-out refinance mortgages, and accepts applications in person, by phone, or online and documents can be uploaded and signed electronically.

NAF offers a 14-day closing guarantee and often works with down payment assistance programs to help customers fund the down payment and closing costs. NAF also has first-time home buyer programs. Despite this, lender fees are not significantly lower than other lenders.

Why we chose it: We chose New American Funding for its low minimum credit score of 580 and down payment assistance programs. We also liked that they have bilingual agents (English/Spanish) available.

Freedom Mortgage

Best for VA Streamline Refinancing

Our Partner

Pros

No home appraisal and no income verification for IRRRLs

Borrowers with fair credit may be eligible

Visit brick-and-mortar branches or set up online appointments

Online support to upload documents, provide an e-signature and track your loan

Cons

No home equity loans or HELOCs

No option to pre-qualify online

Requires a 3% down payment

Minimum Credit Score

580

Minimum Down Payment

3%

Freedom Mortgage offers home purchase loans, refinance loans (IRRRLs) and cash-out refinance loans to veterans with lower credit scores if they meet other financial and income criteria.

Freedom Mortgage’s VA Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loan (IRRRL) program, also called a streamline refinance program, is also available. The benefits of a VA streamline refinance include lower rates, better terms, low funding fees, no income verification, and no home appraisal. Savings will depend on your current interest rate, the new interest rate, the closing costs and more.

Why we chose it: We chose Freedom Mortgage as one of our best VA loan lenders for its VA IRRRLs, also called streamline refinances, that include easy credit qualification, lower rates, and faster closings.

Other VA loan lenders we considered

When we looked at the VA lending industry, we found that many of the biggest or most talked-about lenders didn’t necessarily offer the best products, though they might excel in other areas. Here is the list of the other VA lenders that we considered:

Pros

Online application available

No origination fee or prepayment penalty

98% recommended status on LendingTree

Branch locations in nine states: Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio, Texas and Missouri

Cons

No mortgages rates available on its website

No information on the minimum down payment, credit scores or DTI ratios

Pros

Large selection of government-backed loan options in all 50 states, including State Housing Finance Agency Loans

Multiple online tools, including a Mortgage Information Center and several calculators

Wide selection of conventional loans for purchase and refinance

Specialty products include loans for construction and renovation, multiple properties, high balances and a jumbo adjustable-rate option

Cons

High number of complaints in the CFPB

Home equity line of credit charges an annual fee of $75

Pros

Posts current rates on its website

Home Insight(R) Tracker helps borrowers track and update their application

PNC Bank services most of its home loans

Cons

Mortgage application can't be completed online

In-person service not available in every state

Does not publish minimum credit requirements

Published rates assume a 700 credit score, and it can't be customized

Pros

Has digital income, asset and employment verification

Over 200 affiliated branches nationwide

Proprietary software allows for a fully digital mortgage

Cons

Rates and fees not available online, only by speaking with a loan officer

No home equity loans or lines of credit

VA loans not a major focus

Loan eligibility criteria not disclosed

Pros

Low credit requirement of just 580 for VA loans

Collaborates with many down payment assistance programs

Services its own loans

Cons

Not licensed in New York or New Jersey

Loan origination fees can be high for conventional loans

Nationwide reach, but physical branches in just 25 states

Doesn't disclose fees

Pros

Large variety of eligible property types for VA loans

Offers fixed- and adjustable-rate VA mortgages, as well as VA cash-out refis and VA IRRRLs

Cons

Rates not disclosed online without an application with personal information

Not available in Alaska or West Virginia

Rates and fees are generally middle of the road, rather than low

Pros

Minimum credit score for VA loans is 580, though shown rates assume a score of 680

Online application, documentation, and loan management

Cons

Below industry average in JD Power's 2020 Primary Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study

Limited VA loan offering

No home equity products

Pros

Offers VA 15- and 30-year fixed-rate, VA IRRRL and VA Cash-out Refinance mortgages

Streamlined underwriting process

Allows 100% funding of the property

Cons

Rates and fees not available online

Sparse consumer education resources

Quick processing times don't necessarily apply to government-backed loans

Pros

VA loans, VA IRRRL, and VA refinance loans are a focus area for the NBKC

Features customized rates and fee estimates without needing to input personal information

Application process and loan tracking can be done fully online

Cons

Best for borrowers with fair to good credit - minimum credit score of 640 for VA loans

Home equity products and construction loans only available in the Kansas City area

No home renovation loans

Lack of transparency around fees

Pros

Considers alternative credit data in some cases

Specializes in VA lending

Ample educational resources and clearly outlined qualification requirements

Cons

No online resources for application or loan tracking

High origination fee of $995 on all home loans except VA mortgages

Branch network limited to 11 offices in Missouri

No renovation mortgages or home equity products

VA Loans Guide

How do VA loans work?

