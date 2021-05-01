A Couple's Guide to Maximizing Social Security Benefits

The figure it gives you may not precisely match what you will be due in reality -- your future earnings may not be exactly what you estimate. But it can give you a rough idea of what to expect.

From there, you can play around and see how different starting ages would affect your checks. You must wait until your full retirement age (FRA) -- between 66 and 67 for current workers -- to claim your full standard benefit.

Or you can claim Social Security sooner, but taking benefits early will incrementally reduce the value of each of your monthly checks while delaying benefits will increase it. If your FRA is 67, and you start at 62 (the earliest you can claim benefits), you'll only get 70% of your "full" benefit. But you could get up to 124% if you delay until 70, when you qualify for your maximum benefit. For those with an FRA of 66, the range is anywhere from 75% to 132% of your full benefit, depending on when you sign up. But of course, claiming earlier means you get a larger number of those smaller checks, while waiting means you get a smaller number of higher-value payments.