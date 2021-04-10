A Stock Market Crash May Be Imminent: 3 Things to Do Right Now

2. Reassess what you own

Secondly, and to build on the previous point, it's always a good time to reassess your portfolio and reaffirm your investment thesis. In other words, take a closer look at the companies you own stakes in and revisit the reason(s) why you purchased them in the first place. There's a very good chance that a stock market crash is going to have little or no long-term effect on the underlying performance of the companies you've invested in and is therefore going to have no impact on your investment thesis.

Keep in mind that you don't need to wait for a stock market crash, or even the threat of a crash, to do this a couple of times a year. Ensuring that your investment thesis still holds water will minimize the emotional aspects of stock market corrections and crashes and make it a lot easier to hold on to great stocks.

3. Have cash at the ready for when opportunity comes knocking