9 Side-Hustle Ideas You Haven't Thought Of

2. Inspect homes

If you've ever bought a home, you've probably encountered a home inspector, or have at least reviewed his or her work. Home inspectors can earn several hundred dollars for an hour or two of work, and if you enjoy poking around buildings, you may have fun making money this way. You'll probably need to earn a home inspector license, by taking whatever training or coursework is required, and it might be best if you already are familiar with homes and their workings. But once you're set, you can take on as much work as you want or can get.

3. Work a drone

This is a relatively new kind of money-making strategy, but it can be a great one. If you are (or can become) skilled at operating a drone with an attached camera, you might get good work taking photos or videos for real estate ads, or for roof inspections, or even for weddings. You may also be able to take lots of stock photos that you sell on sites such as Getty Images, Shutterstock, or iStock -- among many other possibilities. Some freelance drone pilots are earning thousands of dollars a month.

4. Referee sports