9 Money Numbers You Need to Know

Retirement savings rate

How much of your income are you saving for retirement? Is your savings plan likely to let you retire when you want? (An online retirement calculator can give you a ballpark figure.) Anything you can do to close this gap may help you have a more comfortable retirement.

Credit scores and debt-to-income ratio

You’ll have a better idea of how lenders view your credit applications if you know your credit scores and debt-to-income ratio. (Good credit also can save you money in myriad ways, from interest payments to insurance premiums.) Monitoring at least one of your scores can allow you to see your progress in building credit and alert you to problems, such as identity theft.

To calculate your debt-to-income ratio, combine your monthly debt payments with your current rent or mortgage payment and compare that with your monthly income. A debt-to-income ratio of 36% or less is considered good by most lenders. A ratio over 50% could make it difficult to get approved for new loans. If your ratio is in between those two points, paying off some of your debt could help you qualify for the loans you want (and help you sleep easier at night).