A Newlywed's Guide to Taxes

Getting married changes many aspects of your life. One of them is the tax filing process.

Your marriage can affect your filing status, of course, but also deductions and credits you're eligible for and your tax bracket. This newlywed's guide to taxes will help you understand three of the biggest tax changes that are likely to come from saying "I do."

1. Your tax filing status will change

The most obvious change that will result from getting married is that you'll no longer be able to file your taxes as single. Instead, you'll have a choice of two filing statuses: Married filing jointly, or married filing separately.

In most cases, married filing jointly is probably going to be your best bet. Separate filers lose access to a number of different tax breaks, including commonly claimed deductions such as for student loan interest and traditional IRA contributions. There's often no reason to give up these deductions.