VA loans are mortgage loans issued by private lenders but guaranteed by the Federal government through the Department of Veteran Affairs. As part of the guarantee, the government will repay part or all of the loan if the borrower defaults.

VA loans also offer several benefits to qualifying military service members.

Who’s eligible for a VA Loan?

The VA home loan program and its military benefits are available for:

Active-duty military members

Veterans

Past and present members of the National Guard

Surviving spouses of military personnel who died in combat

A VA home loan does not have a minimum credit score, but most participating VA loan lenders require a minimum credit score of 620. Our advice? Always check your credit report and your debt-to-income ratio before applying for a loan and improve it if you can.

Service requirements

Veterans and active-duty service members need to have served at least 90 days during wartime, or 181 days during peacetime. National Guard members must have served at least 90 days of active-duty service during wartime or six years of creditable service in the Select Reserves or Guard.

Once you have been deemed eligible, you must apply for a Certificate of Eligibility (COE). The COE proves to the VA mortgage lender that you meet the VA’s eligibility requirements.

Types of VA loans

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs offers four different loan types — (purchase loan, interest rate reduction refinance loan (IRRRLs), cash-out refinance loan, and Native American direct loan — each with its own set of requirements and limitations. Evaluate all loan options before deciding which best VA mortgage lender suits your needs.

Purchase loan

Used to purchase a primary residence, make energy-efficient upgrades to an existing home, or buy property to construct a house, purchase loans can be fixed-rate or adjustable-rate. Fixed rate loans mean monthly payments remain the same through the life of the loan, whereas adjustable-rate loans feature interest rates and mortgage payments that may change.

Purchase loans can’t be used to buy an investment home, vacation house, rental property, or a fixer-upper in need of significant repairs. The VA itself no longer places maximum loan limits, but your VA mortgage lender might. In most U.S. counties, the maximum loan amount for 2021 is $548,250 but it can be as high as $822,375 in more expensive areas.

Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loan (IRRRL)

Designed to refinance an existing VA mortgage, a streamlined refinance can get you a lower interest rate, reduce the loan term, or go from a variable-rate to a fixed-rate mortgage.

Cash-out refinance loan

A VA cash-out refinance replaces an existing VA loan and changes its terms to take advantage of home equity. The cash-out option also serves to refinance a non-VA-backed loan into a VA-backed loan.

Native American Direct loan (NADL)

NADL is the only VA loan that is managed and funded directly by the government entity. Veterans who are Native American (or whose spouses are Native American) are eligible for this loan. It can be used to buy, build, or improve a home on federal trust land.

As of July 1, 2021, there is no limit to the amount of money that can be borrowed with this program (aside from the limitations imposed by creditworthiness, DTI, and general Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac conforming limits, though borrowers can access higher limits if they choose to make a down payment).

In just moments you could be on your way to owning a home

VA Loans make buying a home more affordable for veterans, active-duty service members, and surviving spouses.

If you also want to explore other options or check out current mortgage rates, our page of the best mortgage lenders can be an excellent place to start.

How do you choose the right VA loan?

When shopping for a VA loan, consider the advantages and disadvantages of this type of loan. For example, although VA loans offer lower interest rates than a traditional mortgage, they are not necessarily the best choice for buying, improving, building, or refinancing rental properties. Read below to find out more about the pros and cons of VA loans.

Advantages of VA loans

Lower interest rates and credit score requirements than required for conventional loans

Higher chances of approval despite high debt amount

No down payment, meaning fewer out-of-pocket costs

No need for private mortgage insurance (PMI) or mortgage insurance premium (MIP)

More lenient refinance options than conventional loans

Access to mortgage relief options like mortgage modifications or a forbearance period

Disadvantages of VA loans

Lenders may have additional requirements for homebuyers since the VA only covers up to 25% of the county loan limit should the borrower default (minus the amount of entitlement that’s already been used)

Closing costs aren’t covered

The VA funding fee is non-negotiable

VA loans may exceed the market value of the home after adding up the funding fee

VA loans cannot be used for rental properties

The home must pass VA safety requirements, including inspections for termites, water quality, and more

Choosing the Right Lender

When shopping for a VA loan lender, we recommend the following steps.

First, choose a lender that can address your economic needs. If you’ve had financial trouble in the past, focus on VA lenders with lower credit minimums. Second, get prequalified, as this lets you know if you’re eligible for a VA loan and how much you can borrow with the lender. Finally, compare quotes from at least three different companies, since this lets you see how much you’d be spending if you committed to a specific lender.

