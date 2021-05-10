A Quick Guide To Each Version of the American Express Platinum Card

As if there isn’t already enough analysis paralysis around choosing an ultra-premium card, American Express blurs the line even further. The Platinum card you thought you were familiar with actually comes in four different versions:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express
- American Express Platinum Card for Schwab*
- The Platinum Card from American Express Exclusively for Morgan Stanley*
- The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
Each one is more unique than you’d expect given the similarities in their names. You’ll find different benefits and rewards on every card, making this comparison required reading.
What All Four Platinum Cards Have in Common
All four Amex Platinum cards are rich in benefits, but not wide in scope. They can make sense for frequent travelers, given the perks toward lounge access, hotel and car rental status, travel insurance and airline incidental credits. Those alone could more than make up the cost of the annual fee assuming you’re in the right customer profile. Not a traveler? Move along—these cards won’t make sense for you.
You’ll feel like a rockstar from some of the included benefits. Breeze through security and immigration lines by using the included Global Entry reimbursement. Sip champagne at airport lounges that offer complimentary entry to members. Take advantage of hotel perks with the included Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite, Hilton Honors Gold Status and access to Amex Fine Hotels and Resorts. You’ll even get $200 in reimbursements toward eligible airline incidental expenses.
Key American Express Platinum Benefits
- Airline Fee Credit: Receive up to $200 per calendar year in statement credits when you charge airline incidental fees from your selected airline to your card.
- Trusted Traveler Application Credit: Receive a credit of up to $100 every four years when applying for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck.
- Access to the Global Lounge Collection: Receive complimentary admission to more than 1,300 airport lounges worldwide, including Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass with enrollment, Delta Sky Clubs when flying same day with Delta and other participating locations.
- Access to Amex International Airline Program: Get exclusive access to lower fares when booking select itineraries in premium economy, business or first class.
- Access to Amex Fine Hotels and Resorts: Receive on-site benefits like complimentary breakfast and property credits when booking through Amex Fine Hotels and Resorts.
- Hotel Elite Status: Automatically receive Hilton Honors Gold and Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status.
- Car Rental Privileges: Cardholders are eligible for benefits and discounts with Avis, Hertz and National Rental Cars.
- Travel Protection: Receive select protections including trip cancellation and trip delay insurance when paying for travel on your card.
These cards, as well as several others in the American Express portfolio, earn Membership Rewards on every purchase. Points can be redeemed toward cash back and gift cards or used to pay for travel but those aren’t your only redemption options. Travelers will appreciate that they can transfer rewards to partnering travel rewards programs for use toward frequent flyer tickets or hotel stays. Currently, there are close to two dozen hotel and airline programs, more than any other credit card program.
As you’d expect with all ultra-premium cards, these cards have no foreign transaction fees. Another similarity across all cards (and ultra-premium cards in general) is that you’ll need good-to-excellent credit for approval.
The Platinum Card from American Express
Unless otherwise specified, when most people say “platinum card” they’re referring to the Platinum Card from American Express. Although the name is plain vanilla, the card is anything but. It’s packed with benefits and features that appeal to discerning travelers as highlighted above.
There are a few benefits unrelated to travel as well. Cardholders receive $15 in Uber Cash monthly ($35 in December) when adding their card to their Uber account for use on rides or UberEats orders. The card also includes a semi-annual $50 credit for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue (for a total of $100 per year).
Although the card earns Membership Rewards points on every purchase, it’s not exactly best in class. Flights purchased through American Express or directly with the airlines and prepaid hotels booked through American Express Travel qualify for 5 points per dollar spent. The increased earn rate on flights is capped on the first $500,000 spent each year. All other eligible purchases earn only 1 point per dollar. This card shines through for the benefits, not the opportunity to earn rewards.
If all this sounds too good to be true, take a look at the annual fee. Members will pay a $550 annual fee per year to access these privileges. Heavy users will find that quite reasonable. The statement credits and reimbursements alone add up to a potential $600 per year—but only if you use them. The value of elite status and membership perks will also vary considerably depending on how often you use them. (See rates & fees).
