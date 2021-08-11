9 Options for When You Can’t Find a Rental Car

In the classic travel movie “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” an airport shuttle leaves Steve Martin in a distant parking lot only to find the car he rented isn’t there. He spends the next few days trying to get home by any means possible.

Scenes like that are being played out this summer across the country. In some places, no rental cars are available at any price. In others, an economy-size rental may cost more than the airline ticket that got you across the country.

While some people want no part of the craziness and have postponed their travel plans, others find creative ways to secure wheels or at least get to their destination.

The best tip of all: Book your rental car before you do anything else.

The rental car drought

There’s a shortage of rental cars because there’s a shortage of new cars because there’s a shortage of the microchips used to control everything from entertainment systems to safety equipment.