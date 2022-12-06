 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

9 collectibles that could be worth investing in

  • 0

An iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe by American pop art visionary Andy Warhol went under the hammer for a record $195 million Monday at Christie's, becoming the most expensive 20th century artwork ever sold at public auction.

Masterworks.io examined various collectibles and their sales over the past year and explored why people may choose to collect certain items.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Food price inflation should slow in 2nd half of 2023, says expert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News