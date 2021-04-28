A Guide To The Fair Housing Act And Its Exemptions

Fair Housing Act Exemptions

Though the Fair Housing Act applies to most situations, there are some exemptions.

For example, if a dwelling has four or fewer units and the owner lives in one of them, they are exempt from the FHA. However, they would not be exempt under the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act unless the dwelling contained only two units and one was owner-occupied.

Additionally, any single-family housing that’s sold or rented without the use of a broker is exempt from the FHA, as long as the owner is a private individual who doesn’t own more than three such homes at one time. Again, they would not be exempt in the state of Pennsylvania due to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act.

Housing communities for the elderly are also exempt from the FHA in most cases. In order to not violate the family status provision, it must meet one of several conditions. For instance, HUD must have determined that it’s specifically designed for and occupied by elderly occupants under a federal, state or local government program. Alternatively, it can be 100% occupied by people age 62 or older.