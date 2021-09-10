A Look at the State of Retirement

Sanzenbacher: Yeah. I completely understand that. I think again, like the economist in me looks at the numbers and I say, look, if you're a healthy 67-year-old man, it is worth it. Claiming at 67 or 68 probably maximizes your lifetime benefit from Social Security. Because your life expectancy is probably 85, 86. Of course, not everyone is going to get that life expectancy. You don't want to miss out on years of retirement and benefits that you might get. I think it is tough. But the economist who says maximize lifetime benefits, that is like 67 years old for a healthy man.

Sanzenbacher: On the individual level, the big thing that I've been thinking a lot about is the decumulation of 401(k)s. We have spent a lot of time trying to understand what's the best way to give you 401(k). What are the best investment options? How do you get people to say it? Do you auto enrollment, auto-escalation, all these cool features all give money into the system? I don't think most of you will have a clue how to get it out. It is really hard for people to go into this thing we've been building for their whole life. They have this pile of mine that they've grown very attached to, they like to look at the balance. They like to feel like it's there. To go and take money out of that is a completely different experience. It used to be people had pensions. A pension is very much like a paycheck, which is how we all live. We're used to the idea that I get a paycheck every month or every two weeks and I take that and I spend it and I save a little bit of it and then I go on and that's where more money comes. But the 401(k) is the opposite of that. You've got a big pile of money that you got to choose how to draw it down. They're obviously rules like when you start at age 70, you got to start pulling money out. But people don't know how to do it. I think as a society, we should be thinking harder about how do we do this. People don't want to buy annuities. Again, it's like using your house, I think people should do it. People don't like annuities.