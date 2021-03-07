A Stock Market Crash May Be Coming: 6 Metrics You'll Want to Know

Even though corrections and crashes have been relatively short-lived over the past 71 years, they're even shorter in the modern era. I'm defining "modern era" as the rise of computers, which have assisted immensely with trading and providing supply-demand balance to equities. I'm arbitrarily using 1985 as the beginning of this modern era.

Since 1985, the S&P 500 has undergone 16 double-digit declines. These include the dot-com bubble, which at 929 calendar days is the longest decline in the benchmark index's history. Even with this outlier, the average length of a crash or correction in the modern era is only 155 days. That's a full month shorter than the historical average for the broad-based index.

With the internet giving retail investors instant access to information, the barriers that once existed between Wall Street and Main Street have been torn down. This has played a key role in shortening the length of corrections and crashes.

5. 70% of the market's worst days are followed by its best gains