A Quick Guide To Each Version of the American Express Platinum Card

Earning rewards points also get taken up a notch. Single transactions of $5,000 or more earn 1.5 points per dollar. Other purchases earn at the same rate as the personal cards, which includes 5 points per dollar on select airfare and prepaid hotel purchases through American Express Travel and 1 point per dollar on all other eligible purchases.

These extra perks come at a cost, though. The annual fee on the business card is even steeper than its personal counterparts at $595 per year. Cards for authorized users are charged at $300 each.(See rates & fees).

Welcome Bonuses are Once in a Lifetime

New cardholders may qualify for a welcome bonus if they meet minimum spending requirements on their card, but only if they’ve never received a welcome bonus on that card before.

American Express considers each version of the platinum card as a separate product. If you’ve previously received a welcome bonus on one card, you may still be eligible for a bonus on a second, different card. Bonuses vary by card so it’s worth checking multiple offers if you’re having trouble deciding which card is best for you.

Which is the Best American Express Platinum Card for You?