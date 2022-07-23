A brief history of online shopping

Giving Assistant shares 10 landmark moments in online shopping, from eBay to Apple Pay.
A history of online shopping
Online shopping, from 1971-present
1971: Illegal drugs are sold on ARPANET
1984: Online shopping invented
1994: First encrypted retail transaction
1995: eBay is launched
1995: Amazon is founded
1998: PayPal is founded
2010: AliExpress is launched
Pizza Day 2010: Bitcoin is first used to purchase physical goods
2014: Apple Pay launched
2015: First Amazon Prime Day
