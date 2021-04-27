A Stock Market Crash Could Be Looming. Here's Why I'm Not Worried

The last year has been one for the record books, and the stock market has experienced an incredible run. In fact, over the past 12 months, the S&P 500 has earned returns of nearly 50%.

However, the market can't continue its upward trajectory forever. Some experts believe a market crash is on the horizon, perhaps even this year.

While nobody knows when, exactly, the market will experience a downturn (or just how significant that downturn will be), it will happen eventually. Here's why I'm not losing sleep over it.

Market crashes are more common than you may think

When your life savings are tied up in the stock market, it's normal to worry about how a crash will affect your money.