A 5% Raise for Social Security Recipients in 2022 Is Looking Like a Sure Thing

If price levels were to remain exactly where they are over the next three months, then the COLA for 2022 would come in at 5.1%. With the exception of 2008's 5.8% COLA, that'd be the largest increase in benefits since 1990.

To match that 5.8% mark, the average CPI-W from July to September would have to come in about 0.6% higher than current levels. That might have seemed ambitious just a couple months ago, but all it would take is one more monthly rise in July similar to what we've seen from March to June to get to that level. From there, even flat prices would produce a COLA approaching 6%.

Why many seniors shouldn't be excited about bigger Social Security checks