American Express Platinum Card for Schwab
What if you could get the same benefits but receive 25% more value when you redeem points as cashback? You can, with the American Express Platinum Card for Schwab. When you choose to deposit Membership rewards into a linked Schwab account, your points are worth 1.25 cents each rather than the typical penny.
There’s a catch though, and it’s a big one. In order to apply for this card, you have to be a Schwab customer with an eligible account, which includes Schwab One, General Brokerage and select IRAs. Cardholders with sizable balances will also receive annual statement credits: $100 if your qualifying Schwab holdings are at least $250,000 or $200 in statement credits for million dollar holdings.
This can be an excellent alternative for Schwab customers since you’ll get some extra redemption flexibility, and perhaps a statement credit, without trading any of the underlying perks. Even with the extra benefits, the card still costs the same $550 per year.
The Platinum Card from American Express Exclusively for Morgan Stanley
Yet another version of the card, the Platinum Card from American Express Exclusively for Morgan Stanley is more similar than different than the other personal platinum cards. This one is—as stated—only available to Morgan Stanley customers with an eligible brokerage account. For those that qualify, it has a few extra perks compared to the standard card.
The main upside to this card is that you can get a second card for an authorized user for free (normally $175). If you’re in a two-adult household, for example, you can get the free extra card so that your partner also has airport lounge access and other travel benefits. Their expenses will also earn points at the same rate and feed into the same Membership Rewards account so you can build your balance faster.
If you have a Morgan Stanley Platinum CashPlus account, you’ll also receive a $550 Annual Engagement Bonus which effectively covers the annual fee on your card. Although this money management account won’t appeal to everyone, if you’re a customer anyway, it can be a strong advantage to choosing this version of the platinum card compared to another.
The Business Platinum Card from American Express
Small business owners should also take a good look at the Business Platinum Card from American Express. Like all three personal cards, the business platinum comes with generous travel benefits including airline lounge access and up to $200 in statement credits toward airline incidental fees on an eligible airline you chose each year. It also includes up to $200 in statement credits for eligible Dell purchases ($100 semi-annually) instead of the $100 Saks credit on personal cards.
Pre-selecting your preferred airline is even more important on the business platinum card. Not only does it impact the incidental fee credit but it also impacts a unique feature of this card. If you Pay With Points to purchase all or part of an economy airfare from your designated airline through American Express Travel, you’ll receive 35% of your points back for future use. This rebate is extended to all airlines on business or first class fares, up to a maximum of 500,000 refunded points per year.
Earning rewards points also get taken up a notch. Single transactions of $5,000 or more earn 1.5 points per dollar. Other purchases earn at the same rate as the personal cards, which includes 5 points per dollar on select airfare and prepaid hotel purchases through American Express Travel and 1 point per dollar on all other eligible purchases.
These extra perks come at a cost, though. The annual fee on the business card is even steeper than its personal counterparts at $595 per year. Cards for authorized users are charged at $300 each.(See rates & fees).
Welcome Bonuses are Once in a Lifetime
New cardholders may qualify for a welcome bonus if they meet minimum spending requirements on their card, but only if they’ve never received a welcome bonus on that card before.
American Express considers each version of the platinum card as a separate product. If you’ve previously received a welcome bonus on one card, you may still be eligible for a bonus on a second, different card. Bonuses vary by card so it’s worth checking multiple offers if you’re having trouble deciding which card is best for you.
Which is the Best American Express Platinum Card for You?
When it comes to selecting the best fit from the different options, you’ll find the biggest differences between the personal and business versions of the card. They come with different statement credits that will impact your valuations, although whether you intend to use the card for personal or business use is likely to be a larger factor.
Within the personal card family, the two co-branded options offer additional flexibility and the potential to lower your out-of-pocket cost through extra statement credits. Unfortunately, many applicants won’t be eligible for the Charles Schwab or Morgan Stanley Platinum cards which can make your decision a whole lot easier.
Bottom Line
Since most of the included benefits are the same across all cards, you’re in for a treat whenever you travel. No matter which card you apply for, this family of cards doesn’t skimp when it comes to travel benefits.
To view rates and fees of The Platinum Card® from American Express, please visit this page.
To view rates and fees of The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, please visit this page.