A 10,000-Mile Road Trip: Prepare to Enjoy the Ride

AAA’s storied TripTik service has moved online; it’s free and allows you to find and add meal, hotel and rest breaks to the route you choose, many with discounts for AAA members.

Roadtrippers, also free, plans your route in a similar way but offers greater customization, finding stops that match your interests and providing suggestions from other travelers for interesting detours.

Google Maps is a great way to quickly check traffic, find restaurants that suit your tastes and even check areas for COVID-19 information, says Google spokesperson Madison Gouveia.

As you lay out your trip, think about how far you feel comfortable driving in one day. “It’s definitely possible to drive 500 miles or more in a day — but that might not give you enough time to see and do much along the way,” Boman says. “I personally find that anywhere between 200 and 350 miles” still allows time for meals, gas, attractions and photos.

Putting it all together

You can save your travel plans in an app like Google Maps or Roadtrippers. But we put our information into a spreadsheet under these headings: