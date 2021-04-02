ABLE: The Savings Account for Students with Disabilities

What Are the Federal and State Tax Rules for ABLE Accounts?

“Each state treats ABLE plans differently for state tax purposes,” says Busse. “Some states offer an income tax deduction or credit. In some cases, those deductions or credits may be subject to recapture by the state for certain types of non-qualified withdrawals. It is, therefore, very important to check the ABLE-related tax laws of the state in which you pay taxes before you open an ABLE account.”

ABLE plans are very similar to 529 college savings plans in that taxes aren’t charged on earnings, as long as distributions are withdrawn for qualified disability expenses. There may be a tax penalty if the money is taken out for a non-qualified withdrawal. Also, there could be a tax penalty if you contribute more than the $15,000 annual limit.

However, an ABLE account owner may be eligible for the saver’s credit, a credit from the IRS in which a percentage of the contribution may get returned to you as a tax credit.

It’s also important to understand how your state and the federal government evaluate ABLE account resources when determining eligibility for other benefit programs.