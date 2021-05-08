A Stock Market Crash May Be Coming: 5 Things to Do Now

3. Have cash at the ready

Third, you're going to want to have cash available to take advantage of any significant declines in the market.

However, don't worry about trying to time the bottom, because that's not something that can be done with any accuracy. The solace you should take while investing during an emotion-driven decline is that, since 1950, there have been 38 double-digit declines in the S&P 500. Every single one of these drops was eventually put in the rearview mirror, often within a matter of weeks or months.

What's more, a report from Crestmont Research found that the trailing 20-year total returns of the S&P 500 between 1919 and 2020 have never even come close to being negative. Translation: If you buy great companies or ETFs and hold for a very long period of time, you have a very good chance to build wealth.

4. Don't forget about dividend stocks