VA loan terms, rates, monthly payments, and closing costs vary significantly from provider to provider, so having multiple quotes can help you choose the one that hits all your financial goals.

Key takeaways:

Choose lenders that work with your economic needs in mind

Get prequalified

Compare quotes from at least three lenders

How to apply for a VA loan

After confirming eligibility for a VA loan, take the following steps to apply:

Gather the information you need to apply for your Certificate of Eligibility You can apply online through your lender using a WebLGY system, or by mail by downloading a VA Form 26-1880

Submit your loan application. The lender will request a VA appraisal of the house. The lender reviews the appraisal and your credit income and decides if they accept your loan application

Apply for your COE and contact your state’s regional VA loan center to start the process directly with the government, in the case of Native American Direct Loans.

Once your lender accepts your application, they’ll work with you to select a title company (or entity) to close on the house.

If you have any questions that your lender can’t answer, please call your VA regional loan center at 877-827-3702. You can also watch a video about VA home loans and how to apply.

What are the costs associated with VA loans?

The VA Funding Fee is an upfront mortgage insurance provision added to the mortgage amount. The fee can range from 1.4% to 3.6% of the loan, but the exact percentage will depend on the down payment, loan type, and whether it is your first time using a VA-backed loan.

The funding fee is added to the mortgage amount and can be either financed over the term of the loan or paid upfront at closing. It may be waived for veterans on a service-related disability or active-duty service members who can prove to be Purple Heart recipients at closing time.

Other closing costs associated with VA loans include:

Real estate commissions

Brokerage fees

Loan origination fees

Discount points

Appraisals

Title fees

VA mortgage lending rules allow a property seller to make “seller’s concessions,” that is, contribute to the veteran’s closing costs for up to 4% of the total loan amount. The veteran can also cover closing costs through a gift from a family member.

To help calculate how much you’d pay for a new mortgage, check out our mortgage calculator.

If you’re looking into refinancing, our mortgage refinance calculator can give you an idea of how much you’d pay.

VA Loan mortgage rates

Mortgage rates for VA loans are typically lower than conventional mortgages and even FHA loans. However, interest rates are set by private lenders, not the federal government, and are subject to daily market fluctuations. Rates will also vary slightly for each VA loan type (fixed, streamline, cash-out and jumbo) and term (15-year or 30-year).

As of October 2021, the VA loan mortgage rates from some of our featured lenders range from 2.519% to 3.834% APR. Many lenders list their mortgage rates online, but others give you the option to file for an online quote or contact one of their representatives for more information.

Best VA Loan Lenders FAQ

What are VA loans?

A VA loan is a no-down-payment mortgage military benefit partially backed by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Borrowers can use the loans for the purchase of a primary residence or to refinance an existing mortgage.

Who qualifies for a VA loan?

To qualify for a VA loan, you or your spouse must meet the basic service requirements set by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), have a valid Certificate of Eligibility, and meet the lender's income and credit requirements.

How many times can you use a VA loan?

You can use a VA loan more than once but only to purchase or refinance a principal residence, provided you meet the availability requirements. However, you may be able to use a partial entitlement for a second loan if you haven't used it all on your first mortgage. Remember that using a partial entitlement may mean you'll need to shell out a down payment and a higher VA funding fee.

How to apply for a VA loan?

To get a VA loan, borrowers must meet the basic VA loan requirements outlined above. To start, select an eligible VA loan lender, apply for a Certificate of Eligibility (COE), apply for pre-approval and shop the housing market. After signing a purchase agreement with the seller, you can submit your application and the lender will order an appraisal.

If the underwriting process goes smoothly, you can finally close your loan. Buyers interested in NADLs must begin the process directly with the government by contacting their state's VA loan regional center.

How to get a VA loan with bad credit?

Some lenders will issue a VA loan to veterans and service members with credit scores as low as 580, like Freedom Mortgage and New American Funding from our list. However, many lenders will require a credit score of 620 or higher. You can take steps to improve your credit score, from paying your bills on time and paying off any debts to requesting credit bureaus to fix any errors. We recommend that you start by requesting a free copy of your credit report.

How We Chose the Best VA Mortgage Lender

Experience in VA Loans

We prioritized VA mortgage lenders that process many VA loans. The home buying and mortgage application processes can be complicated. Having a VA mortgage lender who is familiar with this process ensures that every step is taken care of in a timely manner.

Customer Service

We highlighted VA mortgage lenders that excel in customer satisfaction and provide first-time homeowners step-by-step guidance throughout the pre-approval, application, and loan closing process.

Summary of Money’s Best VA Home Loan Lenders of October 2021

