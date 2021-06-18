A Busy Investor's Guide to Saving Time and Making Money

2. Consider a robo-advisor

Robo-advisors are a newer option for busy investors. You choose the one you want to work with, create your account, and answer a series of questions about your investing goals and risk tolerance. Then, the robo-advisor will take this information and create an investing portfolio for you.

It's a simple, automated way to start investing, but there are a few drawbacks to it too. You could end up paying more in fees than you would if you were choosing your own investments because you'll owe an advisory fee on top of your investment fees. When comparing robo-advisors, pay attention to these costs as well as their investment offerings to decide which is right for you.

Robo-advisor-created portfolios are also cookie-cutter and may not provide you with the same returns as a portfolio tailored specifically for you. These portfolios don't automatically adjust your asset allocation over time, so you must remember to go in and redo the robo-advisor questionnaire or manually adjust your asset allocation yourself.