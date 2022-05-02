 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

99% of Older Americans Lack Social Security Knowledge. Here Are 3 Important Things You Need to Know.

  • 0
99% of Older Americans Lack Social Security Knowledge. Here Are 3 Important Things You Need to Know.

Many seniors look to Social Security to provide the bulk of their retirement income. Some go so far as to get all of their income from Social Security.

But despite the important role the program plays in many people's retirement, it seems like the public lacks Social Security knowledge in a very disturbing way. Recently, only 1% of respondents ages 55 to 65 were able to ace a quiz on Social Security basics administered by MassMutual. Meanwhile, 65% of respondents either failed or got a D grade, while 18% earned a C.

No matter what role you expect Social Security to play in your retirement, it's important to have a solid understanding of how the program works. Here are three key points to keep in mind.

Image source: Getty Images.

People are also reading…

1. Benefits are earnings-based

Social Security doesn't pay all seniors the same benefit. Rather, the monthly benefit you're entitled to will hinge on your personal earnings history. Social Security takes your 35 highest-paid years of income into account when calculating your benefits, so if you don't work a full 35 years, you will end up with a lower monthly payday.

2. Your filing age matters

You're entitled to your complete Social Security benefit based on your earnings history at full retirement age. However, you're allowed to claim benefits sooner than that.

The earliest you can file for Social Security is age 62. But if you go that route, you'll reduce your monthly benefit for life. Technically, you get one chance to undo an early filing in your lifetime. But for many seniors, that isn't feasible. So if you claim benefits early, it's best to assume that the reduced payment you end up with will be the payment you continue to collect throughout your retirement.

You can also delay your filing past full retirement age. For each year you do, up until age 70, your benefit gets a permanent 8% boost.

3. Full retirement age isn't universal

Some people assume they're entitled to their complete Social Security benefit at age 65, since that's when Medicare eligibility begins. But actually, full retirement age for Social Security doesn't begin until age 66 at the earliest, and it's also not the same for everyone. Rather, it depends on your year of birth. You can consult this table to see what your full retirement age looks like:

Year of Birth

Full Retirement Age

1943-1954

66

1955

66 and 2 months

1956

66 and 4 months

1957

66 and 6 months

1958

66 and 8 months

1959

66 and 10 months

1960

67

Data source: Social Security Administration.

If your goal is to avoid any sort of reduction in benefits, then it's important to know your precise full retirement age. Claiming Social Security at 66 versus 67, for example, could result in a 6.67% hit to your benefits, which could really add up to a lot of lost money over time.

Get your facts straight

There's a good chance you'll rely on Social Security to some degree once you leave the workforce, so it pays to learn as much about the program as you can. Doing so could help ensure that you get more money from Social Security -- and avoid filing mistakes that could leave you cash-strapped throughout your senior years.

The $18,984 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $18,984 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How to manage your credit card debt in the face of inflation and rising interest rates

How to manage your credit card debt in the face of inflation and rising interest rates

A new report shows credit card debt has been on the decline. But could rising interest rates and inflation upend the better money habits you may have built? Host Teri Barr is talking with Sara Rathner, a Personal Finance Expert at NerdWallet, to learn what to expect in the months ahead. Sara also shares a few ideas you can take action on right now to manage your credit card debt during big fluctuations in the economy. Previous Pennywise episodes featuring Sara: High gas prices have you down? Try these 4 simple tips to save at the pump!  How to protect yourself from debt collectors using this new tactic Ready for Spring Break? Things to consider before booking vacations in 2022 Financial Resolutions: Tips for Better Budgeting in 2022 Life after Debt? How to Manage Debt so it Stops Managing You! Ten Things a Digital Wallet can do to Simplify Your Finances Money and Your Emotions: How to Make Your Values Your Spending Guide More from Sara at NerdWallet: How Millennials Can Take Their Money Beyond the Basics Revamped PayPal Cashback Card Will Earn 3% on Purchases Via PayPal Forget the Fed, Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt How to Avoid Credit Card Interest — or at Least Reduce It  How One-Income Couples Can Remain Equals Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk banned from criticizing Twitter under terms of $44 billion buyout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News