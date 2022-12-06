9 collectibles that could be worth investing in

Despite record-level inflation, alternative investing—particularly in high-end art—is on the rise.
The Collectors Report by Art Basel and UBS found that the median expenditure on art by high-net-worth collectors in the first half of 2022 was $180,000, up $16,000 per collector for all of 2021. Additionally, collectors spent more per piece. Art sales for pieces $1 million or more doubled from 12% in 2021 to 23% in the first half of 2022.
There are numerous reasons why people collect things, whether as a favorite pastime or for the challenge of accessing unique objects, in hopes their values will increase over time. Nearly 85% of collectors feel their collections may be worth money someday, according to a March 2022 MagnifyMoney survey.
Masterworks.io analyzed data and reports to examine various art and collectibles and their sales over the past year and explored why people may choose to collect certain items.
Collectible investments are tangible and have the potential to gain value and diversify a collector's portfolio. Some elite collectors have received thousands of dollars from one-of-a-kind items sold at auctions. For elite collectors who purchase prototypes and are in the know about uber-limited releases, the collectors' circle can be ultra-niche within select Facebook groups, private meet-up groups, and exclusive email lists and auctions.
Whether it's a high-roller collector with a penchant for vintage cars or avid LEGO collectors who just discovered collecting the sets is as good as gold, there may be something to collect and invest in for everyone. Keep reading to discover nine valuable collections you can invest in.