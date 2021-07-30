A Stock Market Crash Could Be Looming. Should You Claim Social Security Now?

If you know you're going to retire soon, it may make sense to claim Social Security now rather than delaying benefits. This way, you won't be relying entirely on your savings to make ends meet. Social Security alone may not be able to cover all your retirement expenses, but it can reduce the amount you have to withdraw from your savings during a market downturn, helping your money last longer.

When it's better to hold off on claiming

That said, there are also some situations where you're better off waiting to take Social Security. If your job is secure and you're able to continue working, it may be wise to delay retirement by a year or two until the market stabilizes.

This will not only give you more time to save, but you'll also avoid withdrawing any money from your retirement fund when stock prices are lower. As a bonus, when you delay claiming Social Security benefits past age 62, you'll receive larger checks each month.