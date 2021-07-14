A Quarter of Americans Think They'll Get No Social Security Checks. Are They Right?

However, while the trust fund is in trouble, that doesn't mean Americans won't get any of their Social Security benefits. In fact, because of the way the program is structured, it's virtually impossible for retirees to end up with no benefits.

See, Social Security is funded by payroll taxes collected from current workers. As long as these taxes keep coming in -- which they will as long as people keep working -- there will be money available to pay benefits to retirees.

While lawmakers could theoretically end payroll tax collection (President Trump set this as a goal), it would be very difficult politically because it would end Social Security as we know it -- which isn't a very popular idea.

That means future retirees really don't have to worry about not getting a dime from the program.

While Social Security benefits won't disappear, cuts could happen

Although there's virtually no chance of Americans getting no Social Security benefits, there's a real risk they'll get less than they were promised.