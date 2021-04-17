A Stock Market Crash May Be Close: 4 Must-Know Metrics That'll Make You a Smarter Investor

To be fair, the stock market doesn't adhere to averages. We, as investors, like to pigeonhole equities into these averages to make ourselves feel more confident about what we're buying or selling. Nevertheless, this figure concretely tells us that crashes and corrections are a common part of investing in the market, and you could rightly say they are the price of admission to the greatest wealth creator on the planet.

2. The average correction since 1950 has lasted 188 calendar days

One of the most important things to understand about market crashes and corrections is how long they last. Though we're never going to precisely know when a move lower will begin, exactly how long it'll last, or how steep the decline will be, history suggests that a majority of corrections don't last very long.