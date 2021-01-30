A New Parent's Guide to Taxes

Becoming a new parent can be very rewarding. But there's no question that parenting comes with a lot of firsts that can bring on anxiety -- including preparing for your new status on your tax return.

Fortunately, we've put together a guide to help you file your taxes with ease so you can embrace the precious moments with your child instead of scouring through thousands of pages of the tax code.

Obtain a Social Security number

This is the magic nine-digit number you'll need to unlock the tax benefits of having a child. Form 1040, the main form most people use to file their tax returns, requires a social security number for each dependent you want to claim on your tax return. The simplest way to get a social security number for your baby is to request it at the same time you apply for the birth certificate at the hospital.

Update your W-4 tax form