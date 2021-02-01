9 Tips For Paying Down Debt In Retirement

“Depending on the case, you could end up with 60 to 70 cents for every $1 withdrawn,” says Chen. “In this case, the retiree gives up an appreciating asset, pays taxes, in order to pay off a depreciating debt.”

Finally, if you’ve been paying off your debt for a while, keep in mind that you may not actually save that much in interest by paying your debt off now. If you are only a few years from paying off a loan, most of your payment goes towards principal, so the interest savings is minimal, Chen says.

5. Downsize, Especially If Home Prices Are Rising

If you own your home—or most of your home—consider scaling back on your house size and amenities, particularly if you are lucky enough to live in an area where housing prices have risen significantly.

Take that hard-earned equity and move into a smaller home that’s cheaper to maintain, and hopefully has more predictable repair costs and property taxes into the future. You may also choose to take your money and use it to buy a house in an area with a lower cost of living, if family circumstances allow.

“The problem is that a retiree may find it difficult to qualify for a mortgage. So, if there is equity in the house, that may well be the upper limit of a downsize,” Chen says.