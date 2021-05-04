9 Ways to Score a Bigger Social Security Check

7. Don't earn too much while collecting benefits

If you're looking to collect Social Security benefit checks that are as large as possible, think twice before earning a lot of money in retirement. If you earn more than a certain sum while collecting your benefit checks, the SSA will withhold some of your benefits. Here's the scoop, from the horse's mouth: "If you're younger than full retirement age during all of 2021, we must deduct $1 from your benefits for each $2 you earn above $18,960. If you reach full retirement age during 2021, we must deduct $1 from your benefits for each $3 you earn above $50,520 until the month you reach full retirement age."

Don't worry too much about this, though, because what's deducted is not forfeited -- you'll just get it later. As the SSA explains: "If some of your retirement benefits are withheld because of your earnings, your monthly benefit will increase starting at your full retirement age to take into account those months in which benefits were withheld."

8. See if you qualify for survivor or disability benefits